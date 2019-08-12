Gold Monthly: Insufficient Dry Powder To Sustain Significantly The Rally

Our trading range forecast for GLDM is $13.60-$15.50 per share, implying little upside and greater downside. We are therefore on the sidelines, awaiting patiently to buy the dips.

Looking ahead, we expect limited upward pressure in gold for the rest of the month, principally because speculative funds look overextended.

Gold is off to an explosive start to August, triggered by a surge in Fed easing expectations of re-escalating trade tensions.

Investment case

In line with our expectations, gold continued to push higher in July despite a very positive performance in June.

While gold is off to an explosive start to August (+6%), mainly driven by a meaningful increase in Fed easing expectations after the re-escalation of the US-China trade dispute, we now see limited upward pressure from here, principally because speculative funds are overextended on the long side and the dry powder is absent to continue to drive gold prices significantly higher.

That said, we believe that any weakness in gold prices is unlikely to be sustained, because other market participants like ETF investors, institutional funds, and central banks, are likely to continue their steady buying.

Our trading range forecast for GLDM is $13.60-$15.50 per share, implying little upside and greater downside. We are therefore on the sidelines, awaiting patiently to buy the dips.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About GLDM

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, GLDM is, in our view, one of the best long-term investment vehicles due to its low cost of ownership. It presently offers the lowest total cost of ownership (expense ratio + spread) among gold ETFs.

As a gold ETF, BAR’s objective is to replicate the performance of gold prices less the Trust expenses. To do so, the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank. This physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts. The strong co-movement between gold prices and GLDM tracks very well the fluctuations of gold prices.

However, we note that the premium of GLDM to gold has increased notably since the start of July to 1.61%, which is the highest over the past twelve months. Investors should take this into account before building a long position in GLDM. Due to the volatility of the delta between GLDM and gold, this premium could fade in the very near term.

Source: ETF

Market recap for July

Gold initially strengthened in the first half of July to establish its highest since May 2013 at $1,453/oz on July 18, before coming under pressure into the end of the month, closing the month only 0.4% higher.

Gold proved resilient last month in the face of a surging dollar, with the DXY rallying by 2.4% - its largest monthly gain since November 2016. We believe that the negative impact of a stronger dollar was more than offset by the positive effect of lower US real interest rates. In this regard, the 10-year US TIPS yield moved from 0.33% at the start of July to its lowest since September 2017 at 0.25% on July 22, before ticking higher to 0.28% on July 31.

This overall friendly macro backdrop for the yellow metal stimulated its monetary demand. Speculators lifted their net long position in Comex gold (+55, according to the CFTC), ETF investors remained net buyers to the tune of 40 tonnes, but gold coin sales remained muted. Central banks are likely to have continued their buying, after accumulating a combined 126 tonnes in June.

Source for charts: CFTC, Bloomberg, World Gold Council, Orchid Research

What do we expect for August?

The renewed escalation of the US-China trade dispute, triggered by an unexpected decision by US President Trump to impose fresh tariffs on goods and products imported from China (announced on July 31 and effective from September 1), changed positively the outlook for gold prices via its impact on market expectations for the near-term US monetary policy stance.

While the outcome of the July 31 FOMC meeting was not sufficiently dovish to satisfy overly dovish market expectations, especially due to the “mid-cycle” rhetoric offered by the Fed, the re-escalation of US-China trade tensions was enough to convince the market that the Fed would cave in and deliver more rate cuts into year-end to tackle the rising uncertainty surround the US economic outlook due to increasing trade/technology tensions.

As the chart below illustrates, implied rates from the Fed fund futures contracts in December 2019 (orange line) and December 2020 (purple line) have declined profoundly since the start of August.

Source: Thomson Reuters, Orchid Research

GLDM reacted very positively to growing Fed easing expectations, hitting a high of $15.08/share on August 8, above our July target of $14.55 per share.

Looking ahead, however, we think that GLDM is vulnerable to a pullback because speculative funds look overextended on the long side. Based on the latest CFTC statistics, speculators hold a net long position in Comex gold (45% of open interest) very close to the historical high of 52% of open interest, thereby pointing to a stretched positioning.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

As such, we believe that the dry powder left in the gold market is limited, which should cap a significant appreciation in prices (best case) and/or induce a sell-off on the back of profit-taking (worst case).

Despite this, we do not expect any weakness in GLDM to prove sustained because other market participants (ETF investors, institutional funds, central banks) should continue their steady buying.

Against this backdrop, we see GLMD trading in a $13.60 - $15.50 range in the course of August, implying only a moderate upside potential and a greater downside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.