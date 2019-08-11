Now Is A Good Time To Buy PayPal's Stock

In terms of both valuation and the price chart, PayPal's stock is offering an attractive entry point for investors.

Looking at sales, earnings, users, and engagement, the business fundamentals are stronger than ever.

PayPal's (PYPL) stock is under considerable selling pressure lately. The stock market, in general, is being hurt by macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Adding to the negativity, the most recent earnings report from PayPal turned out as a disappointment to investors.

Nevertheless, the long-term fundamentals remain intact, the company has enormous room for growth, and the stock is offering an attractive entry point. For these reasons, the short-term dip in PayPal's stock looks like a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The Big Picture Still Looks Intact

PayPal is now expecting revenue for the full year to be in the range of $17.6-17.8 billion; this represents a modest adjustment versus the company's prior guidance of $17.85 to $18.10 billion. Importantly, the new guidance still represents a vigorous year-over-year increase of 18-19% in revenue when adjusting for the impact of the sale of the Synchrony Financial receivables. PayPal actually increased earnings guidance for the full year, so profitability is no reason for concern.

Management attributed this small adjustment in revenue guidance to three main factors: A delay in product integrations with big partners - presumably companies such as Uber (UBER) and MercadoLibre (MELI) - a delay in some price changes, and the negative impact from a strong US dollar on cross-border revenue, which accounts for nearly 20% of total revenue for PayPal.

On the other hand, the numbers from the second quarter came in above expectations. PayPal has an outstanding track record in this area, the company has reported better-than-expected earnings in each and every quarter since the third quarter of 2015.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

All of the key indicators continue pointing in the right direction. Revenue excluding the impact of the consumer credit portfolio and currency effects grew 19% year over year. Active accounts grew 17% and transactions per active account expanded by 9%. This shows that the company is both attracting more users and driving increased engagement among users.

Total payment volume grew 26% on a constant currency basis, with mobile payment volume growing by an even larger 37% year over year. Venmo is clearly firing on all cylinders, with volume increasing by 70% during the quarter.

Source: PayPal Investors Relations

It's easy to miss the forest for the trees when you put too much attention on the short-term news. PayPal reduced revenue guidance for the full year, but this was mostly due to temporary factors. When looking at users, engagement, growth engines and financial performance, the business fundamentals remain as strong as ever.

A Solid Entry Point

In terms of valuation, PayPal's stock is now trading at fairly reasonable levels. The chart shows the forward price to sales ratio for PayPal versus Square (SQ), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA). After substantially pulling back over the past several weeks, PayPal is now trading at a considerable valuation discount versus other successful players in the payments industry.

Data source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Valuation needs to be analyzed in the context of other return drivers. A company producing strong growth rates and consistently delivering earnings above numbers expectations deserves a higher valuation than a business producing mediocre financial performance and underperforming expectations.

But sometimes it can be challenging to incorporate the multiple factors into the analysis in order to see the complete picture from a quantitative perspective. The PowerFactors system is a quantitative system that ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of factors, such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing better than expected (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming the market (relative strength).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term, and this bodes well for investors in PayPal's stock. The company has a PowerFactors ranking of 97.8 as of the time of this writing, meaning that PayPal is in the top 2% of companies in the US stock market based on financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength combined.

After a huge rally over the past year, the stock has pulled back substantially in the past month, and it's now testing the lows from June, which could be an important support level. The RSI indicator is close to oversold levels, which has provided attractive entry points in PayPal's stock in the past.

Source: Think or Swim.

Moving Forward

PayPal has an impressive track record of consistently delivering solid earnings growth and profit numbers above Wall Street expectations. From that perspective, management has earned the benefit of the doubt, and the company deserves some credit when it says that any slowdown in growth should be only temporary and due to delays in product integrations.

The numbers from the last quarter were certainly strong, and the company is a high-growth player in remarkably promising markets such as online and mobile payments.

The network effect is a key source of competitive advantage in the industry, as consumers and merchants attract each other to the leading payment networks. PayPal is not only a well-established name in the sector, but it also has major alliances with many of the most important players in technology, financial services and the consumer sector.

According to management, approximately 85% of all commerce transactions around the world are still made in cash, and the total addressable market for the company over the long term is worth nearly $100 trillion. Thanks to the power of the network effect, PayPal is in a strong position to substantially profit from such a massive opportunity over the years ahead.

PayPal is a position in both my own portfolio and The Data Driven Portfolio, since I replicate such a portfolio with my personal money. The stock was purchased at $37 per share in July of 2017 and we now have a big gain of more than 180% on the name.

In spite of such a strong appreciation, I think it still makes sense to hold on to PayPal's stock over the long term, since the company has enormous potential for growth and the entry price looks quite attractive. For those who don't have a position in PayPal, it makes sense to start building one at current prices and with a long-term horizon.

Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.



Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, MELI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.