The Policy Market - Tech, Trade, And Energy Production

California takes aim at tech

Up for consideration by the state legislature this week is a bill that could classify drivers for companies like Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) as employees, meaning higher pay and benefits. That's one of a number of laws either under consideration or already passed that stand to maybe negatively affect a wide swath of tech companies. That California is emerging as a foe of that state's all-important tech industry is notable in itself, but it's also precedent setting - New Jersey, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and others have passed legislation similar to that of the Golden State.

Trade war raises recession risk, says Goldman

Jan Hatzius and team have been bulls on the economy for years, but are now seeing a trade-related 0.6% drag on U.S. GDP in 2019, up from a previous estimate of 0.2%. "Fears that the trade war will trigger a recession are growing," writes Hatzius, who doesn't believe the U.S. and China will reach a deal prior to the 2020 presidential election. And what about a possible Democratic administration in 2021? "I think President Trump was onto something when he talked about China," said Rep. Tim Ryan at the Democratic debate in July. "China has been abusing the economic system for some time." Senators Sanders and Warren are also sounding a bit like our current president when it comes to a re-thinking of U.S. trade relationships, while Joe Biden would seem to represent a return to the status quo.

EPA seeks limits on state powers to block pipelines and terminals

The Environmental Protection Agency Friday unveiled a proposal to curb state powers to block pipelines and other energy projects as part of the Trump administration's effort to boost development of domestic oil, gas, and coal. The move is centered on changes to Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, which allows states and tribes to block energy projects on environmental grounds. The measure would target New York and other states that have cited Clean Water Act authority in decisions that have blocked or delayed projects, says EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.