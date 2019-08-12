A Stronger U.S. Dollar Might Be In Store

This disequilibrium situation cannot continue and either policy makers will have to change their efforts or the market will have to adjust to end the disequilibrium.

As the increasing possibility of a trade war seems to be increasing the possibility of a currency war, there is evidence that the current behavior is raising the dollar's value.

Whereas current U.S. policy seems to be shooting for a weaker U.S. dollar, there are arguments that the current policy is actually producing a stronger U.S. dollar.

All this last week, a lot of time has been used to discuss how uncertainty has increased in the world and how this uncertainty has produced a flight to safer markets for funds considered to be risk averse.

We have observed how this increase in world uncertainty has harmed individual countries like Germany and geographic areas like the United Kingdom.

Much of the turmoil seems to be related to the attempt of the United States to achieve a weaker U.S. dollar so as to help the country improve its balance of payments.

A consequence of this activity has been that the Chinese have allowed their currency to rise above 7 Chinese yuan for 1 U.S. dollar.

When this occurred, the United States immediately called the China “a currency manipulator.”

And, the fear of a currency war increased.

Journalists immediately examined how a looming “trade war” had morphed into a looming “currency war.”

The problem with this is that the whole process of attempting to weaken the value of the U.S. dollar in foreign currency markets may be very hard to achieve.

Just a few facts: just before the 2016 presidential election, the value of the U.S. dollar, according to the U.S. dollar index (DXY) was 97.15.

Late last week, the index closed at 98.52. So, since the presidential election in 2016, the U.S. dollar has actually become stronger in foreign exchange markets.

Some success was achieved in attaining a weaker dollar in 2018, as the dollar index fell to 93.91 on September 20, 2018. But, the dollar rose in strength and was just above 95.00 in early January 2019 as the concern over a trade war between China and the United States grew.

And, as the threat of trade wars seemed to rise during the year and as world uncertainty grew, the value of the U.S. dollar rose to the level it now resides.

Eswar Prasad, a well-respected economist, now at the Cornell University, but formerly the Chief of the Financial Studies Division of the International Monetary Fund, provides us with some perspective in the Financial Times about why this counter-intuitive result might have occurred.

Mr. Prasad writes:

A currency war would do little to boost US growth prospects. It is much harder for the US to push down the value of the dollar, ironically because of the currency’s dominant presence in global financial markets. It would be difficult to engage in unilateral intervention on a scale sufficiently large materially to affect the dollar’s value against other major currencies — especially if the Federal Reserve stayed on the sidelines in such an endeavor. Besides, such a move would incite a broader currency war, with other countries stepping up their own retaliatory intervention. The resulting turmoil in financial markets could actually firm up the dollar’s value if investors turn to it for safety.

Which they have already been doing.

In effect, the United States, because of the “dominant position” of the U.S. dollar in the world, cannot achieve a weakening of its currency.

So, an unintended consequence of any effort to attain a weaker dollar is to attain a stronger one.

The conclusion, therefore, is that the U.S. dollar may continue to rise in value this year.

We certainly have seen that as discussions of a trade war have heated up, the value of the U.S. dollar has gone up.

What could stop this rise in the value of the dollar?

Michael MacKenzie writes in the Financial Times that it might take a financial market shock to put an end to the efforts to produce a trade war - and a currency war.

What is necessary to break the pattern of escalation and retreat is a brutal market shock that prompts detente between Washington and Beijing and removes the uncertainty facing business investment and global trade. In that respect, a significant drop in US equities stands a better chance of convincing US president Donald Trump that his current course of action is not a winning hand.

Wait! What is MacKenzie saying here? We need a stock market collapse to stop this trade war/currency war talk. Hold on!

The conclusion that seems to result from this argument is that a country that maintains the dominant currency in the world cannot initiate trade wars or currency wars. As long as the currency has one of the major “safe haven” financial markets in the world, its government cannot engage in activities that other nations, nations that do not have the dominant currency of the world, can engage in.

This may be a different policy model than the one that is being used to justify current governmental actions. So, which one is correct?

Given the movement of the value of the U.S. dollar this year, the correct model for the current situation appears to be the one that includes a dominant world currency. If this is true, then the government, as Mr. MacKenzie suggests, needs to change the model it is using and alter its current course of action.

But, for the time being, investors should be prepared for a stronger dollar through 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.