PKO: The Premium Is Persistent

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) as an investment option at its current market price. I have been cautious on PKO for some time, and believe caution remains the right move even today. While the fund has been performing very well in 2019, the cost to own it has risen substantially. This is good news for those who have been holding the fund long-term, but presents a hurdle for new potential buyers at these prices. While a high premium in isolation should not necessarily prohibit someone from buying, PKO's income production also presents a mixed bag that investors need to keep an eye on. While coverage metrics have measurably improved, the fund still sports a negative UNII balance that warrants a close eye on going forward.

While these warning signs certainly exist, there are positives as well. The fund's NAV has risen in 2019, which indicates PKO is set up well to profit from a neutral interest rate environment. Finally, PKO's non-agency MBS holdings have been registering positive returns, and the continued underlying strength in the housing market indicates to me this is an asset class investors will want to be exposed to for the foreseeable future.

Background

First, a little about PKO. It is a "closed-end fund with an investment objective to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also may hold common stocks." Currently, PKO is trading at $27.13/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.19/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.40%. When I reviewed PKO back in March, I struck a cautious tone, as I felt the fund's premium was getting a bit too rich. In hindsight, investors did not seem to be as bothered by the premium as I, as the fund has returned almost 7% since that time, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given this short-term strength, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if I should bump my "neutral" rating on the fund to bullish. After review, I still believe the neutral rating is appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium Keeps Pushing Higher

As I mentioned above, one of the primary reasons for my expressed caution the last time around was PKO's premium to NAV, which was closing in on double-digits back in March. This is a level for me that, while it may seem fairly arbitrary, has proved useful for me over the years in order to keep my investments in line with my risk tolerance. Simply, once a premium gets above that 10% threshold, I begin to question its stability in the short term. I use these PIMCO CEF products for income production and capital appreciation, so my buy-in point is of critical importance. That said, a premium in and of itself is not "bad," and funds that trade at high premiums often do out-perform, or at least perform well despite the valuation. PKO is a good example of that. The last time around I was too cautious on the fund, and it has performed quite strongly since then. However, in fairness, that performance has also exacerbated the fund's premium, and it now sits at an even less attractive figure than it did in March, as shown below:

Current Premium 11.2% March Premium 9.0% 1-Year Premium High 12.9% 1-Year Premium Low (1.4)% Average YTD Premium 7.7%

Source: PIMCO (with calculations made by Author)

As you can see, PKO remains at the top end of its trading range. The fund has seen a premium bump, and has marched consistently higher above its average premium for 2019.

With this in mind, I believe it still makes sense to be cautious with respect to PKO's valuation. Clearly, the fund has been performing quite well, and current investors do not seem to be concerned with the rising premium. However, this makes the fund inherently more risky in my view, and more prone to a steeper sell-off if the market turns against it. Therefore, my takeaway remains in the "hold" category. PKO's premium is not high enough yet that I would advocate running for cover, but it is reaching a point where recommending buying new positions does not seem to be a prudent move.

Income Production Is Stable

When I reviewed PKO in March, the income production metrics were areas that I expressed concern over. While PKO's distribution has a strong history of reliability, PIMCO announced distribution cuts on a number of funds earlier this year, so I have kept a keen eye on these numbers for all the PIMCO CEFs that I follow. While PKO was not impacted in those cuts, its UNII figures were not especially reassuring. Specifically, the fund had a negative UNII balance, and a short-term coverage ratio that was quite poor. Therefore, I wanted to critically examine these figures this time around, to see what has changed since then.

Unfortunately, these figures still give me pause. The UNII balance remains negative, albeit with a $.01/share improvement. In fairness, this metric only represents about 1 month worth of distributions from PKO, and its fiscal year-to-date coverage ratio sits above 100%. Furthermore, its 3-month rolling coverage ratio has seen a marked improvement from March, as shown in the March and July UNII reports from PIMCO, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, this report illustrates a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, the coverage ratios appear strong, which tells me the current income stream remains safe for now. On the other hand, the negative UNII balance remains stubbornly high, and I want to see improvement in this metric going forward.

