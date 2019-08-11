Lilis Energy, Inc (LLEX) Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Lilis Energy, Inc (NYSEMKT:LLEX) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Wobbe Ploegsma - VP, Capital Markets and IR

Joe Daches - Interim CEO, President and CFO

Sarath Devarajan - Chief Technical Officer

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust

Ronald Mills - Johnson Rice and Company

Richard Tullis - Capital One Securities

Guillermo Huerta - Stifel

Good morning and thank you for joining Lilis Energy's conference call. Today, Lilis management will discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and will provide an update on corporate developments along with third quarter 2019 outlook and guidance. After the market closed yesterday, we released our financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. If you have not yet reviewed Lilis Energy’s earnings release, please visit the Investor Center at the company's website, lilisenergy.com.

Our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Participants are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see our earnings release for a discussion on these statements and associated risks. We also refer to certain non-GAAP measures, so please, see the reconciliations in the earnings release.

Joining me today are Joe Daches, interim Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer and Sarath Devarajan, Chief Technical Officer. During this call, we will review our results for the second quarter of 2019 and then discuss our outlook and guidance for the third quarter of 2019.

Thank you, Wobbe, and good morning, everyone. Before we start, I encourage everyone to please review our earnings presentation posted to our website for additional details and other operational updates. First, I'd like to thank and recognize Lilis team for all their hard work and dedication. Now I’d like to go over our second quarter 2019 highlights and then provide a brief operational updates.

During the second quarter the company increased net sales production volumes by 32% or 6,341 Boe per day including a 50% increase in crude oil production to 3,925 Bopd as compared to the same period in 2018. We generated an adjusted EBITDAX of $11.4 million for the quarter, which is a 38% increase as compared to the $8.3 million during the second quarter of 2018.

During the quarter we completed three of the five remaining 2018 DUCs, Haley #1H, Haley #2H and the Northeast Axis 2H. Haley #1H and 2H began flowing to sales in April, and North East Axis began in the month of June. We realized oil pricing of 93% of the WTI versus 84% of WTI in the previous three months.

Our commodity volume mix was 73% liquids, which is 62% crude resulting in a 98% of our revenue attributable to liquid sales during the second quarter. We also significantly reduced crude transportation costs from approximately $5.15 a barrel at 2018 year-end to approximately $0.75 per barrel in June of 2019. We further reduced the recurring LOE per Boe by 24% to 499 per Boe compared to 659 per Boe in the same period in 2018 through reductions in our saltwater disposal costs program.

At June 30, 2019, we increased our proved reserves by 40% as compared to June of 2019. Our proved reserves were approximately 43 million Boe with 69% of our proved reserves comprised a liquids, 53% oil and 16% NGLs.

Lastly, during the second quarter we initiated the consolidation of operations to our Fort Worth office. We began the closure of the company's Houston and San Antonio offices, which is a continuation of our focus and overall cost reductions and efficiencies. As a result, the company has reduced overall headcount by approximately 15% and expects to recognize significant G&A reductions going forward.

I now like to shift operations and provide a quick update. Currently we are operating 42 wells which correlates to 24 horizontal and 14 vertical wells that are flowing through the sales, plus four horizontal wells are currently in temporarily shut-in.

During the second quarter we temporarily suspended drilling and completion operations to focus on our cost reduction program, office consolidations and an improvement of overall operational efficiencies despite temporarily suspending the D&C operations, production during the second quarter increased by 5% on a Boe per day metric and 11% on a Boe per day metric as compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Additionally in the month of July, the company temporarily shut-in four wells to remain within regulatory flaring compliance. These wells were being flared due to the presence of hydrogen sulfide in the natural gas stream, resulting in a quality specification that cannot be currently treated and processed by a midstream operator.

We are currently producing 28 MMcf per day and are flaring 36% of that. We have an additional 14.6 MMcF per day shut-in accounting for approximately 58% of our natural gas not flowing through the sales. However, natural gas only accounts for approximately 2% of our total revenue. This is not a capacity issue on our midstream providers part rather natural gas isolates to these specific wells does not meet the quality specifications.

We continue to evaluate a number of field trading options that target our reduction or elimination of the H2S from our four shut-in wells and we expect to improve production and meet the quality specifications to bring these wells back on quickly.

The combined production associated with these four shut-in wells affecting third quarter production is estimated to be 567 net Boe per day and in addition to treating solutions, the company's is currently applying for extended flaring permits with the Texas Railroad Commission, which we expect to minimize the impact on future third quarter production volumes. Management expects these wells to be placed back in the service during the third quarter however, if we required to keep these wells shut-in for an extended period of time, you could have an adverse impact on total production.

