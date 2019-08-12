Highland Income Fund: A New 5.375% 'A1' Rating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

In the context of the sector comparison, it is the preferred stock with the highest YTW.

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by Highland Income Fund (HFRO). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Highland Income Fund - the prospectus. Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 5.4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $135M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Highland Income Fund, 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (HFRO.PA) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.375% and has a par value of $25. The new preferred stock is not rated by the Standard & Poor's but is anticipated to be rated an "A1" from Moody’s Investors Service (an analog for A+ by the S&). The new IPO is callable as of 09/30/2024 and it currently trades close to its par value at a price of $25.07. This translates into a 5.36% current yield and a 5.31% yield-to-call.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Effective May 20, 2019, the Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is named the Highland Income Fund. For more information, please read the press release from March 20, 2019.Investment Objective The investment objective of the closed-end Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. Attractive Alternatives for Income-Oriented Investors High income potential in all markets

Yields that reset when short-term interest rates move, which may mitigate price declines in a rising short-term interest rate environment

Low correlation to other asset classes

Access to one of the largest and most experienced senior loan managers

Most fixed rate securities experience price declines when interest rates rise. Floating Rate Senior loans are different. They are short-duration, floating-rate securities. So, as interest rates rise, yields on bank loans increase, while their short duration helps keep prices relatively stable.

Source: Highlandfunds.com | Income Fund

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, HFRO:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Sector Comparison

This section contains all preferred stocks in the "Closed-End Fund - Debt" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate and has a par value of $25. The first chart presents the preferred stocks from the group that is perpetual by their % of par and current yield.

Source: Author's database

An observation could be made that HFRO-A is the cheapest and also one of the lower yielders. However, together with the new IPO, NCZ-A, NCV-A, GUT-C, and BCV-A, are the only with no call risk included. When looking only at the positive YTC ones, it changes the picture a little, and it seems that it doesn't look that bad. Still, we are talking about an "A" preferred stock in a lower yield environment.

In the second chart, I want to add one more point of view, a view by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call with the securities that have not reached their call date yet. In other words, the Yield curve in the peer group, by their Yield-to-Worst. In this chart, I also include the term preferred stocks:

Source: Author's database

Again, if we neglect the term ones, and comparing only with the perpetuals, HFRO-A has the best Yield-to-Worst of all.

Here is the full list of all fixed-rate preferred stocks in the sector:

Source: Author's database

All Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, an investment-grade rating, and positive Yield-to-Call. To see where the newly issued preferred stock stands on the real Yield curve, we'll have to include some more filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value.

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

Pursuant to the 1940 Act, the Trust generally will not be permitted to declare any dividend, or declare any other distribution, upon any outstanding common shares, purchase any common shares or issue preferred shares, unless, in every such case, all preferred shares issued by the Trust have at the time of declaration of any such dividend or distribution or at the time of any such purchase or issuance an asset coverage of at least 200% (“1940 Act Asset Coverage Requirement”) after deducting the amount of such dividend, distribution, or purchase price, as the case may be. As of the date of this Prospectus Supplement, all of the Trust’s outstanding preferred shares are expected to have asset coverage on the date of issuance of the Series A Preferred Shares of approximately 270%.

Source: 497 Filing by Highland Income Fund

Use of Proceeds

Unless otherwise specified in a Prospectus Supplement, the Trust will use the net proceeds of the sale of securities to invest in accordance with the Trust’s investment objectives and policies as stated below, or use such proceeds for other general corporate purposes.

Source: 497 Filing by Highland Income Fund

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $135M, HFRO-A is a possible addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, HFRO-A is on exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

I think HFRO-A is a decent one. The "A1" rating by Moody's is something we have to take into account. The fund is slightly leveraged, only 33%, and with an asset coverage of 270%, the preferred shareholders can feel more than safe with this preferred stock. Further, it comes with a nice return of Yield-to-Worst of 5.31%. There are issues from the sector with a higher current yield of the new one, but you have to take significant call risk. If we exclude the negative Yield-to-Worst preferred stocks, HFRO-A comes in front with a very good Current yield and Yield-to-Call in the current environment, where it is very difficult to find an investment grade preferred stock with above 5% Yield-to-Worst. It can also be observed in the Yield curve of all investment grades, where the new IPO has one of the highest yields. Overall, with the approaching lower interest rates, HFTO-A is an excellent preferred stock IPO to balance the risk profile and to diversify its portfolio.

