Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/8/19

Includes: AINC, AMN, AMRX, ARE, ARNC, BLDR, CHE, CRVS, CWST, DXC, GRMN, JPM, MOBL, NLTX, NOG, OBLN, OLED, PPC
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/8/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN);
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);
  • Arconic (ARNC), and;
  • Amneal Pharm (AMRX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Ashford (AINC);
  • Pilgrim's Pride (PPC);
  • Universal Display (OLED);
  • Mobileiron (MOBL);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Casella Waste (CWST);
  • Chemed (CHE);
  • Builders FirstSource (BLDR);
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE); and
  • AMN Healthcare Services (AMN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM);
  • DXC Technology (DXC); and
  • Corvus Pharm (CRVS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Aquinox Pharm (AQXP).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Rowling Robert B

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

B

$2,335,745

2

Akradi Bahram

DIR

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

B

$2,141,568

3

Hobson Mellody L

DIR

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

B

$2,000,362

4

Baker Bros

DIR, BO

Aquinox Pharm

AQXP

B

$1,115,616

5

Domain Partners Vii

BO

Obalon Therapeutics

OBLN

JB*

$1,000,000

6

Fosun Intl

BO

Amneal Pharm

AMRX

B

$951,570

7

Plant John C

CB, CEO

Arconic

ARNC

B

$735,056

8

Welter Jeremy

PR, COO

Ashford

AINC

B

$679,767

9

Orbimed Advisors

DIR, BO

Corvus Pharm

CRVS

B

$500,723

10

Lawrie John M

CEO, DIR

DXC Technology

DXC

AB

$495,617

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$31,681,626

2

Nahm Tae Hea

DIR, BO

Mobileiron

MOBL

JS*,S

$8,764,319

3

Lacerte Lawrence

DIR

Universal Display

OLED

S

$6,175,051

4

McNamara Kevin J

CEO, DIR

Chemed

CHE

S

$5,001,600

5

Casella John W

CEO, DIR

Casella Waste

CWST

S

$4,418,386

6

McAleenan Donald F

VP, GC

Builders FirstSource

BLDR

S

$2,367,703

7

Salka Susan R

CEO, DIR

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN

AS

$2,295,288

8

Sandri Fabio

CFO

Pilgrim's Pride

PPC

S

$2,111,962

9

Richardson Stephen

CEO

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

ARE

S

$1,450,825

10

Penn Jayson

CEO

Pilgrim's Pride

PPC

S

$1,448,825

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.