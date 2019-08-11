Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/7/19

|
Includes: AMRX, BYND, CARG, CXO, DISH, FB, FSLR, GHDX, GHL, MIME, OAK, PBF, PNFP, SMG, TCBK, TWLO, XCLIX
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/7/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue! Form 4 filings will surge over the next two weeks and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • DISH Network (DISH);
  • Concho Resources (CXO); and
  • Amneal Pharm (AMRX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Thrivent Church Loan & Income Fund (XCLIX);
  • Oaktree Capital Group (OAK);
  • Greenhill & Co (GHL);
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG);
  • Mimecast (MIME);
  • Genomic Health (GHDX);
  • First Solar (FSLR);
  • Facebook (FB); and
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Twilio (TWLO);
  • TriCo Bancshares (TCBK);
  • Pinnacle Financial (PNFP); and
  • Beyond Meat (BYND).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ergen Charles W

CB, DIR, BO

DISH Network

DISH

B

$15,723,158

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$12,465,139

3

Fosun Intl

BO

Amneal Pharm

AMRX

B

$4,992,592

4

Bok Scott L

CEO, DIR

Greenhill & Co

GHL

B

$1,998,526

5

Ingram David B

DIR

Pinnacle Financial

PNFP

B

$1,305,027

6

Immelt Jeffrey R

DIR

Twilio

TWLO

B

$1,043,671

7

Gilbert Steven J

DIR

Oaktree Capital Group

OAK

JB*

$665,602

8

Harper Jack F

PR

Concho Resources

CXO

B

$654,000

9

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

BO

Thrivent Church Loan & Income Fund

XCLIX

JB*

$600,000

10

Koehnen Michael W

DIR

TriCo Bancshares

TCBK

B

$537,450

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$162,246,464

2

Hagedorn Part

BO

Scotts Miracle-Gro

SMG

S

$18,864,050

3

Hagedorn Susan

BO

Scotts Miracle-Gro

SMG

S

$16,567,298

4

Bohlen Gregory

DIR

Beyond Meat

BYND

JS*

$11,573,120

5

Brown Ethan

CEO, DIR

Beyond Meat

BYND

JS*

$7,200,000

6

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$3,971,898

7

Muth Charles

O

Beyond Meat

BYND

JS*

$3,931,840

8

Shak Steven

O

Genomic Health

GHDX

AS

$3,591,461

9

Bauer Peter

CEO, DIR

Mimecast

MIME

AS

$2,179,178

10

Widmar Mark R

CEO, DIR

First Solar

FSLR

AS

$2,147,737

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.