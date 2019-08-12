Xcel Energy: This 3.4%-Yielding Stock's Future Growth May Be Limited

Xcel should be able to take advantage of the above national average wind resources in its service territories.

The company has $20.1 billion of capital projects in the next 5 years to grow its business.

Investment Thesis

Xcel Energy (XEL) delivered an unimpressive quarter, primarily due to weather-related issues. The company should be able to continue to grow its revenue, thanks to its 5-year $20.1 billion capital projects. Among these projects include renewable projects that will take advantage of the above national average wind resources in its service territories. The company has a solid balance sheet to support this growth. Xcel also pays a growing 2.6%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are not cheap. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Xcel delivered a poor Q2 2019, as the company saw its EPS declined to $0.46 per share. This was about 11.5% lower than a year ago. The decline was primarily due to adverse weather conditions. If we adjust weather-related sales, its adjusted electric sales actually increased by 0.4%.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Looking forward, we have a positive view on Xcel for the following reasons:

Five-year $20.1 billion capital projects will help drive revenue and earnings growth

Xcel has a five-year capital investment program of $20.1 billion. These investments are in the areas of electric distribution (26%), electric transmission (20%), renewables (18%), electric generation (15%), natural gas (12%), and other investments (9%). These projects should help grow its rate base by about 6.5% annually through 2023. As can be seen from the chart below, there may be additional investment opportunities (about $1 billion) available that will drive its rate base growth from the projected 6.5% growth annually to 7% growth annually. This should support its revenue growth in the next few years.

Xcel’s investments in renewable energy should be beneficial

Recent legislations in Xcel’s markets, such as Colorado and New Mexico, appear to be favorable for the development of its renewable projects. Both states target to achieve 100% carbon-free status by 2050. These new legislations should help support its renewable projects. Besides favorable legislations, Xcel has a geographical advantage compared to many other utility companies to develop renewable energy. As can be seen from the left map below, Xcel’s markets have a rich wind resources compared to other states. Therefore, we expect above-average electricity generation in these states.

As can be seen from the table below, Xcel has a total of 2,950 MW of wind projects currently under construction. These projects should contributed to its revenue favorably in the next few years.

An investment grade balance sheet

Xcel has an investment grade balance sheet (see credit ratings for its debts below). It has a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 59%.

Xcel also has a healthy leverage ratio of 4.7x. The company also has a clear financing plan for its projects in the next few years. As can be seen from the chart below, Xcel will finance its projects with $13 billion operating cash flow that it expects to generate in the next few years. There will also be incremental debts needed to fund its projects. We like the fact that equity issuance only represents a small portion of its total financing amount. This means the share dilution will be low.

Above average population growth rate in Xcel’s major markets

We like the fact that population growth rates in many of Xcel’s major markets will exceed the national average. As can be seen from the map below, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Colorado, and Texas had a population growth rates between 0.5% and 2.0% in 2018. These growth rates should be above the national average of 0.6%. Only Michigan, Wisconsin, and New Mexico had population growth rates between 0% and 0.49% in 2018. If the trend continues in the next few years, we will expect steady growth in electricity consumption in Xcel’s markets.

Electricity consumption growth rate may increase due to the gradual adoption of electric vehicles

While electricity consumption has been stagnating in the past decade, we expect demand for electricity to resume growth in the next few decades due to the gradual adoption for electric vehicles. If electric vehicles completely replace all traditional vehicles, it will result in much higher electricity consumption than the current level. As can be seen from the chart below, the growth rate will be in the range of 10-55%.

As can be seen from the table below, in Xcel’s major markets, growth rates will range from 20% to 36%. In fact, Xcel estimates that electric vehicle sales will contribute to its revenue by about 0.4% annually from 2018 to 2035.

Growth in electricity consumption Minnesota 31% South Dakota 31% North Dakota 20% Wisconsin 30% Michigan 36% Colorado 33% Texas 28% New Mexico 34%

Valuation Analysis

Xcel is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 23.21x. This is about 1.7 multiple higher than the 21.5x average of its peers. We believe this is warranted given that all of its businesses are regulated utilities. In addition, the company's revenue growth is well-supported by its development projects in the next 5 years.

A growing 2.6%-yielding dividend

Xcel pays a quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.6%. The company has consistently raised its dividend in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, the dividend yield of 2.6% is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range.

Risks and Challenges

Xcel faces several risks:

(1) The company faces regulatory risk. A lengthy period of low interest rates could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(2) Adverse weather may impact the demand for electricity.

(3) Rising natural gas price can result in lower profit margin for its natural gas-fired power plants.

Investor Takeaway

We like Xcel’s regulated utilities business and its investment projects. We also have a positive long-term growth outlook for Xcel and think the company will continue to grow its dividend annually. Given that its shares have already surged by nearly 25% this year, we think a pullback will provide a more attractive risk/reward profile.

