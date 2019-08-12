Alliance Resource Partners: Coal On The Way Out, But 14% Yield Isn't Going Anywhere

Currently near 52-week low of $15.87, Alliance Resource Partners is overlooked due to the disliked coal industry, trading at ~20% discount to fair value (PT $18.90 from DCF).

Unfortunately, there is no tax benefit to be gained with Alliance Resource Partners from its Master Limited Partnership structure, as net income remains above cash distributions.

At the current price of $16.00, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) is a cheap (12.7%) high-yield dividend buy with less risk than the market has priced in. As the old saying goes, "Cash is King". Coal is not exactly cash, but ARLP is a great converter.

With net income per unit of $2.73 in FY18, the partnership continues its stable cash generation (FY17:$2.25, FY16: $2.51), of which it is obliged as an L.P. to pay out a sizeable portion ($2.09 in FY18).

(Source: ARLP FY18 10-K)

While the outlook for coal is quite bleak, the core concerns for the coming long term (~10 years) do not lie in regulatory or environmental issues, especially not for the domestic (72% of tons sold - Source: ARLP FY18 10-K) US market under Trump. Much rather, the pressure from low-cost LNG as well as trade war tensions will continue to drive down margins and tons sold as it has in Q2'19, causing an EPU miss of ~30% (Source: Seeking Alpha News).

(Source: ARLP 10-K Filings)

Despite these pressures, which have been extreme in the recent quarter and which will continue to weigh on ARLP, future cash flows, even in a conservative bearish scenario, are deeply undervalued, as I will detail in my DCF-based (Excel download link) analysis below. Alongside a stable balance sheet and decent fundamentals, ARLP is a cheap (12.7%), high-yield dividend buy with potential downside outweighed by major upside even in a conservative base case.

(Source: My DCF model with data from ARLP 10-K Filings)

Overview of Valuation Methodology

(Source: My DCF model with data from ARLP 10-K Filings)

I arrive at the $18.90 PT using a DCF with WACC 6.37% and terminal growth of 0% after the 10-year forecast period. A bottom-up DCF valuation seems appropriate, since, due to ARLP’s structure as an L.P., we can expect to receive most future cash flows as value, with most revenue generated on the unit basis sale of coal. While the terminal value makes up a sizeable amount ($1.19 billion) of our equity value, we can justify this amount in our valuation, as the amount of Partners' Capital is near equal ($1.18 billion). As such, assuming continued profitable operation, even if ARLP were to dissolve at the end of the our 10-year forecast period, the terminal value we have factored in would be covered by the payout of Partners' Capital.

(Source: My DCF model using data from Yahoo Finance and InFront Analytics)

I forecast bearish flat sales development c. -1% YoY and deteriorating operating margins c. -5% YoY down to 28% in 2024E and 22% in 2028E.

(Source: My DCF model using growth projections)

The revenue model is segmented by Other Sales & Operating Revenues and Coal Sales Revenue, which is further segmented by mining group (Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Other & Corporate). Each mining group’s revenue is projected on a unit basis, per ton of coal sales, with number of tons sold per mining group (modeled using conservative estimates on historical data), revenue per ton (inferred from historical data and heat content of coal) and expense per ton (inferred from the mine type and percentage of remaining reserves). Throughout the valuation, inputs and assumptions are chosen that are inherently bearish to present the underlying strength of ARLP cash flows, sustaining its high-yield dividend payout, even in a suboptimal scenario.

Valuation Technique: Key Assumptions and Associated Risks

1. Flat deteriorating sales (regulatory risk and pressure from LNG)

Historical data of coal tons sold in the Illinois Basin (~75% of all sales) over the last five years shows a sidewards flat trend, whereby sales seem to slowly deteriorate. Our model anticipates that this flat pattern continues at c. 0% YoY over the next three / four years before sales begin to sink rapidly. Our current model assumes a similarly bearish outlook for Appalachia, although this mining group has shown reasonable growth of c. 3% YoY in recent years. As such, our base case already encompasses a conservative outlook, highlighting how ARLP can provide bang for the buck even if coal accelerates on its exodus.

These projections, alongside the price and expense estimations below, place our model slightly below management's guidance for FY19 of $45.16 revenue per ton sold and projected sales of ~41.6 million tons (Source: Seeking Alpha News).

