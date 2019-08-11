Saudi Aramco's Strategy Has Failed And Russia Is Taking Market Share

But the decrease pales in significance to the increase in U.S. production.

Last December, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) notified U.S. oil refiners of a “steep drop” in crude oil exports to the U.S. starting in January. This was part of a plan to drain U.S. crude inventories to shore-up prices. The idea was that U.S. stocks are reported weekly, and so a drop in U.S. crude stocks would have an out-sized impact on world oil prices.

This is a page out of their 1973-74 playbook. Embargo the United States, and watch oil prices spike. At that time, they did create a 400% increase in the price of oil, which led to a worldwide recession, such was their power then.

But Aramco now is a mere shadow of its former self when it comes to being able to control oil prices and wreak economic damage. Oil prices declined nonetheless in 2019, despite Aramco's U.S. embargo. And oil equities have been an investor's disaster, many E&P and oil services companies losing sixty percent or more of their value over the past 52 weeks.

As an example, California Resources Corporation's (CRC) share price collapsed recently in just days. And it had been a favorite of E&P investors to-boot

Aramco's 2019 U.S. Embargo

U.S. imports of crude oil from Aramco did in fact drop in 2019. In the year-to-date ending August 2nd, Aramco exports averaged 569,000 b/d, based on the weekly estimates, about 27 %, or 214,000 b/d, less than over the same period in 2018.

This trend in lower exports to the U.S. has accelerated. Over the four weeks ending August 2, 2019, Aramco exports to the U.S. averaged 399,000 b/d. That is a year-over-year reduction of 54.2 %, or 473,000 b/d, less.

But this drop pales in significance to the rise in U.S. domestic production. The graph below depicts the year-over-year change in U.S. crude production v. the change in Aramco imports. The average gain in U.S. production is 1.593 million barrels per day v. a loss in Aramco imports of 214,000 b/d.

Crude imports have dropped in 2019 because U.S. oil refiners don’t need to imports as much crude. But imports have risen the most this year from Canada and Russia. (Yes, this is the same Russia that is a member of OPEC+. Russian oil companies either didn't get the Saudi memo to starve the U.S., or more likely, ignored it.) It appears Russia has no problem taking U.S. market share away from Saudi Arabia and has even been working against the Saudis’ strategy to withhold oil from the U.S. market.

Based on EIA monthly data through May, Aramco imports fell by 179,000 b/d, whereas imports from Canada and Russia increased by 187,000 b/d. (Russian imports are only available in the monthly data.)

Refiners Control U.S. Inventories, Not Saudi Aramco

In the year-to-date, U.S. crude inventories have dropped by just 2.5 million barrels. Over the same period last year, they fell 17.1 million.

Regardless of Aramco’s export strategy, U.S. oil refiners will import the level they need to achieve their inventory objectives. Even if Aramco’s exports to the U.S. dropped to zero, there would be no problem, assuming Aramco’s overall crude production remained the same. In fact, there is a need for OPEC to reduce its production to keep global inventories from ballooning, and in effect, that means Saudi Aramco.

Conclusions

The old days of U.S. dependence on Saudi Arabia for crude imports are over. The U.S. is projected to reach net oil independence in 2020.

Aramco cannot control U.S. crude oil inventory levels. U.S. oil refiners can simply import the crude from other sources, such as OPEC+ partner, Russia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.