As part of the company's asset and operational improvement initiatives, artificial lift has also been installed on select current productive wells to enhance performance and increase our production. To date, nine wells have been placed on artificial lift, six on jet pumps and three on gas lifts with two additional wells target for artificial lift at the end of the third quarter.

Our most recent well that was brought online is the North East Axis 2H, which recorded an IP 24 hour rate of 2,455 Boe per day or 712 Boe per day, 49% liquids, 29% oil for 327 Boe per day for 1000 lateral foot. We also experienced significant margin improvements with realize pricing from contracts and reduced SWD cost during the quarter.

Additionally in May of 2018, the company engaged a third-party midstream provider to implement the midstream system to transport all of our crude oil production. The initial system is not yet fully in service. However, we anticipate flowing majority of our crude oil through the gathering system by the end of the third quarter.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over Sarath to give a brief technical overview.

Thank you, Joe. As Joe mentioned we had a temporary suspension in drilling and completions in the second quarter. Firstly, we use the operational downtime to further expand our geologic and engineering understanding of the asset. We also coordinated closely with our land team on acreage valuation and swaps, addressing near-term expiries and pursuing other critical A&D opportunities.

Regarding well results, we reported on two of our Bone Spring wells, the Tiger #3H and the AG Hill #2H in the last quarter. The Tigers #3H has continued strong and has produced 128,000 barrels of oil in nine months. The AG Hill #2H was also outperforming the Bone Spring tight curve but was one of the well shut-in due to flaring compliance that Joe had mentioned earlier.

We continue to monitor offset operations both using public data and through our data swaps with offset operators. We are consolidating the knowledge to develop a best practices approach that we can implement once we resume operations. This playbook includes drilling, completion, choke management and geologic targeting.

With that brief update, I’ll turn it back to Wobbe.

Thank you, Sarath. I would now like to review our second quarter 2019 financial highlights along with our third quarter and year end guidance. During the second quarter we increased our net sales production volume by 32% compared to the same period in 2018 and recognized realized oil pricing equal to 93% of WTI versus 84% in the first quarter.

Our commodity mix was 73% liquids or 62% crude oil for the quarter, resulting in 98% of our revenue attributable to liquid sales. Revenue from oil, natural gas and NGLs was $21.6 million versus $17.5 million for the same quarter in 2018, a 23% increase. The increase was primarily attributable to increased sales volumes of partially offset by $3 decrease in commodity prices compared to the prior quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, our realized crude pricing as a percentage of WTI significantly improved, it's a combination of a reduction in crude transportation costs and an increase in realized Gulf coast pricing through FT contracts. We reduced recurring LOE per Boe by 24% to $4.99 per Boe compared to $6.69 per Boe for the same period in 2018 through reductions in saltwater disposal costs.

This decrease in production costs resulted from lower SWD costs as well as lower overhead costs per Boe produced. We increased total GAAP G&A expense by $2 million or 27% quarter-over-quarter to $9.4 million for the quarter. However, on a Boe basis, our recurring cash G&A per Boe was reduced to $5.88 per Boe compared to $8.55 per Boe in the same quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $11.4 million compared to $8.3 million during the same quarter in 2018, an increase of 38%. This was driven by increased revenue from higher production volumes and improved realized pricing contracts as well as lower operating expenses per Boe.

The total capital expenditures in the second quarter was $14.7 million, primarily comprised of $5.1 million to bring three DUCs online, 5 million related to the 2019 D&C program, $2.9 million related to the completion operations and $1.7 million related to facility construction, infrastructure, artificial lifts, the Panther 1H pilot well and our freshwater asset.

I would now like to review our third quarter and year-end guidance. Capital spending in the third quarter will focus on drilling the Grizzly A#2H and completing the two Kudu wells, which are currently scheduled for completion and expected to be turned to sales in the fourth quarter. In projecting the company's third quarter guidance, we are assuming the four shut-in wells are not brought back online during the third quarter.

In the event, these wells are brought back online before September 30, the company will adjust third quarter and full year guidance metrics. For the third quarter, we are projecting oil production to range from 2000 to 2,300 barrels per day and NGLs to range from 600 to 700 barrels per day with our liquids mix accounting for approximately 65% to 75% of our total production.

