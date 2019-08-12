Tsakos Energy Navigation: Low Capex, Okay Cash Flows, But I'd Still Prefer The Preferred Stock

Tsakos will take delivery of an additional 4 vessels over the next 12-18 months which will further strengthen its position in the sector.

Introduction

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) is a Greek company focusing on the transportation of oil, oil products and LNG with its fleet of 64 vessels. The majority of the company’s customers are well-respected oil and gas producers, and Equinor (EQNR), Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Petrobras (PBR) represented 35% of the company’s total revenue. So the company predominantly deals with reliable and credible counterparties.

Data by YCharts

Tsakos Energy Navigation operates a relatively young fleet of 64 vessels which have an average age of 8.5 years, more than 2 years younger than the industry average of almost 11 years. Half of the vessels consist of Aframax and Suezmax tankers and those are the shipping segments we will be focusing on.

Source: Tsakos annual report

The situation on the oil tanker markets remains very tough

In its annual report, Tsakos describes 2018 as ‘the worst year on record for tanker shipping in the 21st century’ as the tonnage oversupply had a negative impact on the daily charter rates for the vessels. Tsakos reported an average of $19,000/day as charter rate for the VLCC vessels (after having dropped to less than $10,000/day on the spot market in the first half of the year, which doesn’t even cover the normal operating expenses) while the Suezmax vessels showed some strength with an increase of the charter rates to $14,000/day.

Source: Tsakos annual report

Needless to say, it wasn’t great to be an oil tanker operator in 2018 and most companies in the sector were just hanging in there. Due to the higher steel prices, the prices for newbuild vessels have increased (which also makes the second-hand vessels more valuable), and the 10-15% price increases should result in oil shipping companies re-thinking their potential expansion plans as the low charter rates and more expensive purchase price for newbuilds reduce the economic returns of new purchases. Tsakos Energy Navigation continues to try to secure value-add contracts and announced in July it removed a Suezmax vessel from the spot market and deployed it on a 36-month charter. According to Tsakos, the gross contract value is $23M which works out to be almost exactly $21,000/day or approximately 10% higher than the average time charter income for TNP’s Suezmax vessels in the first quarter of this year, and 20% higher than the average time charter rate for FY 2018.

Source: Tsakos annual report

Also keep in mind Tsakos Energy Navigation is being managed by Tsakos Energy Management, and the total amount of management fees payable in 2018 was $20.2M.

Tsakos remains profitable and generates a positive free cash flow – because it’s not buying new vessels

Tsakos Energy Navigation doesn’t publish detailed financial results on a quarterly basis, and it looks like the H1 results will only be filed in a month or so, so we have to fall back on the company’s annual report of 2018 which is quite detailed with tonnes of useful background information.

Tsakos reported a total revenue of $530M in 2018 which is almost exactly the same as the $529M generated in 2017. Despite the stable revenue, the operating income of $63M in 2017 was converted into a $28M operating loss in 2018. This could largely be explained by a $58M increase in the impairment charge of the vessels, but Tsakos also had to spend roughly $10M more on charter hires while the depreciation charges also increased by $8M as more vessels were added to the fleet (the revenue didn’t increase due to the low charter rates, despite having more vessels than in 2017 and 2016).

Source: annual report

The negative operating income obviously meant the bottom line would show a net loss as well as Tsakos still had to take the $74M in net interest expenses into account. The net loss was $99M, but the net loss attributable to the common shareholders was approximately $133M as almost $34M in preferred dividends still had to be deducted from the $99M net loss. The bottom line? The EPS came in at a negative $1.53 per share.

That’s tough, but let’s keep in mind in excess of $210M of the expenses were non-cash expenses (depreciation and impairment charges), and have no impact on the cash flows, which were reported to be $74M. However, this includes a $40M investment in the working capital position but also excludes the $33M on preferred stock dividends. So on an adjusted basis, Tsakos’ operating cash flow in FY 2018 was $81M and after deducting the $16M in capital expenditures, Tsakos actually generated a free cash flow result of $65M, or 74 cents per share.

Source: annual report

That being said, you should definitely keep in mind the relatively low capex in 2018 will increase in 2019 and show a sharp increase in 2020 as one new vessel will be delivered in October of this year, while three additional newbuild vessels will be completed in South Korea (two Suezmax and one Aframax vessel). All four vessels have been chartered to clients for initial contracted periods of at least five years, so they should immediately start to contribute to Tsakos’ cash flow.

The preferred shares may be a better idea

Although Tsakos Energy Navigation has the advantage of a relatively young fleet (indicating its competitors may have to scrap vessels first), it’s understandable most investors aren’t too keen on investing in a company with in excess of $1.6B in debt on the balance sheet (with a net debt of around $1.4B). Although Tsakos claims the net value of its vessels is $2.83B (indicating a loan-to-value ratio of around 50%), I think the preferred shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation could provide the (small) layer of additional safety. Although pretty much all of Tsakos’ equity would be wiped out in a bankruptcy scenario (note: I’m not expecting this to happen), it’s preferable to be a preferred shareholder instead of an owner of the common stock if you’re looking for a more reliable dividend income. In fact, in the first quarter of the year, 90% of the net income attributable to TNP was paid out as preferred dividends to the owners of the preferred securities.

There are 4 classes of preferred securities TNP.PC, TNP.PD, TNP.PE and TNP.PF - two have a fixed payout, two others will convert to a floating rate type security after a certain date.

Source: author table, based on publicly available data

While owners of preferred securities would miss out on most of the capital gains if the tanker market would resurrect, the higher yield and seniority over the common shares make the preferred shares more suitable for the conservative investor while the more speculative shareholders would probably prefer the common shares as the capital gains would be superior and the current 4% dividend yield on the common shares could rapidly increase when the momentum in the sector improves.

Source: Tsakos Energy Navigation presentation

Investment thesis

If you’re a believer in the resurrection of the oil tanker market, then the common shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation would be a good fit as the company’s 64 vessels (soon to be 68) will ensure you of exposure to the sector. However, a combination of both the preferred shares and common shares may be a better option as preferred shareholders are ranked senior to the common shareholders. On top of that, the dividend yield is higher than the common shares. The latter offer more upside on the capital gains as even after deducting the $400M in preferred securities, the book value of the common shares is a multiple of the current share price.

Tsakos Energy Navigation doesn’t appear to be taking huge risks and once the four final vessels will be delivered, the expanded cash flows will very likely be used to reduce its net debt, although the cost of debt remains very reasonable (between 4% and 5%). Tsakos isn’t a ‘must buy’ but offers an interesting way to gain exposure to the oil shipping sector.