(Source: My DCF model using growth projections)

The primary risk to these base-case assumptions lies in the potential of negative regulatory impact, such as closure of coal dependent power production facilities and trade war tensions lowering export capability. While regulatory risks are omnipresent, considering the current political environment in the US, I do not expect any short-term impact within the next few years. However, it must be noted here that ARLP has begun to expand beyond domestic US markets in recent years, with 28% of tons in FY18 sold as exports, up from just 4.5% in FY16. Within these international markets, the regulatory development is much less predictable, particularly in Europe, where the growing political movement towards renewable energy could produce adverse effects. While regulatory risks exist internationally, these markets can allow for a safe haven away from the domestic pressure of low-cost LNG, although recent trade war tensions may lessen the value of such exports. Nonetheless, simply the option for diversification can minimize the risk faced by ARLP, as management can shift between domestic and international markets to optimize margins and profit.

2. Falling coal prices and growing expenses (Bearish Falling Margins)

(Source: Self-projected drivers for my model)

N.B. Our model projects closure of the Appalachia mining segment earliest in 2025E based on information of the coal reserves provided by ARLP (see below).

Our core assumptions on the unit basis of each coal ton sold are quite bearish and account for a plausible worst-case scenario. For the sake of our model, we will consider the continued negative impact of low-cost LNG, which reduced coal prices by more than 15% from FY16 to FY17. We project falling coal prices at c. -1% YoY, considerably lower than inflation at c. 2%. Please note that we project Appalachia revenue at a lower rate relative to Illinois, due to the higher heat content of Appalachia coal, and thus, higher base price (each percentage point has greater impact).

Furthermore, we project rising expenses per ton sold at c. 1.5% YoY, primarily due to anticipated increased difficulty to remove deeper coal reserves as well as inflation. While historical expense data per ton sold shows immense volatility year to year, it would be near impossible for us to correctly model these fluctuations, thus we instead focus on approximation of the general trend. Please note that we grow expenses more steeply in Appalachia due to less currently assigned reserves, thus requiring costly expansion into unassigned new reserves to continue production.

3. Time Horizon of Appalachia Mines - Limited Reserves

The 10-K filing of ARLP contains valuable information on the coal reserves used by its operations, allowing us to calculate the (maximum) time horizon of each mine's operation, as well as determine base ratios for the price of coal from different mining groups based on the weighted average heat content of the coal produced in each group's mines. Using data provided by the ARLP homepage on the individual production rates of each mine, we can apply the growth rates used in our revenue models for tons sold to these individual production rates to see how quickly our reserves will deplete and in which mines.

For the sake of our calculation, we will once again assume the theoretical worst-case scenario, i.e., that only 50% of the probable reserves actually exist, whereby 50% was the minimum likelihood required by the mining audit for a reserve to be categorized as probable. Using these preconditions, we can calculate that the coal reserves in the Appalachia mine will certainly run out within our 10-year forecast period.

(Source: ARLP FY18 10-K with my growth projections)

Due to the progressive increase in difficulty to mine deeper and remaining reserves, it is probable that the coal mine in Appalachia would be closed long before all coal reserves are extracted, due to very low operating margins (particularly CF / Revenue with CapEx priced in). As such, I believe the entire Appalachia segment will be closed earliest in 2024E and latest end of 2026E (all reserves depleted). Clearly, the time that the Appalachia mines close will be crucial for the cash flow of ARLP, based on my estimations due to the capital expenditures required for operations, it would be most profitable to close the mine early (c. 2025E) before reserve depletion and focus on the Illinois Basin or expansion into other operating revenues (see recent acquisitions of AllDale for expansion into oil & gas).

The data on reserves also provides information on the heat content of the coal by mine, thus we can use this information to calculate a weighted average heat content per mining group to find an effective ratio of coal prices per ton for the mining groups. This allows us to keep our projected coal prices consistent, at least in the relative to ensure a consistent valuation.

4. Dissolution of L.P. - Payout of Partners' Capital and improved CF

A major strength of ARLP lies in the balance sheet. The L.P. has been operative in the coal mining business since 1999 with strong earnings that have gathered significant Partners’ Capital of $1.2 billion (Total Assets - Total Liabilities). Given the legal structure of an L.P. and the declining operative margins in the coal business, it is possible that the L.P. may be dissolved in the future, liquefying assets and fulfilling liabilities, to pay out most of the Partners’ Capital to the unitholders. At current value, this would yield $9.09 per unit, thus already covering more than 57% of the initial investment. Furthermore, such a dissolution would be planned in advance, allowing the company to scale down capital expenses in preparation, allowing for significantly improved cash flows in closing years.

