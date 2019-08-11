Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/8/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/8/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN);

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);

Arconic (ARNC), and;

Amneal Pharm (AMRX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Ashford (AINC);

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC);

Universal Display (OLED);

Mobileiron (MOBL);

Garmin (GRMN);

Casella Waste (CWST);

Chemed (CHE);

Builders FirstSource (BLDR);

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE); and

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM);

DXC Technology (DXC); and

Corvus Pharm (CRVS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Aquinox Pharm (AQXP).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Rowling Robert B BO Northern Oil & Gas NOG B $2,335,745 2 Akradi Bahram DIR Northern Oil & Gas NOG B $2,141,568 3 Hobson Mellody L DIR JPMorgan Chase JPM B $2,000,362 4 Baker Bros DIR, BO Aquinox Pharm AQXP B $1,115,616 5 Domain Partners Vii BO Obalon Therapeutics OBLN JB* $1,000,000 6 Fosun Intl BO Amneal Pharm AMRX B $951,570 7 Plant John C CB, CEO Arconic ARNC B $735,056 8 Welter Jeremy PR, COO Ashford AINC B $679,767 9 Orbimed Advisors DIR, BO Corvus Pharm CRVS B $500,723 10 Lawrie John M CEO, DIR DXC Technology DXC AB $495,617

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kao Min H CB, DIR, BO Garmin GRMN AS $31,681,626 2 Nahm Tae Hea DIR, BO Mobileiron MOBL JS*,S $8,764,319 3 Lacerte Lawrence DIR Universal Display OLED S $6,175,051 4 McNamara Kevin J CEO, DIR Chemed CHE S $5,001,600 5 Casella John W CEO, DIR Casella Waste CWST S $4,418,386 6 McAleenan Donald F VP, GC Builders FirstSource BLDR S $2,367,703 7 Salka Susan R CEO, DIR AMN Healthcare Services AMN AS $2,295,288 8 Sandri Fabio CFO Pilgrim's Pride PPC S $2,111,962 9 Richardson Stephen CEO Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE S $1,450,825 10 Penn Jayson CEO Pilgrim's Pride PPC S $1,448,825

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

