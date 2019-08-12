5.8% Yielding, 18% Discounted IRL Is Worth A Look

IRL is a good speculative buy right now as its discount remains wide for anyone bullish on the Irish economy.

The reasons for this underperformance are not worrisome, indicating the recent massive growth in discount is unwarranted.

The New Ireland Fund (IRL) is an interesting closed-end fund (CEF) that often gets ignored by CEF investors for a simple reason: its low yield. With a 5.8% yield, it’s far lower than the 7.2% average among equity funds tracked by CEF Insider, and arguably too low for income investors when considering the risk of concentrating an investment in a single small economy in the European Union.

This in part explains why the fund has traded at a steep discount for most of the last decade, but that discount has been getting dramatically steeper in recent years.

Zoom in on the last 3 years, and we see a steady slide towards its current, near all-time widest discount of 18.2%:

This slide is not a result of the fund’s recent dividend cut in 2018, as the trend towards a wider discount began before that cut took place:

As a result, we must ask ourselves: why has this fund been losing favor?

It is not necessarily a result of weaker returns in Ireland or a weaker economic outlook.

With GDP growth staying positive and recovering from a temporary dip in early 2017, when IRL’s discount had temporarily risen to unusually high levels, there is little correlation between economic sentiment towards Ireland broadly and investors’ growing dissatisfaction with IRL’s returns.

In fact, the culprit is IRL itself.

When we compare the iShares MSCI Ireland Capped ETF (EIRL) to IRL from the inception of the former to the time of IRL’s spike in premium, we see that both funds were closely correlated, and IRL had a small advantage on a NAV basis:

This continued stable performance relative to the index warrants a small but by no means double-digit discount, and with many investors returning to CEFs in 2017, obliterating discounts at the time, it makes sense for IRL to creep up to pre-Great Recession level discounts.

However, since then IRL has had a turn for the worst that does, in fact, deserve a bigger discount.

With a strongly negative return on a NAV basis since that spike in discount, IRL is a far underperformer to the index. If we zoom out to a longer time period, we can see that the turning point for IRL was actually late 2017, and the fund has been a massive underperformer since then despite slightly outperforming consistently before then:

Market price fluctuations don’t explain this - it is a fundamental deterioration in the fund’s quality. How can we explain this?

One possibility has to do with the ability for the fund to find good investments. There was a rights offering in December 2017, which did grow AUM considerably after a long period of declines:

IRL needed the tender offer, as it was just barely above $50 million in AUM at the time (and is currently just at $50 million). But one cannot help but wonder if the surge of assets was deployed in a lot of bad bets, indicating that the portfolio was a winner because of long-term bets placed at opportune times.

Another theory: a big special dividend in late 2015 significantly cut into the fund’s market performance, but it took a while for this to compound into a truly noticeable effect.

As you can see from the above, IRL consistently outperformed EIRL by a healthy and growing margin until shortly after the special dividend, which would have lowered AUM, and as a result of the dividend being distributed as cash, no longer being compounded within IRL’s total NAV returns. Hence a deterioration that only became noticeable when IRL’s slightly riskier bets turned with the market itself in 2018.

That brings us to the third and final theory: the dividend and capital injections aren’t to blame as much as the fund’s higher beta. By investing in riskier bets than EIRL, it will outperform in good years and underperform in bad. Hints of that can be seen in YTD performance metrics:

When Irish shares were going up in early 2019, IRL started to outperform again - and then it began to underperform again in times of market weakness.

I suspect that all three are contributing factors, with the tender offer being perhaps the smallest contributing factor. Furthermore, the timing of that tender offer in late 2017, when the market was about to decline significantly, was somewhat fortuitous if we assume Irish equities are going to continue to recover in the future. I would also say the timing of the large special dividend is not only laudable but also just the most recent in some (but not all) pretty well-timed special payouts throughout the fund’s history:

In summary, IRL is a well-managed fund that does a good job balancing investor demands for income with market timing, which is ultimately what CEF investors should focus on first and foremost.

IRL is a bet on the future of the Irish economy, which of course is a highly complex separate issue, but if one is optimistic about Ireland, wants European exposure and income, and wants a well-managed fund, IRL is a very good buy right now, especially in light of its overly large and mostly underserved discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.