After The Massive Run In Its Stock Price, Independence Realty Trust Has Limited Further Upside Potential

Recent News

Independence Realty Trust is a REIT that invests in class B apartments in secondary markets across the southeast and midwest. For 2019, IRT has had a tremendous run in its stock price. While the stock price trended for years between the $8 and $10 range, underperforming relative to its multifamily peers, strong earnings reports in Q1 and Q2 have propelled the stock price over 25% to approximately $13 per share.

Independence Realty Trust’s portfolio of class B apartments in the southeast and value-add initiatives are generating strong net operating income growth. Given that these demand drivers have propelled growth in recent quarters and should continue into the near future, the recent run up in the stock price is justified. However, future share price appreciation may be limited. IRT's markets are experiencing higher supply levels, the highly competitive multifamily market has pushed cap rates to record low levels, and the company has not been able to grow their bottom line on a per share basis as a result of significant share issuances.

Geographic Focus

IRT’s multifamily portfolio is well-positioned for future outperformance compared to the national average given the strong economic and demographic trends that are driving demand for apartments. Southeastern markets are experiencing higher population and job growth, and they have a lower cost of business compared to the rest of the United States. Consequently, more young people are relocating to the region from northeastern and midwestern markets. Additionally, renting remains a very attractive option in southeastern markets in terms of cost, which should appeal to Generation Z and Millennials opposed to homeownership.

Top Markets Total properties Projected 5 year annual population change % Population aged 0-44 Projected 5 year annual emplyment change Rent/cost of ownership Rent as % of household income United States - 0.70% 57% 0.60% 0.8 29.10% Atlanta 6 1.30% 62% 1.00% 0.8 22.10% Louisville 6 0.60% 57% 0.40% 0.7 17.40% Oklahoma City 5 1.00% 63% 1.00% 0.6 13.80% Columbus 6 0.80% 62% 0.70% 0.7 17.60% Memphis 4 0.50% 61% 0.40% 0.6 18.70% Raleigh-Durham 5 1.50% 60% 1.20% 0.7 20.50% Indianapolis 4 1.00% 61% 0.90% 0.7 17.20% Tampa 3 1.10% 53% 1.10% 0.7 25.10% Dallas 3 1.70% 64% 1.40% 0.6 21.20%

Source- PWC, ULI "Emerging Trends in Real Estate"

While demand drivers for apartments in IRT's core markets remain strong, new levels of supply coming onto the market have the potential to dampen strong population and job growth. IRT's fast-growing markets are experiencing much higher levels of supply compared to the national average. Much of the supply remains concentrated in class A properties that are charging significantly higher rents than class B. However, should class A rental rates begin to see pressure from greater class A supply, then class B properties will also likely see reduced rental rate growth.

Source- Data from REIS, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Value-Add Initiatives to Drive NOI growth

In addition to IRT’s strong market selection and investment, the company has instituted an extensive value-add program to renovate their apartment communities. These renovations have driven same store net operating income growth for the past two quarters, as Q1 and Q2 resulted in same store net operating income growth of 5.1% and 6.9%, respectively. These results have far outpaced previous quarters’ growth, as the value-add program is generating rent premiums of 15-20%. Value-add renovations attract a higher credit tenant base and enable the company’s portfolio of class B apartments to compete with class A apartments at a lower price point.

Source- IRT Investor Presentation

While IRT is continuing its Phase I and Phase II renovations, which include an estimated total investment of $50 million in 4,300 units across 14 properties, management announced its Phase III plan in its Q3 conference call. Management has identified eight communities totaling 2,402 units across five markets (Tampa, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh, and Atlanta). In total, the company estimates spending $25 million on renovations and generating an incremental $4.5 million in annual NOI, which amounts to an 18% return on investment.

With Phase I and Phase II still ongoing, and Phase III expected to commence over the course of the next 12 months, the company has clearly identified a pipeline of additional value-add opportunities to drive NOI growth. Effectively, this increases the value of their properties, and has allowed for deleveraging over time. IRT’s debt/EBITDA ratio was over 11 in 2015, and currently is at 9.2. With its value-add opportunities expected to continue to drive strong returns, the company expects it to fall to the mid-7 range by 2021.

Concerns

Lack of AFFO Per Share Growth

While IRT has had strong operational performance over the past couple quarters, one of the main factors that makes the company an unattractive investment has been their inability to increase earnings per share. The company notes that core FFO has been increasing at a rapid pace in their investment presentation. However, they fail to show the rapid increase in outstanding shares that has accompanied growth in core FFO. Earnings dilution has occurred since management has utilized stock issuances to fund many acquisitions and their value-add program.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e midpoint Core FFO 30,000 43,000 55,700 65,300 68,600 Share count 37,968 55,092 76,291 88,289 89,673 CFFO per share 0.79 0.78 0.73 0.74 0.765 P/CFFO 16.71 16.91 18.08 17.85 17.25

Source- Investor Presentation and SEC Filings

Given the rise in the company’s stock price that has occurred over the past several months, one could say that now would be a convenient time to issue stock to buy more properties, given the lower cost of equity at current prices. However, IRT’s run up in share price has arguably occurred at an inopportune time. With the acquisition market becoming more competitive for class B properties and value-add, cap rates have been driven to historically low levels. Consequently, acquisitions in today's market are much less attractive than they have been in past years.

