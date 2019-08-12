Terex - Buying After The Breakdown

The stock has been and continues to be a very bad place to be this year and should be avoided for the time being.

In February of this year, I advised to stay away from Terex (TEX) despite solid fourth quarter results, a good outlook and what looked like a cheap valuation. The reason was weakening economic growth which crushes trading vehicles like Terex. At this point, the stock is down 25% since February and just reported a quarter of very weak sales. Nonetheless, I am putting this stock on my watchlist as we are very slowly getting close to an entry for new longs. Source: Terex

Know Your Stock

One of the most important things I learned in my trading career so far is that it is absolutely important to know what kind of stock you are dealing with. By that, I mean the way a stock is dependent on the economic cycles. For example, is a stock benefiting from lower yields, higher commodity prices, labor shortage or secular trends. The Connecticut based producer of heavy machinery Terex is a stock that can be considered on of the greatest tools to track economic growth.

That said, we are currently in the midst of an economic downturn as leading US growth indicators have hit new lows in July as I discussed in this article. As a result, Terex is breaking down. The stock is down roughly 20% in 2 weeks and could retest the uptrend started shortly after the recession of 2008. Note that this stock has been through a few economic cycles since then. The most recent upswing started in Q1 of 2016 and ended with a global growth peak in 2018.

Source: TradingView

Now, let's look at Terex.

Aerial work platforms saw a 2% sales increase on a global scale. On a constant currency basis, this number improves to 5%. Bookings of $506 million were roughly unchanged. Aerial work platforms benefited from stable global bookings and backlog supported by higher production adoption in Asia-Pacific thanks to innovative new products and services and stable demand.

Materials processing sales were up 9% and up 13% on a constant currency basis. Material processing products also benefited from product innovation and the company's global manufacturing strategy.

Total sales were up 4.3% to $1.31 billion from $1.25 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The bad news is that total backlog is at $1.16 billion which is the lowest level since the third quarter of 2017 when backlog was valued at $824 billion. Total backlog was down 6% in the second quarter with aerial work platforms outperforming with only 1% backlog contraction.

Source: Terex Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation (Graph: Total Backlog)

Adding to that, the book-to-bill ratio of the materials processing segment has fallen from 117% in Q3 of 2018 to currently 64% after almost all quarters since the start of 2017 had a ratio above 100%.

Source: Terex Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation (Graph: Materials Book-To-Bill)

As a result the company reported a slight decline of margins. Gross margins declined from 22.2% in the prior-year quarter to currently 20.8%. Adjusted operating margins declined from 11.3% to 10.1%.

So far, the results are not at all that bad. Unfortunately however, we are seeing a clear trend that indicates that the good times are clearly over. Adding to that, we get confirmation from the company's adjusted outlook which significantly contributed to the stock price sell-off.

The company expects full year sales to total $4.6 billion which is $100 million less compared to expectations released in the first quarter. Operating margin will likely come in between 8.8% and 9.3% which is lower compared to previous expectations of 9% to 10%.

The new EPS range is $3.40 - $3.80 which is down from $3.60 - $4.20.

With regard to the stock price, there is no denying that the stock is at an important point as one could already see in the first graph of this article. The current valuation is at 7.6x next year's earnings with a PEG ratio of 0.80. The debt-to-equity ratio is slightly elevated at 1.60 which is one of the reason why the down-cycle sell-off is so severe.

Source: FINVIZ

I like the company's ability to provide investors with a good trading tool to track the economy. Hence, I will be on the sidelines a bit longer. I am not yet ready to buy into a slowing cycle. This stock will make a wonderful long as soon as economic growth starts to bottom. Just look what happens in 2016. For now it's just important to not buy into a slowing cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.