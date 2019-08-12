Iconix Brand Group: Last Chance

If you have been following my articles on Iconix Brand Group (ICON), you will know that I have been long Iconix for years, and have watched the company's shares plummet from the $400s range to about $1 today.

Iconix is a licensing company with a portfolio of nearly 30 brands, the likes of Umbro, Starter, Danskin, Pony, London Fog, Mossimo, and Rocawear, among others. While many issues, from accounting irregularities, to lawsuits, to departure of executives can be blamed for the drop in share price, it is important to note that Iconix has not been alone in its decline. The only two companies that are very similarly structured to Iconix, Apex Global Brands (APEX), formerly known as Cherokee (CHKE), and Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) have suffered similar fates to Iconix.

All three stocks are now struggling to remain compliant with Nasdaq, as their share price has fallen below $1. Iconix and Apex are also below Nasdaq's $15 mil market cap requirement. The market seems to have given up on the business model of these companies, which was, until a few years ago, to use leverage to acquire brands on the cheap, sign them away to big department stores through what is known as DTRs (direct-to-retail licenses), and let their licensees manage the brands. The business was highly lucrative, with excellent margins. But as the retail industry evolved, Iconix and its competitors struggled to sign new DTRs. Retailers such as Walmart and Target became more interested in their in-house brands, and dropped a number of Iconix brands from their stores (Starter, Ocean Pacific, Danskin, and Mossimo to name a few). So Iconix has been switching to wholesale and DTC (direct-to-consumer) licenses. These licenses are generally less lucrative, and revenue from these contracts seems to manifest itself slower. However, they seem to have more potential internationally (most of Iconix's previous DTRs were exclusive, and limited to the retailer's locations, which were primarily in the United States). Here are some of my key takeaways from their Q2 earnings, released on August 8th, 2019:

Turnaround in the Works: EBITDA Growth for International and Men's Segments

In my last article, I showed that Iconix's turnaround, although slow, is starting to manifest itself in international numbers. In Q2 2019, we see a solid 36% increase in EBITDA for the international segment, as well as a 13% increase in EBITDA for their men's segment for the 6 months ending June 30th, 2019. The numbers are taken from their Q2 earnings report press release:

For 6 months Ended June 30 (in millions of dollars) % Change Women's $16.2 $30 -46% Men's $7.5 $6.7 13% Home $6.8 $12.3 -45% International $17.3 $12.7 36%

Notice the massive drops in Women's and Home segments are due to lost DTRs, as well as the impact of Sears' bankruptcy. Men's segment, which seemed to have hit a bottom, is finally returning to growth. The international market, which was largely left untapped in the past, is now Iconix's largest source of revenue, and I expect that they will continue to see growth in this segment.

Iconix has managed to sign 111 new licenses in fiscal 2019, representing GMR (guaranteed minimum revenues) of $79 million going forward. To put that in perspective, this represents a year-on-year increase of 18% in the number of licenses signed, and a 29% increase in the dollar amount of GMRs signed, according to the conference call. This means Iconix has managed to guarantee approximately $18 mil more in revenues going forward in the first six months of 2019, than it was able to do in 2018. According to the conference call, the average age of these licenses are 3 years, so Iconix has been able to guarantee a minimum revenue of approximately $6 mil more in the first six months of 2019, compared to 2018. Should they continue on the same trend, we may be able to expect more than a $10 mil increase in GMR alone in 2020. Add to that the impressive cost-cutting and debt-reduction (more on that later), and we can likely expect a solid EBITDA growth for 2020.

Significant Debt Reduction, Margin Improvement, and Lower SG&A

Through extensive cost-cutting, Iconix has manged to increase its EBITDA margin by 10% from 49% in Q2 2018 to 59% in Q2 2019. Furthermore, the company is quickly reducing its enormous debt, Iconix's primary plague. Debt has been reduced by $17 million dollars in Q2 alone, $29.4 million in fiscal 2019. At this rate, Iconix may hope to reduce its debt by around $60-70 mil or more in 2019 alone, bringing the face value of their debt to $700 mil or less. That would be an impressive achievement, and a giant step towards a successful turnaround. Below is a summary of Iconix's debt:

Total (Face Value) 735,235 764,617 Debt Summary (in millions of dollars) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Senior Secured Notes due January 2043 353,163 365,481 5.75% Convertible Notes Due August 2023 94,580 109,715 Variable Funding Note Due January 2043 100,000 100,000 2017 Senior Secured Term Loan Due August 2022 187,492 189,421

As of April 1, 2019, Iconix has been in rapid amortization, meaning after management fee and interest is paid, residual cash goes directly to debt principle. While this may sound frightening, it may be a blessing in disguise for Iconix. The company currently has $67 mil in cash, enough to last them for several more months, if not years. Management believes rapid amortization will have no impact on their operations. As you can see above, during rapid amortization, Iconix has been reducing both its Senior Secured Notes due January 2043, and Senior Secured Term Loan due August 2022. The latter is the most expensive debt Iconix carries at 7%+LIBOR, and the former may soon become a similarly expensive debt for Iconix (you can read more about that here or in my last article). In other words, Iconix's cash going towards the principle amount of these debts represents a near 10% return for Iconix, and is quickly improving their balance sheet as well. That is not such a bad deal for a company in distress. They have survived this debt so far, and it seems to be gradually getting better from here.