Highly Competitive, Low Yielding Market

As CEO Scott Schaffer remarked in the Q2 conference call,

The acquisition scenario is very competitive. And again, in the markets that we're focused on, especially in the B Class assets, everybody is chasing these 15 to 20-year-old assets with this view of value add. And it's driven cap rates down. In many instances, well below 5%. So it's actually even a little bit upside down.

Since management has committed to keeping core FFO per share above the current dividend rate, it is unlikely that they will take advantage of their current premium to NAV to issue stock to fund new acquisitions. Rather, future acquisitions will likely be funded through capital recycling, using the proceeds from the sale of exisitng properties to buy new ones. IRT is currently invested across 19 markets and has stated its commitment to selling properties in underperforming markets where they lack scale. The many markets in which they own just one or two properties may potentially make good selling destinations, allowing IRT to consolidate its holdings in its core, high-performing markets.

What the NAV and DCF Models Show

To accompany my research on IRT, I made a net asset value and discounted cash flow model to guide my outlook on the company. First, with the net asset value model, I assumed a 5.6% cap rate, which is the average used among the company’s analysts, and used the company’s trailing twelve month net operating income of $119 million. These numbers result in a market value of $2.13 billion for IRT’s properties. Adding the rest of their assets and subtracting total liabilities results in a net asset value per share of $12.40. Using these estimates, IRT currently trades at a slight premium to net asset value.

With the discounted cash flow model, I used many different assumptions.

Core assumptions include

Modest rental rate and occupancy growth

Value-add program spending decreases over time, but generates considerable NOI growth and contributes to NOI margin improvement

Decreasing expenses as a percentage of revenue, given that the company will be consolidating its properties in core markets

Net buyers through 2029, but not nearly as aggressive in expanding their portfolio as they have been in the past. Cap rates slightly increase each year through 2025

Future funding comes 50% from debt and 50% from equity issuances

Terminal value at a modest 1.5%

Weighted average cost of capital of 5.6% (4.1% cost of debt, 7% cost of equity)

These moderately conservative projections result in a fair value that shows the stock is approximately 10% undervalued, which I do not consider to be very encouraging from a value investment perspective. Should the projections outlined in this model occur, then the company should see modest growth in core ffo per share, as well as a continued decrease in leverage. Based on these projections, one would assume that while overall economic growth will slow nationally, no recession will occur. The model is contingent on highly uncertain and speculative projections, which I view as only one piece of a holistic perspective that can be used to show whether or not a stock is a good value at current prices.

Conclusion

It is evident that Independence Realty Trust was trading at an unjustified discount relative to its small cap multifamily peers just several months ago. When IRT was trading at around $10 per share in early 2019, they were trading at a lower P/AFFO ratio and had lower levels of leverage.

Metrics Stock Price P/FFO P/AFFO P/Eaffo P/Effo Net debt/EBITDA Debt/Total Mkt Cap IRT 13.2 19.41 17.84 17.25 - 9.98 0.46 NXRT 46.1 31.15 24.52 21.05 25.90 12.16 0.43 BRG 12.13 15.16 16.85 - 14.79 11.35 0.83 BRT 14.11 13.70 14.55 - - 15.54 0.80

Source- SEC filings and press releases (some of these figures represent 2018 numbers)

The company’s positive earnings reports over the past two quarters have illustrated why the gap in valuation has been narrowed. IRT’s value-add program and capital recycling should continue to provide the opportunity for long-term NOI growth, decreased leverage, and an overall improvement in the composition of the company’s portfolio. Additionally, if the company limits significant share issuances to fund acquisitions and focuses on redevelopments for its existing portfolio, accretion should begin to be realized. However, the company's elevated P/AFFO ratio leaves me skeptical that the stock's rally can continue. While it is clear that IRT’s top market have strong economic and demographic prospects for the future, large levels of multifamily supply are being built in the southeast, having the potential to dampen the positive impacts of future demand growth. Ultimately, if the national economy remains decent, IRT offers a stable 5.5% dividend yield that management has prioritized maintaining, as well as the potential for very modest incremental gains through capital appreciation. Taking into account the recent spike in its share price and the potential long-term upsides and downsides that could hamper performance, IRT's further upside is limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.