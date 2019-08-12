3 Potential Triggers For A Crack Up Boom

Gold has finally broken through $1,500. The next 3 months are replete with potential Black Swan triggers that could push gold to all time highs and beyond. We are not at the end game as obvious price inflation is still muted and the global economy is still slowly growing, nominally. But US government spending and debt keep reaching new heights ever faster. The new deal agreed upon in Congress raises federal spending by $320 billion over 2 years. Everybody yawn and add it to the debt pile. Meanwhile, trade spats are turning into trade wars threatening direct competitive devaluations of currencies.

The pile of gunpowder just keeps growing higher and higher. All that is needed is a spark to set it off. Nobody knows what the exact trigger will be, but I have three educated guesses. They are all intertwined.

Let’s set the stage. It is growing increasingly obvious that the next round of global monetary easing is imminent. Then why is price inflation so muted? Because new money keeps going into the capital goods sector and asset prices (mostly bonds but also stocks) rather than consumer goods. At some point though, that will stop, and we can now start to see just how. Even when it does though, stocks will probably continue to rise somewhat nominally, at least the less leveraged companies with healthier balance sheets, but in terms of gold and silver, I expect most stocks to fall. If and when that happens, I’m already prepared. If it isn’t for a long time yet, that’s OK too, but I for one am getting quite nervous. I hope I’m in the majority.

I see three potential triggers that could end the current business cycle in the near term and start the process. Perhaps these triggers will come to nothing, but they are serious enough to consider buying protection now.

No Deal Brexit

The first and most obvious is a no deal Brexit, which amazingly is looking very likely at this point. It doesn’t look like the European Union understands that it needs a deal with Britain much more than Britain needs a deal with the EU. The EU is in a much weaker position than Britain on its own. The banking system within the EU is, to put it bluntly, sick. It’s hard to make money on loans when loans have negative interest rates. At least rates in Britain are nominally positive.

Germany’s Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) and Deutsche Bank (DB), both systemically important Too Big To Fail banks with trillions of derivatives on their books. They continue to circle the drain. Deutsche openly admits it has no idea what will happen in the event of a no deal Brexit, in more diplomatic language of course. From its previous annual report page 40:

European banks may be exposed to heightened operational and market risks as a result of “no-deal” Brexit. In certain scenarios there would be uncertainty around continuity of contracts or related to contract life cycle events. Due to the continued legal and regulatory uncertainty, we will not be able to fully mitigate all potential “no deal” Brexit risks such as e.g., increased operational risks from accelerated client migrations and more complex interim booking models.

A no deal Brexit could turn Deutsche Bank into the next Lehman, and unleash a torrent of even more euro printing to try to stop a systemic banking collapse. The ECB is poised to print more, no deal Brexit aside anyway. Meanwhile, Italy, Greece, and France keep reaching new debt to GDP records at the end of a business cycle. I wonder if they’re going to pay all that debt down during the next recession. (I don’t actually wonder this.)

What makes no deal so likely now? Two words. Dominic Cummings. This is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit man on Downing Street. This guy has been described in British media as a “career psychopath,” “anarchist,” and a “true believer”. No judgment here, just quoting British newspapers. He has an uncompromising hatred for the European Union and the Civil Service generally, willing to achieve Brexit at any cost, regardless of what Parliament does, and is very willing to sidestep them and defy the House of Commons. This guy doesn’t care about how his behavior may affect his future political career, if he’s even interested in having one. He just wants to get out of the EU, and Johnson has given him the keys. If anyone can push through a no deal Brexit by October 31 by hook or by crook, it’s Cummings. That’s possible trigger #1, sure to precede a wave of ferocious quantitative easing by the ECB if it happens. The Fed will have little choice but to follow.

Treasury Auctions Sap Liquidity

Potential trigger #2 is something alerted to me by a Zerohedge article yesterday, straight from the Federal Reserve’s mouth. In one of the more bizarre Zerohedge pieces I’ve read, the editor posts an actual email received from a Federal Reserve Research Assistant making an “urgent request” (words of the Fed researcher) for an analysis quoted by Zerohedge by Bank of America’s Mark Cabana suggesting that the Fed will be forced to restart QE as soon as next quarter.

