Owens-Illinois: A Cautionary Tale Of Unchecked M&A

In my view, the company's debt burden has reached critical levels, and OI is close to the point of no return. Hence, now its only viable alternative is to divest.

Unfortunately, OI has loaded up on debt due to its M&A operations over the years. This gave the company its worldwide scale, and helped it widen its business moat.

I believe that Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) is in an endless vicious debt cycle. This means that, as it stands, OI's FCF is not sufficient to meet its financing needs without raising additional capital (equity or debt). Thus, I believe that OI is close to the point of no return. Furthermore, unless OI significantly divests some of its assets, it won't become cash flow positive. As a result, I am bearish on OI and its outlook.

Overview

OI is a manufacturer of glass containers. It sells its products to food and beverage manufacturers across the world. The company reports its operations in three segments: 1) Americas, 2) Europe, and 3) Asia Pacific. Generally speaking, the Americas and Europe segments are facing slight headwinds, and thus the company expects negligible growth in both sections going forward. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, has slightly better prospects but not by much. As a whole, the company's prospects are very mediocre at best, and analysts expect revenues to contract by 0.3% in 2019 and recover by 1.6% in 2020.

This is very unfortunate because OI's business is simple and easy to understand. These types of business models are typically attractive to investors. After all, OI produces glass containers for other manufacturers of food and beverages. This means OI manufactures and sells bottles to companies like Coca-Cola (KO), Molson Coors (TAP), or Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). Moreover, given the company's size and worldwide scale, it has a very sizable business moat. In my view, OI is as straightforward and predictable as any other company. So, I think that OI’s core business is decent.

Still, OI’s problem is that its scale came at a considerable cost. You see, the company has gone through several M&A transactions financed mainly through debt. After years of M&A, OI now is among the most significant players in its market. Unfortunately, the company's balance sheet is exceptionally levered. For context, the company's liabilities-to-equity ratio is a whopping 8.84.

Furthermore, this leverage ratio doesn't include OI’s additional contractual liabilities. These contractual obligations add up to $4.67 billion, excluding operational-related liabilities. So, as a whole, OI is extraordinarily levered. As a result, I believe OI is now on the verge of crumbling down under the weight of its debt. I illustrate this point in the figure below based on my estimates for OI.

As you can see, OI is in desperate shape. Moreover, it is also worth noting that my forecasts are very optimistic. Analysts are forecasting a flat outlook for the company going forward. So any increase in cash flow is unlikely at least until 2021. Furthermore, the current financing needs for 2019 look to be at roughly $72 million. This is probably not a big deal in the short term. However, over the long term, OI's financing requirements jump up by hundreds of millions of dollars. Naturally, this is an unsustainable situation. Also, it leaves current shareholders heavily exposed to macroeconomic risks.

For example, currently, OI is forecasted to contract by roughly 0.3%. However, this slight revenue decline caused a substantial drop in OI’s FCF. As you can imagine, a more significant revenue decrease could be lethal for OI’s already weak FCF. For example, if a worldwide economic slowdown occurs, then this would likely cause OI’s revenues to drop by much more than just 0.3%. Under such a scenario, I believe that OI’s FCF would probably descend into negative territory.

Moreover, such a scenario would probably cause OI to breach its debt covenants, which is another potential headache for shareholders. You see, the company’s massive debt burden has covenants that limit OI’s alternatives significantly. This can cause OI to lose potential investment opportunities, but also it can constrict its ability to maneuver. Below you can see that OI is almost at the limit of its debt covenant. Still, it’s worth mentioning that the “consolidated EBITDA” figure gives OI more leeway than the EBITDA used in the chart below. Currently, management claims that its total leverage ratio is 3.6, which is still dangerously close to the 4.5 limits. So my point remains because any sudden drop in revenues could spell disaster for OI.

As if this wasn’t enough, OI keeps piling on additional debt. After all, this is the only way OI has been able to satisfy its financing requirements so far. The result of this dynamic is that OI is trapped in a vicious debt circle that could potentially end in bankruptcy or restructuring. In my view, this risk is why I believe OI currently trades at a seemingly cheap valuation. For context, OI’s TTM PE ratio is 13.40, and its forward PE ratio is a meager 5.57. However, underneath OI's low valuation multiples, I believe that there are potential shareholder disasters brewing. Hence, I think the market is accurately discounting OI’s massive indebtedness.

Is there any way out?

Unfortunately, I think the only way out of this situation is through restructuring the company's balance sheet somehow. This would imply reducing OI's assets in exchange for paying down its debts. Theoretically, the company needs to do this up to a point where it becomes FCF positive once again. I believe this is a tricky situation because assets generate FCF themselves, so divesting will inevitably reduce its FCF as well. Still, I do think it’s a viable strategy if done right. Once OI becomes FCF positive (net of contractual obligations), then it’s just a matter of time until it pays down its liabilities and heals its balance sheet. Still, even under such a favorable scenario, the unwinding process will probably take a few years.

In my view, OI can do this through divestitures (which is the easy way) or Chapter 11 (the hard way). Unfortunately, I think that in both scenarios, shareholders are going to suffer. After all, both alternatives require high restructuring payments (legal fees, financing costs, integrating expenses, to name a few). Furthermore, both scenarios are an implicit admission that the company's previous M&A transactions weren’t accretive, and in reality, destroyed shareholder value. Naturally, this doesn't speak well of OI's management team and board.

"Divestiture of operations that are not core to O-I, and our strategic customers are also important to decapitalize the business and further support debt reduction. As Andres mentioned, we are undertaking a holistic review of our portfolio, which will likely increase the scope of divestitures." - John Haudrich, OI’s CFO.

Nevertheless, I think that the most likely scenario is that the company will start divesting some of its assets, and not go to Chapter 11. Management recently disclosed that it’s looking at divestiture alternatives. Still, this scenario will also probably involve goodwill write-downs. In my view, OI won't be able to sell its assets at the price it originally paid. After all, the company's business is highly competitive, capital intensive, and continually evolving. Also, OI’s shares themselves have declined. So, I find it unlikely that the company will be able to sell its assets at cost. Hence, I think goodwill write-downs are in OI’s horizon. For context, OI currently has $2.5 billion in goodwill on its books.

Furthermore, a reduction of the company's assets will probably translate into a reduction of its worldwide scale. As a result, I think that the company's business moat will likely deteriorate as well. So, make no mistake, divesting is a desperate and costly measure. Still, this is OI’s only hope. In my view, 2019 is going to be a pivotal year for OI because we’ll see whether or not management can come up with a viable turnaround plan. Otherwise, OI will remain a sinking ship due to its ever-increasing debt.

Conclusion

I believe that OI could theoretically be a fantastic investment if it weren't for its debt. Unfortunately, instead of being an excellent investment, the company has become a cautionary tale of the consequences of unchecked M&A. As it stands, I see no potential upside catalysts. Quite the opposite, I think that there are massive headwinds for shareholders for the foreseeable future. Not to mention that, until the company starts divesting its operations, OI will continue to require debt to finance its operations. As a result, shareholders are taking on substantial risks. After all, if demand decreases due to macroeconomic risks, then this could cause OI to breach its debt covenants and then all bets are off. Consequently, I believe investors should pass up on OI and keep looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.