Sogou's Q2 Results Indicate A Trough Has Already Occurred

Sogou's management suggested annual TAC ratios wouldn't rise more than 1-2% on an annual basis which implies second half TAC percentages would drop further and expand margins.

(Sogou's Universal Chinese Translator.)

Sometimes the market reacts to extremes. This statement especially applies to today's market as momentum has taken over on both the bullish and bearish side and completely ignores traditional valuation metrics. Unfortunately for Sogou (SOGO) investors, there's been nothing but bearish momentum in the past year. While the initial drops from highs last year were justified due to slowing business momentum, the recent selloff appear to be more emotional than rational in nature. After Sogou's second quarter 2019 earnings, its stock tanked almost 15% and came within 8% of its net cash position despite giving a much clearer positive business outlook.

Constant Currency

As I noted in my previous Sogou article, the company's finances should be reviewed in its native currency, the Chinese RMB. This aspect is almost always overlooked when I read articles about many Chinese companies that report in USD and is especially important during volatile exchange rate periods. Sogou only operates in China and currently does not issue dividends in USD. For this reason, long term investors should only examine the company's finances in its native currency as long as they believe the exchange rates between the USD and RMB remain within a range over longer periods of time.

There is a big difference when one looks at Sogou's revenues in RMB vs the USD. The following tables shows the company's search revenues and its growth in the past year. While it's still very clear that search revenue growth rates have slowed in the past year, the magnitude is not as exaggerated as USD translated numbers show and could cause investors to arrive at a wrong conclusion regarding Sogou's core business.

Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Search Revenues USD $270.60 $255.30 $276.80 $234.20 $276.20 Y/Y Growth 44.86% 13.16% 12.02% 6.26% 2.07% Search Revenues RMB 1726.43 1738.59 1912.69 1578.51 1883.68 Y/Y Growth 34.72% 15.71% 17.10% 12.61% 9.11%

(Data taken from SOGO's quarterly results. Revenue figures in millions.)

Net Cash Position

Sogou's outlook just a quarter ago was so clouded I had to make an intrinsic valuation argument for the company in my previous article. Sogou is trading near its net cash position while still generating positive free cash flow from its operations. As the table below shows, this argument only strengthened after the company's second quarter results.

Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Operating Cash Flow $12.50 $85.30 $21.30 $91.70 $56.00 Free Cash Flow -$7.70 $63.10 -$0.80 $82.60 $44.00 Net Cash $1,087.00 $1,137.00 $1,100.00 $1,180.00 $1,198.70

(Data taken from SOGO's 2018 annual report, Q1 and Q2 2019 earnings, and Q2 earnings conference call. All dollar figures in millions.)

Net cash increased slightly to over $3.00 per share and free cash flow has surpassed $126 million (almost $0.32 per share) in just the first half of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis which excludes stock based compensation, Sogou earned $0.07 in EPS for the second quarter 2019.

Key Turnaround In TAC

The biggest update to Sogou's business was a reversal of its traffic acquisition costs in the second quarter. TAC as a percentage of Sogou's search revenues had increased each quarter in the past year to alarming levels. Management described the TAC increase as cycle inflation in a previous conference call but until we actually saw this metric stabilize, Sogou's future profitability looked extremely cloudy. In the second quarter, TAC percentages dropped significantly on a sequential basis. Since we are examining percentages here, there is no need to convert to Sogou's native RMB currency.

Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 TAC $135.70 $135.20 $149.90 $143.10 $146.30 TAC/Search Revenues 50.15% 52.96% 54.15% 61.10% 52.97% TAC/Total Revenues 45.02% 48.88% 50.34% 56.62% 48.19%

(Data taken from SOGO's quarterly results. TAC figures in millions.)

The second quarter drop was actually only part of the good news. Management also stated cycle inflation levels witnessed in the past few quarters already peaked and would drop to normal levels in the second half. Sogou's management also gave specific numbers indicating TAC percentages for 2019 would only average 1-2% points above 2018 levels of 47% of total revenues.

This is a significant statement and implies second half TAC percentages would drop to the lowest levels in over a year. If we make a conservative assumption based on management's statement and assume 2019 TAC percentages are 2% higher than 2018 levels, second half TAC percentages would drop below 44% as the table below shows.

