Update On Core Portfolio | August

While we are up 17%+ YTD, we do think the back half of the year could be a tough one and possible weigh on returns.

Performance Review

With more than half of the year in the books, the Core Income Portfolio is doing very well rising 17.20% in price total return with reinvested distributions through the end of July. In one of our models that takes distributions in cash and does not reinvest them, we are calculating a YTD return of 15.85%.

Benchmarks:

S&P 500 (SPY)

Barclay's U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG)

YieldShares High Income (YYY)

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income (XMPT)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite (PCEF)

All of these benchmarks save for XMPT have equity exposure in their allocations. YYY, for example, has about one-quarter of the fund in equities. PCEF has about one-third of the allocation in equities. The Core Portfolio is almost all in fixed income assets as a comparison so in times when the market zooms, it will lag a bit. But remember, our goal is the best income production per unit of risk we can find.

I hate just comparing performance apples-to-apples. To me, its almost a meaningless endeavor. The risk of the S&P 500, for example, is significantly higher than that of the Core Portfolio. Conversely, the Barclay's US Aggregate is, at least on a price basis, less risky. Sharpe ratios are made to solve that problem as they essentially calculate your return per unit of risk. Using a risk-free rate of zero, the Sharpe Ratio that we calculate is just under 3.0. That compares very favorably to the other benchmarks.

Below is a chart of price risk, i.e. the amount of volatility that the portfolio makes based on changes in price. Recall, we think the true measure of risk in the portfolio is not price risk but NAV risk. Of course, at tighter and tighter levels of discounts, the price risk increases if/when volatility picks up again.

The 5.9% level is on target for 5.5%-6.0% risk levels. Most fixed income multi-sector and high yield mutual funds have risk figures around 2.5%-5.0%.

The Strategy

Remember that the strategy is not to beat some benchmark or hit the ball out of the park but hit singles and doubles each year. With each distribution payment, we either reinvest and compound our cash flows or we take the income for lifestyle spending. The goal is to create a cash flow machine that is fairly predictable and stable in the income produced. If the investor can get fully deployed and fairly comfortable with the volatility, this is great paycheck replacement strategy.

The objective is distribution stability (keeping our paycheck the same) and superior long-term portfolio management. We also strive for diversification- diversification of sub-sector, diversification of sponsor, and diversification of risk. That is all done in an effort to create a lower risk portfolio of funds that do not overly expose us to one area of the market.

We do tilt the portfolio towards certain sub-sectors that we feel are superior to others. For example, we still think non-agency mortgages are one of the best places to be in fixed income. At times, high yield and floating rate have been large allocations. Liquidity is also an issue. I try to stay away from the smaller funds. With over 700 members in our community today, we have a lot of clout that can drive prices. My goal is typically to find funds with at least $100 million in assets and 50K shares traded daily ($500K or more in dollar value volume).

Longtime members know that trades in the Core Portfolio are not that frequent. Most of the time, it is shifting the target weight either because we think the valuation is excessive or, more likely, because we think that particular sub-sector exposure (high yield, mortgage, floating rate, etc) needs to be altered. We consider the portfolio fairly passive in its overall investment strategy. In the future, we think we will be making far less tweaks to the target weight and simply be swapping out funds for replacement to take advantage of large deviations in valuation. In other words, we think the trading in the Core Portfolio will come down significantly to just 1-2 per quarter (4-6 per year).

However, it can take time to build up a Core Portfolio- that does take time and is highly dependent on the type of investor. Some investors just want to get their forward annual income up to their target while others are more concerned with total return and want 'value' when purchasing their CEFs. In other words, they want to buy at the absolute bottom in terms of the discount.

With fixed income CEF discounts now at -2.46% as of Friday, we are in a position where valuations are getting expensive. To be fair though, valuations are not crazily overvalued compared to history. However, we have been doing little buying and instead choosing to pool cash and/or invest in open-end mutual funds which we consider holding places until those valuations change.

Vision For Yield Hunting

Ultimately, we want to be the premier retirement income newsletter service that centers on stable and recurring cash flows without the volatility of a pure equity portfolio. We found a need by do-it-yourself investors and even financial advisors for better and more granular, better performing bond portfolios.

If I had a nickel for the number of times I have seen a financial advisor pick and choose and spend an inordinate amount of time selecting equity ETFs, mutual funds and even individual stocks, and then simply buy PIMCO Income (PONAX) or some total bond solution (like Fidelity Total Bond FEPIX) and call it a day, I wouldn't be working today.

Why do advisors and individual investors do that?

Because bond investing is much harder than stock investing. Most investors and advisors know the basics of equity investing. The choice of selecting a specific stock is fairly straightforward. However the bond market is about four times the size of the stock market and has more sub-sectors and intricacies that take years to learn. Most do not have the time to devote to learning it.

That is why our service is more about the portfolio than the individual security selection. We do not pump and dump one high yield, high-risk pick for another to keep a constant flow of new members. It is more about how you put the pieces together in an effective and efficient strategy then attempting to select the next "winner" which is inevitably a losers game.

Our vision is simple. We want to provide the premier closed-end fund research site and also be the go to place for financial advisors wanting to do something more in their fixed income buckets.

This is why we have three levels of reports: Individual buy/sell alerts (Google Sheets) Portfolio construction and retirement guidance Top 5 / 10 lists of differing quantitative screens that can help investors select a particular fund that fills a need. In order to maintain quality we are going to be raising rates fairly significantly towards the end of this summer. We've reached a threshold that is really a significant amount of daily work in addition to our other responsibilities. To maintain our current level of quality, we want to slow the growth in members and make each additional member more worth it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PONAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.