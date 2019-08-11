FNCB Bancorp Earnings Set To Decline

FNCB can be expected to maintain quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, taking full year payout to $0.20, which implies dividend yield of 2.68%.

We expect FNCB's loan portfolio to stop declining in the remainder of the year, and to end 2019 with loan growth of 0.2%. This will partially offset margin contraction.

FNCB Bancorp Inc (FNCB), a bank holding company operating in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is expected to report lower earnings year-over-year in 2019. We expect higher non-interest expense, and lower non-interest income to result in earnings decline. Meanwhile, we expect net interest income to be mostly flat year-over-year on the back of slight loan growth and net interest margin reduction. Details of our estimates are given below.

Lower Interest Rates to Drive Recovery in Loan Portfolio Size

FNCB’s net loans declined in 2Q 2019 due to one-off events, including the planned runoff of indirect automobile loan balances and the anticipated payoff of two large municipal loans, according to the 2Q2019 earnings release. As these will not be repeated, we expect FNCB’s net loans to stop declining in the remainder of the year, and to instead increase slightly by 1% quarter-over-quarter in each of the third and fourth quarters. The Fed Funds rate cut by 25bps in July 2019, and prospects of a further rate later this year, will further boost loan growth.

The table below shows our projection for FNCB’s loan growth as well as key balance sheet items.

While on one hand lower interest rates will boost loan growth, on the other they will have negative implications for net interest margin (NYSE:NIM). We expect NIM to decline by around 15bps in 2019 year-over-year due to our assumption that Fed Funds rate will be cut by a further 25bps in the remainder of 2019, taking the full year rate cut to 50bps. Our rate cut expectation is attributable to the recent escalation of the trade war as US Administration has announced a tariff on the remaining $300 billion of imports from China effective September 1, and China has retaliated by suspending imports of US agricultural products and letting the Yuan weaken.

The table below shows our yield, cost of funds and NIM estimates for FNCB.

Expenses Likely to Grow in 2H 2019

FNCB set up a new community banking office in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, in the second quarter, which took its total number of community offices to 17, according to the 2Q 2019 earnings release. We expect the new office to increase FNCB’s non-interest based expenses in the remainder of the year, taking full year expense to $31 million, an increase of 4.4% year-over-year.

Earnings to Decrease by 25% in 2019

We expect FNCB’s earnings to decline by 25% year-over-year in 2019 primarily due to higher non-interest expenses and lower non-interest income. Meanwhile, net interest income is expected to be almost flat year-over-year as slight loan portfolio growth is expected to offset NIM contraction. The table below shows our projections for FNCB’s profit and loss statement. (Please note that EPS is showing a greater decline than net income because FNCB's shares outstanding have increased after it issued new shares earlier this year).

Dividends Likely to be Maintained in 4Q 2019

FNCB has already announced dividends of $0.05 per share for each of the first three quarters of 2019. For the fourth quarter, we expect the company to maintain its dividend at $0.05, taking full year payment to $0.20. This dividend implies a yield of 2.68%, which is low compared to peers as can be seen in the table below.

Valuation Analysis Shows FNCB is Fairly Valued

FNCB’s price to book ratio (P/B) averaged 1.5 from 2013 to 2018, as shown in the table below:

Taking the P/B multiple of 1.5, and multiplying it with our projected 2019 book-value per share (BVPS) of $5.1 gives us a target price of $7.7. This target price implies a slight upside of only 2.9% from FNCB’s August 7, 2019 closing price of $7.5. The table below shows our valuation inputs (column in bold) as well as sensitivity of our target price to different levels of price to book multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

As per our estimates, FNCB has potential price upside of 2.9% and dividend yield of 2.68%, which gives us an expected total return of 5.6% only. As the total return is less than 10% we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. We advise investors to purchase FNCB only if its price declines to 10% below our target price, i.e. if the price declines to $6.99.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.