The major takeaway here is that PKO's distribution should remain stable, but progress needs to be made in the future in order for this outlook to continue into 2020. Fortunately, the fund is seeing positive performance in its underlying assets, and that will help management cover the distribution, if necessary, if current income falters. This would happen by management selling off assets at a profit, and using those proceeds to cover the income obligation. PKO has this option, as its underlying value has increased over 3% since the year started, as shown in the chart below:

NAV 1/1/2019 NAV 8/8/19 YTD Gain $23.72/share $24.58/share 3.6%

Source: PIMCO

Therefore, as far as income is concerned, my neutral rating again remains appropriate. The income stream does not appear at risk, and investors have to decide if the premium to own the fund is worth that monthly payout.

Non-Agency MBS Remains A Solid Core Holding

I now want to shift to PKO's actual holdings, and discuss the future outlook for those assets. Specifically, I will discuss non-agency MBS, which is the fund's largest individual sector by weighting. While the holdings have dropped from over 40% of total assets in March, the fund still has quite a bit of exposure to this area, as illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the impact of this sector on PKO is quite substantial, so evaluating this space is critical in deciding whether or not to invest in the fund.

Fortunately, this is an area that continues to perform well, and has, in my view, a positive impact on PKO's portfolio. Gains in this sector this year have undoubtedly contributed to the positive NAV return I mentioned in the preceding paragraph, and I believe that story will continue into 2020. Interest rates, and therefore mortgage rates, remain at historically low levels, the unemployment rate remains low, and consumer confidence is high despite ongoing trade disputes.

While the fundamental background of the U.S. economy is helping support the housing market, there are some positive attributes to non-agency MBS specifically. One, the number of outstanding securities considered non-agency MBS, while rising, sits around the multi-year average for the sector. With demand for these assets remaining robust, this supply story has been helping support asset prices in the non-agency MBS space. In fact, the current outstanding amount of non-agency MBS is just slightly above its 3-year average, according to data compiled by SIFMA, a trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers, as shown below:

Source: SIFMA

My takeaway here is this is modestly positive for the sector. While rising supply could pressure prices going forward, the underlying strength of the housing market should continue to fuel demand for these assets. Furthermore, this demand should more than cover the increasing supply, since the rise remains modest and the current level is essentially at a longer term average. This tells me the rise in supply is sustainable, and the overall sector looks healthy.

On a related note, one of the reasons that supply has not pushed even higher is that underwriting standards have remained tight. This rings true for mortgages of all types, whether prime/sub-prime or agency/non-agency. In fact, according the July 2019 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices issued by the Federal Reserve, banks both large and small are reporting by keeping credit standards on non-agency loans consistent, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Federal Reserve

My takeaway here is this consistency with respect to credit standards is helping explain why the non-agency MBS sector has not ballooned, even with a growing economy. It seems the impact of the financial crisis on the housing sector has kept underwriting standards in check (for the time being) and this is helping to keep a lid on the size of the non-agency MBS market. This story should remain intact for the short-term at least, given that the survey results show the overwhelming majority of banks are keeping credit standards unchanged. This should be a benefit to the value of non-agency MBS debt, and PKO by extension.

Bottom line

PKO continues to show investors the money. The fund has benefited from a drop in interest rates, a strong housing market, and a reliable income stream that investors find attractive. Furthermore, non-agency MBS is seeing strong performance, and PKO's heavy exposure to this area should continue to benefit the fund going forward. This is because supply, while rising, remains around a multi-year average, and investor demand has been more than ample.

That said, caution is still warranted on the fund. The cost to own PKO has gotten quite high, with a premium resting in double-digits. In fairness, PKO sits right in the middle of the pack in terms of valuation, compared to the family of PIMCO CEFs. Therefore, while many funds trade at even higher levels, the reverse is also true, so investors have multiple cheaper options to choose from. In addition, income production has not improved enough in the short term to meaningfully adjust the negative UNII balance. This is a metric I will monitor closely going forward, since PIMCO has already announced distribution cuts on other funds this year.

In summary, the bottom line here is to stay patient with respect to PKO. For current investors, holding for the income likely makes a lot of sense. For prospective investors, waiting for a better entry point might very well be profitable, given the fund's premium average is below its current level. Therefore, I continue to express caution for PKO at these levels, and continue to add to my other PIMCO positions while I wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.