PIMCO CEF Update | July

We detail why we think the NAV is the best indicator of the performance of the taxable funds.

The muni funds have seen the greatest appreciation, although it is not likely to stave off pending distribution cuts.

PIMCO released their June report on their fund complex. The data shows a continuation of recent trends including weakness in their muni funds, which continue to erode UNII and will eventually need a cut, as well as strength in their taxable funds.

Recall that PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) recently increased their distribution by 6% and effectively rules out a distribution cut for the near term. The funds have produced sizable YTD gains as detailed below.

We recently wrote on PCI in our article titled,"PCI Increases Distribution, Decimated Cut Argument." One of the most common questions we get is on the possibility that PCI or PDI are going to cut the distribution. PIMCO is one of the most obstinate in cutting the distributions on any of their closed-end funds.

Coverage Levels:

UNII Levels:

The coverage numbers receive a lot of press - with the thinking that these funds are similar to other "normal" CEFs. This is definitely not the case, especially with the taxable funds. As we stated previously, these are much more like hedge funds with a lot of complex portfolio tools being applied to a "regular bond portfolio" in order to both greatly reduce risk plus add to the alpha (returns) production.

The other consideration is that these UNII reports are based on taxable UNII, not GAAP UNII. There is a key difference in there especially given the prior paragraph where we talked about the complex tools (read: derivatives like swaps and swaptions) that can distort the true net investment income of the funds.

NERD ALERT: Not to get too wonky but much of the unrealized gains in their swap book (which are often used to take interest rate bets including the current short on the long-end of the curve and being long the belly of the curve) is yet to be included in coverage or UNII. In other words, the capital gains that these derivatives have produced are there but not yet reflected in the coverage ratios numerator, net investment income (a.k.a. EPS). This is an important concept.

More importantly, this is why we think the NAV is the best indicator of the performance of the taxable funds. NAVs house all information including the swaps in them and they are priced daily. Now, that doesn't necessarily mean all the prices within the NAV are accurate - simply due to the liquidity of the underlying- but it will be close.

One of the ways to track NAV is the movement in excess of the distributions paid. In the recent PCI article linked above, we wrote the following:

It shows the amount of NAV gain in excess of the distribution paid over the 30, 60, and 90 day periods. Going back farther, especially looking back 12 months, 18 months, and 36 months, has great explanatory value for distribution cuts among non-muni funds. We look at these weekly to assess "NAV health" of all funds, not just PIMCO.

One of the many automated tools we have is the NAV changes report that we run weekly. We have this for all 525 funds.

The muni funds have seen the greatest appreciation, although it is not likely to stave off pending distribution cuts to a few of their funds including PCQ, PML, and PNF among others. UNII erosion from those previously robust UNII funds is not going to last more than another 18 months.

The majority taxables are still not back to even compared to ten months ago with PCN the only fund with the NAV slightly above levels at the end of September which was the interim highs before the fourth quarter swoon started.

Concluding Thoughts

The results of the report do not change much of anything. PCI and PDI remain the go-to's of the fund suite. Both funds are nearly identical now as PCI starts its own "at the money" offering to increase the share count and thus, size. The yield differential has closed some in the last few weeks and will likely continue to close as investors favor the higher income stream. That differential sits at 27 bps in favor of PCI.

PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO) remains a bit weaker in terms of the UNII and coverage levels on the UNII report however, NAV gains remain robust and similar to that of PCI and PDI. We consider PKO the smaller triplet of the three funds and can see that fund being rolled into one of the other two eventually. Perhaps they would want to keep the longer track record and not merge it away.

The other set of twins, PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL) and PIMCO Income Strategy II (PFN) are not as healthy. The funds are still up YTD in terms of NAV gains in excess of distributions paid but down since last September. The reason I don't like these funds as much as the PIMCO triplets (PCI, PDI, PKO) is the lower amount of non-agency mortgages and the higher amount of high yield bonds. Currently, PFN/PFL have about 28% in non-agencies compared to about 48%-54% for PCI and PDI.

For the first time in awhile, PIMCO Global StocksPLUS (PGP) looks "ok" from a fundamental standpoint with solid coverage and stable UNII. The NAV, more importantly, has been trending higher and at the same time the valuation has right-sized for the reduced distribution. This is a fund that we would like to get at a ~9.50% distribution rate knowing full well that the fund has cut almost annually over the last three years.

We would still avoid PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) as the overhang from the mortgage roll financing remains outstanding. Based on the assumption that they are allowed to change the accounting, the distribution would likely need to be cut- again. The valuation means the yield is about 7.50% which is not worth the risks compared to other funds.

We would also still avoid PIMCO High Income (PHK) given the high premium and the lack of return to compensate for the risks. Sure, the NAV is up since December primarily because of high yield spreads tightening but that game is likely over.

Looking at the munis, PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF) saw a sizable move lower in coverage which could mean they are seeing a significant amount of calls- like everyone else. PIMCO Municipal Income II (PML) and PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ) are both in need of a drastic cut to the distribution but will likely do so when the UNII buckets are exhausted. Both have about a year or two left. But again, that's a game of chicken we are unwilling to play. PIMCO NY Muni Income II (PNI) may be worth watching as it bucked the trend and saw a large move higher in coverage while adding a penny to UNII (the only fund to do so on the muni side).

Overall, pick and choose your trades. Utilize the DRIP program if you are reinvesting. I've been doing so for nearly six years on PDI and the compounded growth rate has been extraordinary. The initial lots purchased in my account have returned over 14.3% annually. That basically matches the S&P 500 during a period when stocks have done very well.

