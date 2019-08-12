Fortune Global 500 Stocks Pay Piddly Dividends, Part 1

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield 1/3 Fortune Global 500 showed 45.98% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. High price bigger stocks led the top 1/3 Fortune Global 500 in gains.

97 of 168 top Fortune 500 companies by revenue were publicly traded, paid >2% yields, and showed 1yr price-returns >-50%, per YCharts. Articles covering middle and lower 1/3s will follow.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predict 10.1% To 56.06% Net Gains To August 2020 From Top Ten In Upper 1/3 Fortune Global 500

Two of the ten top Fortune 500 1/3 by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for Fortune Global 500 upper 1/3 as graded by Wall St. wizards was 20% accurate.

Projections based on estimated net gains from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 8, 2020, were:

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $560.64, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% more than the market as a whole.

Total S.A. (TOT) was projected to net $482.83 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% under the market as a whole.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B)was projected to net $403.71 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% less than the market as a whole.

BP (BP) was projected to net $387.56, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% less than the market as a whole.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) was projected to net $365.51, based on a median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Eni S.p.A. (E) was projected to net $363.00 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from four brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% less than the market as a whole.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was projected to net $239.17, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor Co. (F) was projected to net $203.63, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% more than the market as a whole.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was projected to net $107.52, based on a median of target estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for EQNR.

Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY) netted $101.90 based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 37% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 32.29% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are the Fortune Global 500 fortunate.

97 Fortune 500 Global Dividend Dogs By Broker Target Prices

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. It is somewhat shocking to see such spotty broker coverage for the highest revenue-generating companies in the world.

97 Fortune Global 500 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Leading 10 Fortune Global 500 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Top ten Fortune Global 500 selected 8/8/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Engie [1] was the lone utility sector firm in the top ten.

Two energy sector stocks placed second, and fourth, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. [2], and Gazprom PJSC (OTCPK:OGZPY) [4]. However, three consumer cyclical sector representatives placed third, fifth, and ninth: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (OTCPK:NSANY) [3], Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) [5], and Renault SA (OTCPK:RNLSY) [9].

Three financial services stocks placed sixth, seventh, and tenth among the top ten Fortune Global 500 Top 1/3, BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) [5], Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:DCNSF) [7], and Bank Of China Ltd. (OTCPK:BACHF) [10].

Finally, one basic materials representative was placed eighth, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) [8], to complete the top ten Fortune Global 500 Top 1/3 representatives by yield for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Fortune Global 500 Top 1/3 For 2019 Showed 2.2% To 46.77% Upsides To August 2020; (31) No Downsides Projected.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 45.98% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Fortune Global 500 Top 1/3 Pack To August 2020

Ten Fortune Global 500 Top Returns 2019 were culled by yield 8/8/19. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Fortune 500 Top Returns 2019 selected 7/10/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected The 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Fortune 500 Top Returns (32) Delivering 6.32% Vs. (33) 11.7% Net Gains by All Ten by August 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Fortune 500 Top Returns by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 45.98% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced Fortune 500 Top 1/3 top yield stock, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 56.06%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Fortune 500 Top 1/3 for August 8 were: Bank Of China Ltd (BSCHF), Glencore, Gazprom, Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co, Ltd., with prices ranging from $0.29 to $12.70.

Five higher-priced Fortune 500 Best Dividend Investments as of August 8 were: Engie SA, Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., BNP Paribas, Daimler AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., whose prices ranged from $14.94 to $60.91.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Fortune 500 Best Dividend Investment stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding or selling same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.