We are reducing our full-year oil production guidance to range from 3,000 to 3200 barrels per day in light of recent shutting wells and the temporary suspension of our drilling and completion's program in the second quarter.

We expect realized crude pricing to be 90% to 95% of WTI and CapEx to range from $13 million to $17 million in the third quarter. We expect to see recurring LOE to range from $6.50 to $7 per Boe for the third quarter with future improvements expected. We are reaffirming our CapEx budget of $60 million to $70 million for the full-year.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Joe.

Thank you, Wobbe. I want to conclude by saying that we have taken significant steps to better position the company further enhance the value of our current assets. And with that, I would like to open up the call for questions.

Neal Dingmann

Hi, Joe. Can you talk about what you see for upside for artificial lifts going forward without kind of what’s putting on now?

Joe Daches

So like the AL stuff for us was really to stabilize the production flows throughout the next couple of quarters. There’s been a little bit of a decline some of our wells and maybe Sarath, you want to talk about that just in a minute we can talk about the decline. The plan is to go from 911 to continue with the artificial lift program.

Sarath Devarajan

Again part of this is just you know regular maintenance of the pressure on some of these older wells but even some of the newer wells like the Haley's, we saw that -- you know, we got initial production, we got good rates but we also did see the pressure that decline as a result of that increased choke management or the choke size. So those wells are getting ready for jet pump right now for example. So it’s like Joe said, there's nine wells currently on list and there could be a couple more coming up, but I think it’s just part of the regular pressure maintenance in the field.

Ronald Mills

Good morning, Joe. Question for you just -- I think you referenced it in here, in addition to production optimization adding lift that you mentioned something about contract driller. Can you talk about the differences of the guys that you're coming in, when you plan on bringing in the rig and how their performance compares to Lilis’s performance for a go forward look?

Joe Daches

I’d be happy to Ron. So I think we probably need to start and just rewind a little bit. This quarter is an effective reset of company, company management and we've taken a lot of effort. We laid down the rig back in early April. We stopped completing the DUC wells to make sure that we knew what we're doing. As we marched through Q2 and started just evaluating the cost structure, the operational effectiveness in precision and performance of the drilling and the completion processes, we've all known that the drilling days associated with our program are a little bit longer than we would have liked and we're under few different impressions from previous management.

But with the reset, we’ve taken a lot of time and we've found a group of guys who have drilled well over 200 wells in the Northern Delaware, not necessarily in the Permian. They are damn good at their jobs. We like with what they're doing. We’d engage these guys and we’re going to spud the Grizzly A #2H in about I think it’s about two weeks. Right.

So they’ll be the first well that we bring back to our one rig scenario. We’re going to reduce our drilling days Ron by about 50%. We’re hopeful it’s even better than that. That will be a significant cost savings as we go forward throughout our one rig program. This company is not meant to be a one rig scenario company but we’re going to be careful. We’re going to go through our next couple wells drilling monitoring daily, doing all the right things and we’re going to report back up to our board and hopefully, have some good stuff report to you guys as we go forward.

But eventually we’re going to get back into a rigs, two rig scenario with the focus of that rig hopefully being up in New Mexico, where we can drill much longer lateral wells. And honestly, that's how we're going to build this business by getting back into it a two rig scenario. I think that might answer most your question there.

Ronald Mills

Just one quick follow-up and if you cut your drilling days in half in terms of what you think about impact on economics, is that -- you kind of a $40,000 or $50,000 fed rates, so that’s kind of almost $800 million to $1 million of potential savings, so just if you get through your time down without any of a bit [ph] staying in target et cetera.

Joe Daches

Yeah I think it’s probably better than that. We’re looking -- we' re really looking forward to getting the thing kicked off. This is a long-term view of where we’re going with the company. The guidance, and you didn’t asked this question but I'm sure it’s on everybody's mind. The guidance in Q3 is exactly what it is. I mean, it’s the result of laying the rig down, it’s a result of the shut-in wells and the Grizzly A#2H well that will spud here and complete here sometimes around the fourth quarter is going to have a big, big benefit to 2020.

So our view is long term. Our view is not short term. We’re giving the guidance that we expect to have in the second quarter. We’ve reset everything across the board and we brought everything out in front of everyone, so they will understand that this is a long-term vision of this company. We want to be a production growth company. We will become a production growth company. We’ll move into the second rig and we will maintain and implement a cash flow discipline that we haven't had before. And we’re going to focus very carefully on maximizing costs associated with drilling and completion and to your point it is a big savings on our future development program.

