Norfolk Southern Is A Buy

The shares have come down in price since I last looked in on the name, so they've gone from "slightly overpriced" to "slightly under-priced" in my view.

Since writing my latest article on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) where I suggested that the shares were too expensive, they’ve dropped about 9%, which is quite gratifying, but means that I must check in on the name again. What was too expensive 9% ago may be a great bargain now. Further, the company has released financial results since then, so I thought I’d check in on the name to see if now is a good time to buy. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I'll jump the point. Norfolk Southern is trading at a great price, and should be added to portfolios. For those who are nervous about owning the stock itself, I present an options strategy that offers investors what I consider to be a "win-win" solution.

Company Update

I think the most interesting thing that happened since I last wrote about the company is that they rolled out their TOP21 plan. For those who don’t know, this is a plan rolled out on July 1st of this year, designed to improve efficiency across the network. The plan is designed to help the railroad reduce dependence on major terminals and to serve customers more frequently than the past. The first phase of the plan was focused on Norfolk’s carload and automative networks, and one of the key pillars of that plan was to expand the use of distributed power for merchandise and automotive trains. TOP21 reduced circuitry for merchandise and automotive traffic by 20% over the prior period. The following graphic from the most recent earnings deck offers a visual of the improvements already shown by the implementation.

Source: company quarterly presentation

These improvements helped the company generate record income from railway operations, operating ratio, net income, and diluted EPS in the most recent quarter. In addition, per the following slide, both train speed and dwell time improved dramatically from the same period a year ago.

Source: company quarterly presentation

I’m sometimes sceptical of reports of improvement over a particular period, given that such analyses are great ways to game expectations if investor relations makes a comparison to a particularly awful period. In the second quarter of last year, though, Norfolk Southern reported record net income and diluted EPS.

Financial Snapshot

The operational improvements mentioned above are evident from a review of the financials, with revenue up about 2.5% and income from rail operations up fully 9% relative to the same period a year ago. Diluted EPS and dividends were also up nicely. Management has continued to return capital to shareholders to the tune of $1.49 billion in the first six months of the year. Just over $1 billion of this was in the form of stock buybacks, the balance in increased dividends, which were up 50% and 12.25% from the same period a year ago. In my view, the company is growing well, and the fact that they can increase net income at a faster rate than revenue suggests that they are somewhat insulated from the slowdown that has so many rail investors worried.

Source: Company financials

The Stock

Although the financial performance, and TOP21 are both encouraging, it is the case that a great company can be a terrible investment if the stock is overpriced. Fortunately, that’s not the case here. The last time the shares traded at these levels on a PE and price to free cash basis, the shares subsequently rallied. I’ve included red circles in the graphic below to further highlight these levels.

Source: Gurufocus

Options to the Rescue

I can understand that some people are nervous about a slowdown in the economy, and how that will affect the rails. If they’re like me, though, they may not be gifted with much patience. Rather than wait for an even lower price, I’m inclined to want to do something. That’s where options come in. Rather than wait for a price that may never come, it’s possible to sell puts on this name that will make at least some money in the meantime. The ones I favor at the moment are the January 2020 puts with a strike of $140. These are currently bid-asked at $2-$2.40. If an investor sells these and the shares rise in price as I suspect they will, they simply pocket the premium. If, on the other hand, the shares drop and the investor is obligated to buy, they will be doing so at a net price about 23% below the current market price. Given that I consider the current price to be quite reasonable, a further discount of 23% would obviously be compelling. For that reason, I think selling these put options offers a “win-win” situation for investors.

Conclusion

I think there’s much to like about Norfolk Southern at these levels. The company’s TOP21 plan is already showing signs of improving the network, as evidenced by the recent financial performance and operational improvements. In addition, the stock is trading at a very reasonable valuation relative to the most recent past. For those who are still worried about a slowdown in the economy, and don’t seem to understand that revenue slowdowns can be offset by performance improvements, there are put options to sell. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, and I would recommend that investors buy Norfolk Southern at these levels before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NSC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also going to sell 4 of the Jan 2020 puts with a strike of $140