The basic idea of the Bank of America report is that Congress’s spending compromise and added $320 billion to Federal spending will necessitate an added wave of Treasury sales that will drain liquidity from the banking system and into the Treasury’s account at the Fed. This could make the fed funds rate even more wobbly and unstable.

Source

Cabana reasons that revved up Treasury auctions will suck liquidity out, making reserves even scarcer, adding upward pressure on the federal funds rate, and more discussion of cutting interest on excess reserves still further, relative to the fed funds rate. In order to keep fed funds in range, the Fed may have to restart quantitative easing. Restarting QE now could really hurt confidence in the Fed and the dollar, what’s left of it anyway.

Deeply Negative Interest Rates

Potential trigger #3 was alerted to me by Alasdair Macleod, one of the more erudite yet easy to read of hard money theorists out there today, in my opinion at least. Macleod, in clear prose, explains precisely how inflation could leak out the capital goods sector and flood the consumer sector with the next round of easing. In an article entitled “Deeply negative nominal rates are on their way”, Macleod explains that typically, in order to counteract recessions, central banks lower rates by about 5 percentage points, historically speaking. If we look at the St Louis Fed chart below of the fed funds rate, we see this has been broadly true since 1970.

MacLeod’s argument (I’m shortening and simplifying here, and those interested should read his piece) is that in order to stave off recession this time considering this historical background, deeply negative nominal rates will be necessary. He suggests the trigger will be in the Eurozone, and if we do have a no deal Brexit, I certainly agree it will start there. European Central Bank deposit rates are already nominally negative at -0.40%. That means the ECB will have to east to around -5.4%. The Fed will have to follow or the dollar will skyrocket relative to the Euro.

What are the effects of negative rates like this? Essentially it will cause a flight out of deposits, because people do not want to lose 5.4% of their money a year just for holding it in a bank. They will buy anything rather than hold the money. It will start with large depositors, say very big companies that hold billions in deposits for everyday business activities. They will start putting that cash into anything that retains its value. From there price inflation will start to get obvious quickly. The end game in Macleod’s words, is close at hand:

…negative interest rates on the required scale will cause depositors to seek alternatives...In short, they are likely to lead to a crack-up boom, where with a gathering herd instinct, first large and then smaller depositors seek to buy anything just to get rid of deposit money. Already, we have some advance warning of these potential developments in the rapidly rising prices of gold and bitcoin. Given the trap that Messrs Argarwal & Kimball appear to have unwittingly set for central banks and especially the ECB, it is unlikely the destruction of the value of deposit money will be a drawn-out process. A crack-up boom is not a boom at all, but a currency collapse. And given it will emerge from a systemic crisis, likely to commence in the Eurozone but certain to rapidly become global, deeply negative nominal interest rates will ensure a currency collapse happens very quickly once it starts. Given the rapidity with which the global economy is now declining, we will be lucky if a credit crisis leading to deeply negative nominal rates doesn’t happen later this year. The pace at which depositors in the banks then become aware of what is happening to their fiat currency will determine the speed and extent of the currency collapse.

Maybe it won’t, and maybe the current business cycle expansion will keep going. But with the timing of these triggers all coinciding, the chances of a Black Swan are elevated going into the end of this decade.

So, to put a long story short, the end game could look something like this, with a time frame (my guesstimation) of 3-18 months.

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union with no deal. Weak systemically important European banks consequently experience a liquidity crunch and a run on bonds of weak European sovereigns, prompting the ECB to cut rates to deeply negative territory and save the day again. Around the same time, liquidity is sapped from the US banking system by added Treasury auctions, necessitating more QE and deeply negative rates as well on both sides of the Atlantic. Depositors start to flee cash, looking to buy anything so as not to lose the value of their deposits. Commodities rise. Small depositors follow. Crack up boom and hyperinflation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SLV, GDXJ, GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.