Why SMHD And SMHB Are Struggling

SMHD has the worst 1-year return of -21% out of all 2x ETNs, but its NAV performance is even worse.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) and its series B equivalent, SMHB, are struggling. As we noted in our latest "ETRACS 2x ETN Monthly Snapshot", SMHD had the worst 1-year total return out of the entire line-up at -21%, far below the second-worst fund, HOML at -9%. However, note that that is the price return. On an NAV (technically "indicative value") basis, SMHD has done even worse, at -32%. Over 3 years, the annual total price return of SMHD has been +10.24%, while the annual total NAV return has been +4.63%.

Recall that because new sales of SMHD were suspended last year (see "What To Do About SMHD?"), the fund gained the ability to trade at significant premiums to its indicative value. As we noted last month, SMHD was trading at record premiums of around 20%. Its current premium has eased off slightly but is still over 18%, allowing the price returns above to significantly outpace NAV returns.

Since most financial data sites only report price performance data, this may, unfortunately, give unaware investors the false impression that SMHD has performed reasonably well with ~10% annualized return over the last 3 years. However, I do wonder how many investors realize that SMHD's output at the portfolio level is only +4.63% per year over the last three years. Not a great result for a 2x-leveraged equity fund in a bull market, especially considering the volatility that holders of SMHD are subjected to.

SMHD was incepted at $25 around 4 years ago, but its indicative value has now fallen to under half that at $11.63. SMHB was incepted at $25 in November last year and its indicative value has already fallen to $17.79, a -29% decrease. Here's a graphical view of SMHD's indicative value decline over the past 2 years.

Clearly, SMHD and SMHB aren't doing very well. Is it a sector issue? Since inception of SMHB in November, the small-cap fund iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has gained +4.12%, while the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES), a small-cap dividend ETF, lost -1.33%. Meanwhile, the large-cap SPDR S&P 500 ETF gained +11.22%. So, it does appear that small-cap stocks have recently underperformed compared to large-cap stocks, and among the small-cap stocks, dividend stocks have performed worse.

Data by YCharts

But does it explain all of the underperformance of the ETNs? Hardly! SMHB has lost a massive -23.96% in value since inception 8 months (that is with dividends included), far below any of the other three ETFs. Even when the fund's 2x leverage is taken into account, the underperformance is still tremendous.

SMHD and SMHB both track the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index. This index purchases the 100 highest-yielding, small-cap stocks using a dividend-weighted methodology, i.e., higher-yielding stocks get a higher weight in the index. Because of this, the fund is essentially running a deep value strategy, which has not fared so well during the most recent bouts of volatility.

This is one risk of employing a passive approach for such a risky sector. The fund indiscriminately buys all of the stocks in the index following the high-yield methodology, without any thought to the safety of the distribution or the stock itself. For example, the top holding, Signet Jewelers (SIG), had its bonds downgraded from BB+ to BB (junk-rated), with a negative outlook by S&P in January. Meanwhile, the second-largest holing, Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), had its Ba3 rating placed under review for a downgrade by Moody's in April.

With SMHD and SMHB's rapidly falling share price, the dividend for these two funds is going to continue to drop. We warned about this earlier this year:

We may expect a reduction in SMHD's dividend for 2019 compared to 2018. Hence, SMHD's trailing yield of 21.8% should not considered to be its forward yield, as I expect some reduction in the dividend going forward.

We can see that this prediction is continuing to come to fruition. Since that article was published, SMHD's "big" dividend months in April and July have seen drastic drops compared to their comparable levels last year. The April dividend of $0.5896 was about 19 cents lower than last year (-32%), while for July, the dividend of $0.2933 was a whopping 31 cents lower, or less than half, of last year's payout (-52%). In fact, the July 2019 payout is the lowest "big" dividend of SMHD since inception.

In summary, diversification may provide some protection against idiosyncratic risks, but it may be less effective when all of the constituent stocks are chosen using the same strategy (small-cap high-yield). Moreover, the deep value methodology employed by SMHD and SMHB has severely underperformed other small-cap or even small-cap, high-dividend ETFs (even when leverage is accounted for) over the recent period. Finally, remember that with SMHD trading at a significant premium, investors who wish to access this sector should consider SMHB instead. I would suggest keeping the position size small due to the index's high volatility plus the inherent 2x leverage of the notes. Remember, don't just focus on the yield!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.