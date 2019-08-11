IPG Photonics: Another Victim Of The Trade War

However, the underlying health of the company is strong, as are its competitive position and balance sheet.

After the quarter, things have taken a turn for the worse again on escalating trade tensions and it's difficult to see this ending anytime soon.

Despite a strong sequential recovery, revenues are still down from last year as trade uncertainty and currency movements lead to price erosion bite.

IPG Photonics (IPGP) isn't in a happy place at the moment. They are buffeted by the trade war, declines in Europe and price competition, and having to deal with a substantial inventory overhang. Here is a little perspective:

Data by YCharts

While revenues and operating metrics are down, the latter are still rather substantial which testify to the leading position the company has in commercial lasers.

Many of the geographies the company sells into are down. Here is how the unpredictabilities of the US-Chinese trade war are impacting its business (Q2CC):

"China is volatile, right. There is some underlying demand that exist in China, but its getting switched on and off as business uncertainty either gets switched off when business uncertainty declines and it comes back when there's some confidence in the business environment... We have still month value of fast growth of business in China. But after the new increase of tariff immediately quantity ordered from China drop minimum three times."

This matters a lot because China is by far their biggest market with 45% of sales, but this has decreased 19% compared to Q2 last year even if they staged a strong recovery in April and May from Q1.

So while there was a strong sequential recovery, sales are still down from last year and it's hard to blame management. The international situation is just too volatile at the moment and the depressing thought is that this is unlikely to change anytime soon.

There is significant price erosion in China, but that has spread to other areas (Q2CC):

"Yes. I mean I'd said that inevitably there is a knowledge about what goes on in China from the cutting equipment manufacturers in different regions around the world, so that you can isolate price changes in one region for another. And the second thing is that people tend to think about pricing in terms of the cost per kilowatt."

The price erosion is produced by the demand volatility and competitors reacting as they are trying to hold onto business. It then spreads from China to other areas because customers are taking the pricing as clues to demand conditions.

But this is less manifesting in the higher power levels as there is less competition in that segment.

Q2 results

Revenues declined 12% y/y and those from China were down 19% y/y even though the latter increased 40% sequentially. Sales in Europe declined 22% y/y and pricing pressure in Europe was greater than normal (which is a decline between 5% and 15%). EPS was $1.34 which missed expectations by just 2 cents.

Here is a disaggregated look at the Q2 results from the 10-Q:

The system sales are a bright spot, these did very well, increasing more than 50% y/y in Q2, even excluding the acquired Genesis. And it looks like the system business will keep on growing nicely (Q2CC):

"...now we're going for the production sell even system for this market. It absolutely different approach and much more valuable and so on and its going very successful is for the same, for example, to aerospace and high energy market. It's one for oil and gas market so on. We're going to pull complete solution, unique process. We have developed that process. Now we materialize in the full system. Some system platform [Indiscernible] so on. But its not easy process to introduce in this market, but it can take some years and so on. But we're going very successful for some products but very difficult application, going extremely and huge potential, very large order business."

Another route to escape the rot is innovation and this comes natural for the company which operates at the cutting edge. Take for instance pulsed lasers, from the Q2CC:

"Collectively, second quarter sales of newer laser products and systems into emerging applications grew 12% year-over-year in the second quarter and were 17% of total revenue... We delivered excellent progress in new product areas outside metal processing. Sales of green pulsed lasers used to improve solar cell efficiency increased 150% year over year and nearly doubled on a sequential basis... Sales of our newest pulsed lasers, which include those at visible and ultraviolet wavelengths and ultrafast pulse durations, now exceed $10 million per quarter and are growing more than 60% year-over-year."

In fact, even in China, the ultra high power and greater than 10kW performed very well in the quarter, rebounding strongly in April and May, according to management. The company has a competitive advantage here, in fact (Q2CC):

"Now with the technology to cut up to five watt centimeter with high quality cutting, nobody still have this technology, nobody have this, only we have it. It's not only – and cut very specific, so also process it and so it's also priority. Now with it produce it technology to the market, nobody can compete with that today so on. It thickness so far three to six even more centimeters cutting very high speed, high quality and so on, nobody can make this cut for example, the best way, 10 kilowatts, 12 kilowatt they try to develop cutting process so one. We provide now with 20 kilowatt... Sales of ultra-high power fiber lasers at 6 kilowatts or greater accounted for nearly 50% of all high power laser sales. Sales of lasers at 10 kilowatts or greater grew 16% year over year, driven by rapid adoption in cutting applications... We increased sales of our ultrafast pulsed lasers more than 200% year over year and nearly 50% sequentially."

Guidance

Management expects pricing headwinds related to the competitive environment to continue. It's expecting:

Q3 revenue to come between $325M and $355M

EPS at $1.05-$1.35

The sequential recovery in Q2 of sales from China isn't likely to last (Q2CC):

"Escalation of the US-China trade conflict and further macro softness have reversed the market recovery we had expected to strengthen in the second half of 2019... Following the escalation of the US-China trade conflict, we have seen a slowdown in order volume during the month of June that has continued through the first three weeks of July. Unfortunately, we believe this is now likely to delay the recovery that had been underway in China. The pricing environment in China remains intense, affecting the dollar value of units sold."

But there are some parts which are expected to continue to thrive, Q2CC:

"We continue to expect good traction around the green lasers, the ultrafast lasers, pick up in some of the shipments, the cinema applications continued strength in some of the laser systems business... There'll be a pick up in some of the medical shipments as well based upon the order that we got... The ILC business which is shipping into the medical device manufacturing industry had had a good quarter in Q2."

Another opportunity is expanding overseas sales of their recent acquisition, Genesis.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The difficult market circumstances have taken a toll on margins, which have dropped notably in the last couple of quarters. Gross margins were also affected by the Genesis acquisition by nearly 200 bp with a further 150 bp coming from adverse currency movements (decline of the renminbi and the euro, mostly).

Management argues it has limited visibility and confidence margins will return to above 50% in the near-term, but their gross margins are still industry leading.

Excluding adverse currency movement, their operating cost increased 600 bp as a percentage of sales.

Although the company is already the cost leader in the industry, it is still embarking on further cost cutting as there is a lot of price erosion. They are seeking reductions in the cost of core optical components.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Not surprising that cash flows also took a considerable hit, but they are still substantial and operating cash flow in Q2 was also impacted by a $44M outflow in accounts receivable.

Data by YCharts

The level of stock-based compensation isn't anything to worry about as the buybacks greatly exceed it, leading to a decline in the share count. The company's balance sheet remains extremely healthy with $1.04B in cash and equivalents with just $44M in debt.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation isn't excessive, the company is a market leader, consistently profitable and generating cash with a very strong balance sheet to boot. Analysts expect an EPS of $4.81 this year, rising to $5.79 the next, which would give the shares a forward multiple of 20.

The shares have sold off on the uncertainty, and as long as that continues, it's difficult to see a sustained recovery.

Conclusion

Given the company's technological strength and its market leadership, strong margins and balance sheet, it is better placed than most to deal with the difficult market circumstances, as its strength lies in advanced products and system products where pricing is holding up better and margins are larger.

But that doesn't mean the company is escaping the market's problems, quite the contrary. These advanced products are only part of its revenues, and the rest is affected by price and demand erosion, most notably in China and Europe, even if its cost leadership provides it with a margin of safety.

But given the still very good margins, profitability, cash flow generation and balance sheet strength, the company can withstand the storm. The problem is that it's by no means clear when the market storm is going to die down, so in the meantime, the shares are likely to tread water.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.