No Tax Benefit through L.P. structure

“Cash is king”, and what matters is net cash gain after taxes. Most Limited Partnerships offer strong incentives for tax benefits due to their legal structure. Unfortunately, ARLP at current net income and cash distribution does not benefit unitholders in tax. An L.P. is not considered a taxable entity and thus, is able to avoid the negative effects of double-taxation - a problem which most corporations face - cutting down the profit distributed to shareholders. Instead, LPs act as pass-through entities, passing on a share of the entire partnership’s income to individual unitholders as their ordinary income based on the number of units owned.

This taxable income is further lowered by the amount of depreciation allocated to the unitholder based on the number of units held. The unitholder pays ordinary income tax on this taxable income. Due to the high depreciation possible, the amount of taxable income is usually quite low. The taxation of cash distributions is entirely separate to the taxable income.

The special taxation laws of L.P.s allow us to defer our tax payments on distributions until sale of our units in the partnership. Specifically, distributions will be classified as a “return on capital”, which is not taxed at payout, but rather, deducted from the cost basis (a value which starts at the purchase price). The cost basis is also affected by our taxable income and depreciation. Our cost basis is increased by the amount of taxable income. Upon sale of the L.P. unit, the gain from the sale price to the cost basis is separated into the gain due to depreciation (taxed at ordinary income rates) and the capital gain due to distributions or unit price appreciation (taxed at the capital gains rate, dependent on the holding period). For further information, please see: "The ABCs of MLPs".

(Source: The ABCs of MLPs - Tortoise Advisors)

The time value of money makes any deferral tax payments into an opportunity for profit. A simple reinvestment of distributions can offer immense potential for higher compounded income. A usual L.P. would benefit from this depreciation write-off, with unitholders paying tax only for taxable income (a tiny amount in comparison to the actual cash distribution they are receiving). As such, the primary tax burden on cash distributions can be deferred until sale of L.P. units. Some L.P.s would even provide negative net taxable income, allowing unitholders to offset future positive taxable income from the same L.P.

Unfortunately, in the case of ARLP, net income attributed to each unit has been higher than cash distributions per unit for the last few years. As such, unitholders are unable to claim any of the common tax benefits of LPs and are potentially even required to pay more taxes. For example, in FY18, net income per unit was $2.73, while cash distribution per unit was $2.07. As such, unitholders would have to pay ordinary income tax on the $2.73, which, depending on their overall income tax bracket, could be the same or even more than the capital gains tax rate. Furthermore, this potentially higher rate would then be applied to a greater amount than actually received by the unitholder. Nonetheless, at such a high dividend payout, a greater tax loss is acceptable.

Risk Management - VaR Calculation

One potential risk measure for our investment is the value at risk (a.k.a VaR), which attempts to statistically estimate the maximum potential loss for a given time period and confidence level. The VaR calculation detailed here is performed using the last five years of historical data of daily unit prices.

(Source: My VaR Calculation using data from Yahoo Finance)

For example, we are 95% confident that the maximum loss over a month will not exceed -18.84%, i.e., every one in twenty years, the loss in a single month could exceed -18.84%.

(Source: My VaR Calculation using data from Yahoo Finance)

For example, we are 99% confident that the maximum loss over a month will not exceed -26.54%, i.e., every one in twenty years, the loss in a single month could exceed -26.54%.

Conclusion (Investment Thesis)

The strength of the balance sheet and undervalued cash flows support the sustained value story of ARLP, which will continue to distribute profit to unitholders. Coal is certainly no growth industry with prospects for the future, nonetheless stable cash flow generation at discount to fair value with strong fundamentals (EV/EBITDA 3.9x - Source: Thomson One) should not be dismissed. Especially when the legal form as an L.P. with recent complex restructuring and the seemingly dull, deteriorating coal industry scares investors away. As Peter Lynch taught us, value does not have to be exciting or fun. In fact, boring and disgusting companies are often overlooked even though they offer more opportunity.

Furthermore, the recent changes in legal structure have caused significant changes to the number of units outstanding, with discrepancies appearing in EPU (Earnings per Unit), which may make ARLP screen badly. While the valuation has already assumed conservative, bearish estimates as drivers, the primary risks to investment are a steeper fall of coal prices due to low-cost LNG pressure, continued trade war tensions and sudden negative regulatory developments. Due to these uncertain long-term risks, a buy-and-hold time horizon of 3-5 years would appear most profitable, capturing cash flows of Appalachia before closure and avoiding risks of drastically increased expenses for future deeper reserves extraction or new regulatory requirements/taxes. ARLP offers a high dividend yield (13%) with an appropriate risk profile at a ~20% discount to fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice. This is not tax advice. What I have stated in this article is my own personal opinion. I am not a financial advisor. I am not a tax advisor.