Ronald Mills

And then one, just on to touch on the H2S, I know you shut those wells and where were those located across your first footprint and if you -- have you had a chance between yourself and other industry players when you think about your footprint is it towards the Eastern portion of it, is it spread across or what’s your initial view on H2S footprint?

Joe Daches

Another good question, Ron. So here’s the deal, we have some degree of H2S across our entire field and it varies, right. I don't want to get into specifics because it is completely varies across the position. We as well as our third-party Midstream provider Lucid have been working on solutions. They are optimizing their system to take much, much, much higher volumes of H2S than we are and we are very focused on field treating solutions and I hope to be able to report back to you guys here in the near future and I don't want to give you a time because you'll all hold me to it

But the answer is we have a dual-pronged process here where our midstream provider with other offset operators are doing with the same things. They are increasing. not necessarily their capacity because they have the capacity to handle this but their ability to process the high rate to us. We zeroed in on how to treat it at the field level and we’re going to continue doing so.

Richard Tullis

On G&A you talked about this a little bit Joe in the prepared comments. What do you think the run rate could be down to say by the first quarter of 2020?

Joe Daches

Yes, that’s a good question. Current run rate now is on a recurring basis is $3.5 million cash per quarter. Now you back out all the share based comp, which is you all know what that is we can pick it off the face of the cash flow statement for the quarter and I think it’s around $6 million, about $2.4 million for the quarter but for year it’s $6 million.

There’s a lot of non-recurring cash in the current quarter due to severance charges and a few other things that are just generally nature will not recur for the company. My guess without giving you guidance and it’s going to be a lot better than that as we go forward into Q3 and Q4 as well as 2020.

Our optimizing Richard on G&A is a very big focus. That’s why we’re consolidating the opposites. We've reduced headcount by 15%, that’s on a net basis. We’ve hired some A players some very, very good guys. They help us run this business and we feel like we got the right team. We are headquartered in one location here in Fort Worth Texas and all the guys here are communicated by very high level and we’re going to reduce from across the board a wide variety of things. Not just office space, not just headcount but just a number of other things. I don’t want to give you an exact number, but I can tell you I think each quarter is going to get progressively better.

Richard Tullis

Just lastly, when you look at 2020 from an operational standpoint say it is one rig for as you start the year, how do you think production sets up in 2020 say compared to your third quarter 2019 guidance?

Joe Daches

It's really intriguing. What we've done in Q2 by laying the rig down by shutting in these four wells as an adverse impact of production. We do not want to be viewed as a quarter-over-quarter company and I know that the analysts want to talk about that at times but we want to be viewed as a long-term company, who's going to develop our assets as a production growth company by having multiple rigs running.

We haven't provided any guidance on 2020 and I don't want to do this on this call but I can say the same thing about production than I am going to say, that I said about G&A. Q3 is going to be our low point. Q4 will be obviously better than Q3 and with activities that are going to occur in 2019 in both drilling operations, completion operations, we expect to see a whole different production profile in 2020 that’s primarily driven from one rig moving to a two rig scenario and looking very hard at the assets that exist up in New Mexico.

Our next question comes from Guillermo Huerta from Stifel. Please go ahead with your question.

Guillermo Huerta

I was wondering if you could comment on long-term capital structure of the company?

Joe Daches

Sorry, could you repeat that?

Guillermo Huerta

Yes, I apologies. I was wondering if you could comment on the long-term capital structure of Lilis?

Joe Daches

Long-term I mean, we’re going to continue to better our balance sheet, had liquidity measures in hand to where we do not have to continue to rely on Varde Partners going forward.

Sarath Devarajan

Hey, guys. I would say to add on to that just a little bit. We are very appreciative of the relationship we have at Varde. They've been a very supportive capital partner from a liquidity perspective and our one rig scenario, we’re in a pretty darn good spot. We have some other options available to us as we move into a two rig scenario but we’re not going to go you know crazy here and just start drilling and drilling and drilling.

We’re going to be very careful and very disciplined with the balance sheet constantly in mind that how we develop things. We have an RBL. We have a very, very good relationship with our entire bank group. They’ve been supportive of us. We continue to develop our assets with those guys in concert as we do everything, and for now, I mean, I think liquidity is decent. I think liquidity is going to continue to get enhance through a series of potential transactions and we’re going to be in a really good spot.

Wobbe Ploegsma

I’d like to thank everybody for taking the time to listen to our conference call and we look forward to providing more information going forward. Thank you all for your support.

