CEF Analysis: Floating Rate Review | July 2019

In the CEF space, floaters remain one of the only subsectors of value.

Floating rate remains out of favor but the contrarian in us says the selling is overdone.

Floating rate has had a lot of contentious debates around the financial world in the last year. Twelve months ago, it was the hottest asset class in fixed income through the midpoint of the year. Investors flocked to the space to combat what appeared to be the relentless rise of short-term interest rates.

Then the fourth quarter started.

Rate expectations switched dramatically though not right away. The Fed still moved in December which is widely regarded as a policy error - the stuff recessions are made out. But lucky for us, Powell recognized the error and moved quickly to reverse it. While we still have not had a rate cut, Fed governors were trotted out shortly after Christmas discussing the need to cease the tightening regime. A few months later we shifted to full force cutting with the end of the balance sheet roll off and talks of a rate cut.

There is now almost unanimous certainty that the Fed will cut rates in July. The question is really, do they cut by 25 bps or 50 bps?

Whatever the exact size of the cut and month they execute is open for debate. What is obvious is that we've moved from a rate hiking environment to a rate cutting environment. Short-term rates, what the Fed can control, are moving lower in the next 1-2 years. Below is the Fed dot plot showing the FOMC's expectations vs the markets expectations. Market expectations remains firmly below that of the revised FOMC forecasts.

(Source: @charliebiello)

What does this mean for all of the floating rate loans bought over the last year?

If you buy floating rate loans to combat rising interest rates in your fixed income sleeve, surely that means you sell them when interest rates are expected to fall, right? Well, that's certainly happening as money flows out of leveraged loans.

We've seen 33 straight weeks of outflows and $13.8 billion get pulled out of leveraged loan funds which started in late November. That is now a record eclipsing a 32 week stretch from mid-2015 to early 2016. That compares to an overall market size of $1.2 trillion.

The leveraged loan sub-sector tends to swing into and out of favor rapidly. It all depends on the markets view of interest rates over the subsequent twelve months. Those outflows are a huge drag on performance given the small overall size of the space. We do think once those flows cease, we could see a solid rally in the space.

But what about falling rates?

Let's look back at the last few times in the cycle when the Fed began cutting rates for clues about future performance from the asset class.

The last initial rate cuts occurred on September 29th, 1998, January 3rd, 2001, and September 18th, 2007. Those spots on the calendar year returns are marked on the calendar year index performance chart below:

(Source: CEFConnect, Alpha Gen Capital)

In all three cases, the subsequent twelve month performance was fairly week as money flew out of the space and equities, in at least two of the occurrences, were weak. Obviously, in the case of the 2007 rate cut, we saw Lehman fail roughly one year later causing a significant decline in the markets. But the leveraged loan index did fall about 1000 bps less than the S&P 500 index.

Eaton Vance has data that shows performance for the next three years following the first rate cut to dampen the noise in the data. They compared the Leveraged Loan Index to the S&P 500 and the Barclay's US Aggregate Bond Index. The results are below:

(Source: Eaton Vance)

Takeaways

At the end of the second quarter, the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index sat at a price of $96.80, over 3 points below par. But much of that is in the CCC -rated segment of the index. The higher quality segments (BBB, BB, and even single B) are trading much closer to par. Implied default rates remain higher than actual default rates which indicates some degree of fear by market participants as well as opportunity.

The fundamentals for loans is the best it has been during the bull market, aided by the tax reform packaged passed by the Trump Administration late in 2017. Total leverage in the system of outstanding loans is down to 5.3x (it was well over 6.0x in 2017) while interest coverage is now at 4.7x (up from 3.5x in early 2016).

Defaults were just 1.34% in the trailing twelve months, slightly below the long-term average.

Most of the flows in the loan market have moved into CLO funds (collateralized loan obligations). These are pools of loans that are then broken up into tranches and securitized. We like the CLO space but only the top of the tranche. At this point in the cycle, we do not think owning lower rated tranches like the equity slice are prudent risk management. That includes funds like Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Oxford Lane Credit (OXLC).

As we've noted to members, high yield spreads have come in significantly and are now roughly 400 bps over treasuries. That means that a 5-year high yield bond should have a current yield that is roughly 4% higher than the 5-treasury note yield.

Loans are currently priced at 4.54% above the comparable treasury rate, providing about 54 bps of added yield. In addition, loans are often more collateralized and higher on the capital structure meaning there is a higher recovery rate in the case of default.

Who owns these funds anyway?

(Source: WSJ)

Closed-End Fund Analysis

We screen the floating- rate universe of funds for many factors (16 in total) that cover valuation, NAV returns, fundamentals, and credit quality. These factors are meant to cover as many aspects of the fund's operation as possible to make sure we are not missing something (both positive and negative).

In terms of NAV returns, this is a key component as many funds can do well in certain periods but not well in others. It is also a characteristic of management expertise that is sometimes hard to quantify in closed-end fund structures.

Fundamentals cover the key components that we look at across all CEFs including coverage and UNII.

Credit quality is a key consideration as many funds differ in terms of how junky they get. Most leveraged loans are non-investment grade but the question is how deep down the ladder they go.

The results:

Out of a total of 29 points, the top three funds scored 18 and the next fund scored 17. We then saw a drop off to the next tier of funds which scored 15 or less.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) Yield= 6.65%, discount= -11.90%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) Yield= 8.40%, discount= -10.7%

Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) Yield= 8.01%, discount= -10.9%

Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strat (FRA) Yield= 6.51%, discount= -12.3%



Honorable mention:

Blackrock Floating Rate Income (BGT) Yield= 6.43%, discount= -11.6%



Concluding Thoughts

We still own some funds in the space not on the list including holding some residual THL Credit Senior Loan (TSLF), which we are slowly liquidating. I think replacing it with these funds (if you do not own ARDC or AIF already) makes sense. We wouldn't go too crazy in buying up floating rate.

Right now, we have three Core Income Portfolio positions in floating rate totaling about 20% of portfolio weight. If your Core is 35% of assets, it means you have 7.0% devoted to floating rate if you have none of your peripheral in floaters. Again, that is a good target as a base case. For those more aggressive, you could take that up to 10-15% by adding some of the above recommendations or Lord Abbett Floating Rate (LFRIX) or SoundPount American Beacon Floating Rate (SPFYX). Those are open-end placeholders.

The floating rate space remains out of favor but we do think that could turn in coming months as the incremental seller who bought last year on the notion that rates were going higher finally gets out. We are contrarian by nature having studied under some very influential contrarians. I like buying the most out of favor asset class- except when that is MLPs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDC, AIF, FRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.