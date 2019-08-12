Mean Reversion Time For The Stock Market

Slowing economic growth may be just the thing that sets off this movement, which means that stock prices may be nearing the time of a substantial correction.

A great deal of research has indicated that stock market prices revolve around their historic mean prices and always, sooner or later, revert back to this mean price.

More and more statistics are indicating that it is time for the stock market to revert to its mean price.

Rana Foroohar puts it very clearly in the Financial Times:

“The mean-reversion in the Dow that started in January 2018 (will) turn into a bear market….”

This opinion is "based on data, not on emotion. There have been only 20 months since 1906 when the Dow’s deviation from its trend line has been 130 per cent or more, as it is today. Those periods cluster rather frighteningly around the years 1929, 1999 and 2018."

She quotes Ulf Lindahl, chief executive of AG Bisset Associates currency research:

“US equities are at the second most expensive period in 150 years. Prices must fall.”

Ms. Foroohar continues by saying,

I don’t think it’s a question of whether we’ll see a crash — the question is why we haven’t seen one yet.”

Her concern is similar to mine, the flow of risk-averse money throughout the world seeking safe-havens. “After all, there are plenty of worried market participants, as best evidenced by the $14 trillion horde of negative-yielding bonds around the world.”

When this many are willing to pay for the ‘security’ of losing only a little bit of money as a hedge against losing quite a lot, you know there’s something deeply wrong in the world.”

Another measure showing much the same thing is Robert Shiller’s Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings ratio (CAPE).

Since late 2017, this figure has been somewhere around 30.00, plus or minus 2.00. There are only two times in history that the CAPE measure has been this high. Those two times include the years 1929 and 1999.

The work that Mr. Shiller has done shows that the CAPE measure always eventually reverts to the mean. The mean now is around 19.00.

Note, however, that these mean-reversion arguments always carry a caveat with them: the series always reverts to the mean, but there is no way of telling when that reversion might take place.

That is, nothing can be said about the timing of the downturn.

One can point, however, to abundant evidence that something is happening.

Ms. Foroohar has written,

As any number of indicators now show — from weak purchasing managers' indices in the US, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, to rising corporate bankruptcies and a spike in US lay-offs — the global downturn has already begun.”

Uncertainty runs high in the world.

Besides the rush into safe-haven bond markets, investors have poured a lot of money into gold and the price of gold accelerated during the last week or two.

Furthermore, the economies of Germany and the United Kingdom have moved into recession territory as they have both posted declines in economic growth for the second quarter of 2019.

And, global uncertainty has also been increased, as Italy seems to be moving into a period of political turmoil with an uncomfortable election on its horizon.

Finally, Michael MacKenzie writes in the Financial Times that it may take a major financial market move to break off the escalation in the trade war between China and the United States. This “break in the market” might be the only way to get Mr. Trump to realize, in Mr. MacKenzie’s words, “that his current course of action is not a winning hand.”

It seems as if parts of the financial markets are currently showing real signs of stress and this already seems to have been picked up in the market volatility indexes.

How this will all carry over into the stock market is unknown, but I think that it is safe to say, the signs of an impending correction seem to be building.

At best, investors need to remain wary of market moves and be nimble in the face of accumulating trades. As Ms. Foroohar reports, this situation arises because of the data, not because of emotion. I believe that it is time for investors to be ready to move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.