H1 2019 FY 2019 EST H2 2019 EST Total Revenues $510.40 $1,190.00 $679.60 TAC $289.40 $583.10 $293.70 TAC/Total Revenues 56.70% 49.00% 43.22%

(First half 2019 figures taken from SOGO's quarterly results. Full year 2019 revenue estimates based on current Wall Street expectations. All dollar figures in millions)

Second Half Earnings Growth

If Sogou's statements regarding TAC in the second half is accurate, operating margins should expand dramatically. The following table shows Sogou's gross margin and operating margin levels in the past year when TAC percentages ranged between 45% and 56%. If second half TAC percentages drop below 44% per management's indication, operating margin could rise to about 8% of total revenues as seen in Q2 2018 when TAC was 45% of total revenues.

Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Total Revenues $301.42 $276.57 $297.79 $252.72 $303.62 Gross Profit $121.67 $102.95 $111.72 $68.07 $107.75 Gross Margin 40.37% 37.22% 37.52% 26.93% 35.49% Operating Expenses $96.84 $109.74 $99.34 $80.05 $96.12 Operating Expense Ratio 32.13% 39.68% 33.36% 31.68% 31.66% Operating Margin 8.24% -2.46% 4.16% -4.74% 3.83%

(Data taken from SOGO's quarterly results. All dollar figures in millions.)

Current Wall Street average estimates for 2019 revenues are $1.19 billion. Subtracting already posted first half results, second half revenues would be around $679 million based on this annual estimate. Sogou's third quarter revenue guidance already calls for a 10-14% annual increase or $310 million at the midpoint guidance.

Sogou's fourth quarter is usually its strongest and typically about 10% higher than its third quarter. If historical trends hold, Sogou's Q4 2019 revenues might be around $341 million. This still puts second half revenues about $28 million short of current Wall Street expectations. However Sogou did mention due to a new hardware product cycle that was recently announced, incremental hardware sales could easily make up $15-20 million of this difference. Sogou did underestimate the popularity of its language translator when it was initially released and sold out on its debut last year.

If we take a more conservative assumption of $650 million in second half revenues, second half operating income could be as follows:

H2 2019 Estimates

Revenues: $650 million

Operating Margin: 8%

Operating Income: $52 million

Interest Income: $3.5 million

Foreign Exchange and Other Income: $7 million

Tax: $8 million

Net Income: $54.5 million

Diluted Share Count: 397 million

GAAP EPS: $0.14

non-GAAP EPS: $0.16

(Foreign exchange and other Income gains based on Sogou's US Treasury holdings and the recent appreciation of the USD vs RMB.)

Second half non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 is inline with current Wall Street estimates and if realized would break a recent trend of decelerating earnings. If Sogou executes its modest $50 million share buyback announced along with its second quarter earnings, EPS levels could increase slightly. At the very least, the uncertainty with TAC levels clouding profitability would be lifted.

Conclusion

If Sogou's TAC levels can stabilize around 43% as currently indicated for the second half of 2019, Sogou should be able to post around $0.30 in annual EPS so at around $4.00 per share its P/E is arguably cheap at under 14. However until Sogou can show consistent revenue growth above 15-20%, its stock may not get the benefit of the doubt. Investors should also not expect multiple expansion in a market with a clear negative bias towards Chinese stocks until technical indicators show a waning in selling even if US China tension persists.

With its large cash position and continuing free cash flow generating ability, SOGO shouldn't trade below $3.50 for a sustained period. This level should increase as the company builds on its cash position since after all, the company is profitable and is growing albeit at a much slower rate than last year. X-factors include potential upside surprises in its hardware segment and eventual monetization of its other non-tangible intellectual properties including its Sogou Keyboard and voice recognition AI, as well as other AI initiatives the company has been working on.

In short, Sogou is in my opinion a low risk play on China's growing internet usage where the main risk is dead money until either the company enters into another cyclical growth phase and/or negative sentiment towards US listed Chinese companies reverses. For this reason I suggested periodically selling covered calls on stock strength in my previous article. Aggressive longer term investors can just simply wait it out until sentiment reverses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.