A huge positive of Q2 conference call for me was the announcement that Iconix will be making their next interest payment in cash, and not in shares, as they did on several occasions in the past. Doing so, management is communicating confidence in their ability to have sufficient cash on hand, despite being in rapid amortization state. Furthermore, management is expecting to be in compliance with debt covenants through 2021. The debt, while enormous, seem to be under control for the moment.

Some of the Lost Sears Revenue Is Returning

I was criticized for mentioning in my previous articles that Sears will likely survive bankruptcy, and that Iconix will be able to get back some of the revenue it lost from Sears. Both predictions seem to have been accurate. Iconix's products were sold at Sears during the bankruptcy procedure (although it is unclear if or what Iconix will be paid for that), and Iconix has signed new non-exclusive contracts with the new Sears. It was my estimate that Iconix would make around $11 mil of revenue from its previous DTRs with Sears in each of the fiscal years 2019 and 2020. While it is unlikely that Iconix's new contracts would generate anywhere near that amount at this point, the new contracts are non-exclusive, and Iconix has the opportunity to grow these brands outside of Sears. Iconix's Sears-exclusive brands were only being distributed in the United States. There is now potential for these brands to expand internationally. Joe Boxer, for example, is now available at Costco Canada, The Hudson Bay, and online at Joeboxer.ca, channels that were previously closed to Iconix due to its exclusive contract with Sears, which used to be present in Canada.

New Management is Communicating Great Confidence

If you followed this company during the reign of its former CEO, John Haugh, you may remember that Haugh spent two quarters getting to know the company, and classifying the brands into categories (ideas that were soon abandoned and forgotten in light of larger problems). Under Galvin and McClain, who took over in late 2018, Iconix started signing new licenses immediately, did necessary cost-cutting, and has been communicating with its investors much more clearly and confidently, and may do well to attract institutional investors to Iconix again. The recent conference calls have been a significant improvement to the ones led by Haugh and Jones in 2018.

For Now, All Eyes Are On Nasdaq Compliance

Nasdaq-listed companies are required to maintain a share price greater than $1, and a market cap greater that $15 mil. Iconix is not in compliance with either of those requirements. While the company is authorized to execute a reverse split to bring share price higher, it is struggling to solve its low market cap issue. Iconix has a deadline of August 31st to regain compliance with Nasdaq. It needs to close with a share price of above $1.5 for 10 consecutive days (i.e. with a market cap greater than $15 mil) to be able to stay listed on Nasdaq. This is the most pressing matter for Iconix, not only because remaining on Nasdaq is integral in attracting new investors, but also because Nasdaq listing is among Iconix's debt covenants. If delisted, Iconix may have to renegotiate its debt covenants. In June 2019, management provided Nasdaq with a plan to regain compliance, and after reviewing this plan, Nasdaq granted the company an extension until August 31st. This grace period is unlikely to be extended, in my opinion, making this the most urgent matter on hand for Iconix.

Roc Nation Lawsuit Still Pending With Huge Potential

Iconix has a pending lawsuit against Roc Nation, and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z). Read here and here for some examples of how Roc Nation and Jay-Z have been in the spotlight for this lawsuit, and seem to be finding excuses to delay the proceedings. Most recently, Roc Nation sued Iconix over accounting fraud, basically claiming they would not have done business with Iconix had they known the way Iconix handled their accounts. The new lawsuit seems to me to be an act of revenge, a final attempt by Roc Nation to salvage some of what it may be standing to lose in Iconix's lawsuit against them. The most interesting part about this new lawsuit is that the language used there seems to suggest that Iconix owns the Roc Nation trademark (something that I believe has been under dispute under Iconix's current lawsuit against Roc Nation). It is possible that Iconix may be standing to gain close to, if not more than $100 mil from the lawsuit against Jay-Z. Furthermore, Iconix indirectly owns 5% of Roc Nation, an investment that could be worth between $50-100 million itself, if Iconix can find a way of capitalizing on this asset. One way or another, this lawsuit is nearing its final stages, and I believe Iconix may see a significant boost from it in late 2019, or by 2020 at the latest.

Summary of Positive Highlights of Q2

EBITDA growth in Men's and International

Remaining on target for 2019, even adjusting EBITDA upwards

Regaining Sears DTR contracts, this time non-exclusive

Near $30 mil debt reduction in 2019 alone

Resolution of several lawsuits, and huge potential from Roc Nation lawsuit

Business restructuring essential to a successful turnaround: margin improvement and cost reduction

Management communicating confidence, and a clear plan forward

In Conclusion, I Remain Bullish, But Take Caution

Iconix Brand Group is a high-risk, high-reward investment, and I advise you to approach this with caution. However, with a market cap sitting at around $11-12 mil at the time of writing this article for a company that is producing $150 mil of revenue in 2019, and $74-78 mil in EBITDA, Iconix seems to be a steal. If Iconix can regain compliance with Nasdaq in the short-term, I believe they will be on their path to execute a monumental turnaround. The market has punished this sector for long enough, and I believe Iconix has hit rock bottom. Technically, Iconix has been on a nice upward trend for the past few months, and Q2 earnings should not give any reason for this trend to change. Should management be able to pull off a successful turnaround by returning to growth (even an incremental one), I expect an easy 10-fold from these prices by 2020.

