Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/7/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue! Form 4 filings will surge over the next two weeks and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Thrivent Church Loan & Income Fund (XCLIX);
- Oaktree Capital Group (OAK);
- Greenhill & Co (GHL);
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG);
- Mimecast (MIME);
- Genomic Health (GHDX);
- First Solar (FSLR);
- Facebook (FB); and
- CarGurus (CARG).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Ergen Charles W
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
DISH Network
|
DISH
|
B
|
$15,723,158
|
2
|
Inversora Carso S A De C V
|
BO
|
PBF Energy
|
PBF
|
B
|
$12,465,139
|
3
|
Fosun Intl
|
BO
|
Amneal Pharm
|
AMRX
|
B
|
$4,992,592
|
4
|
Bok Scott L
|
CEO, DIR
|
Greenhill & Co
|
GHL
|
B
|
$1,998,526
|
5
|
Ingram David B
|
DIR
|
Pinnacle Financial
|
PNFP
|
B
|
$1,305,027
|
6
|
Immelt Jeffrey R
|
DIR
|
Twilio
|
TWLO
|
B
|
$1,043,671
|
7
|
Gilbert Steven J
|
DIR
|
Oaktree Capital Group
|
OAK
|
JB*
|
$665,602
|
8
|
Harper Jack F
|
PR
|
Concho Resources
|
CXO
|
B
|
$654,000
|
9
|
Thrivent Financial For Lutherans
|
BO
|
Thrivent Church Loan & Income Fund
|
XCLIX
|
JB*
|
$600,000
|
10
|
Koehnen Michael W
|
DIR
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
TCBK
|
B
|
$537,450
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Zuckerberg Mark
|
CB, CEO, BO
|
FB
|
AS
|
$162,246,464
|
2
|
Hagedorn Part
|
BO
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro
|
SMG
|
S
|
$18,864,050
|
3
|
Hagedorn Susan
|
BO
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro
|
SMG
|
S
|
$16,567,298
|
4
|
Bohlen Gregory
|
DIR
|
Beyond Meat
|
BYND
|
JS*
|
$11,573,120
|
5
|
Brown Ethan
|
CEO, DIR
|
Beyond Meat
|
BYND
|
JS*
|
$7,200,000
|
6
|
Steinert Langley
|
CEO, CB, BO
|
CarGurus
|
CARG
|
AS
|
$3,971,898
|
7
|
Muth Charles
|
O
|
Beyond Meat
|
BYND
|
JS*
|
$3,931,840
|
8
|
Shak Steven
|
O
|
Genomic Health
|
GHDX
|
AS
|
$3,591,461
|
9
|
Bauer Peter
|
CEO, DIR
|
Mimecast
|
MIME
|
AS
|
$2,179,178
|
10
|
Widmar Mark R
|
CEO, DIR
|
First Solar
|
FSLR
|
AS
|
$2,147,737
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.