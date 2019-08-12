The Euro Still Favors Downside

Levels between 1.10600 and 1.11600 are likely to be targeted for further consolidation, while lower-probability upside potentials exist at 1.12780, 1.13225 and 1.13600.

Now that the euro is struggling to stay above 1.12, downside pressure is likely to resume as the prevailing bearish trend once again takes hold.

However, the yield spread remains deeply negative, and the recent improvement favorable to the euro appears to be tailing off.

The euro has risen recently, likely on the back of reduced short positioning due to market expectations of further Fed easing, stemming from trade war tensions (between the U.S. and China). Easing, i.e. lower rates, could be required from the Federal Reserve's perspective if such headlines continue to heat up.

Uncertainty surrounding future world trade growth, and domestic economic growth, could send U.S. rates lower (as a precautionary measure). If the market is correct about such easing, the U.S. dollar could continue to suffer. While other major central banks such as the European Central Bank have set their rates into negative territory, the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate is still in positive territory, hence the Federal Reserve has more room to accommodate with easing of rates.

(Table provided by Investing.com, providing a simple overview of current global central bank rates.)

As the table above shows, the United States' Federal Reserve has set rates at 2.25%. Meanwhile the ECB's benchmark rate is 0.00% (the bank rate for main refinancing operations, also known as the discount rate, which is the rate which the ECB charges on loans and advances to commercial banks). The Bank of Japan is in negative territory at -0.10%. The Swiss National Bank is in even deeper territory at -0.75%.

While there is more room for the Federal Reserve to ease, the market probably overestimates the significance of this. Carry trades such as going short EUR/USD may suffer; however, the money on carry trades is made on the simple arithmetic spread between the two rates in question. Even if both negative, income can still be generated if one rate is more negative than the other: the delta is what is important.

In essence, it would be foolish to conclude that the ECB cannot lower rates further than it already has. Just as the SNB's rate of -0.75% is lower than the ECB's "zero" bank rate, the ECB could lower its benchmarks further (note that its deposit rate facility is already negative at -0.40%).

Nevertheless, favorable movements in the short-term spread between one-year German and United States bonds, as a proxy for the carry on EUR/USD (as shown in the chart below), have supported the euro.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.com charting tools. The same applies to all subsequent charts presented herein unless otherwise specified.)

Note in the above chart how the one-year spread between the yield on German bonds and U.S. bonds has risen quickly from under -3% at the start of 2019 to over -2.6% more recently. However, the rate remains firmly negative, and it would require substantial (actually extreme, into negative territory) easing on the Federal Reserve's part to make this spread positive.

Therefore, while spreads might improve and fluctuate, ultimately the euro will remain a funding currency. That is to say, the euro will remain a fundamental short, and suffer the implied downside pressure, provided that risk-on sentiment is strong. Risk-on sentiment drive carry trades, as investors are more willing to face (leveraged) downside exposure and collect the carry on these sorts of downside trades. It is not a coincidence that EUR/USD has unwound to the upside just as equities have suffered (a risk-off move).

Nevertheless, the U.S. dollar is itself viewed as a safe-haven currency. And given its strong, positive rates (relative to the euro and Japanese yen), the U.S. dollar wins on both counts. In my mind, the U.S. dollar should continue to reign supreme over the longer run, even if the euro enjoys some short-lived spikes to the upside just as it has recently.

On the daily candlestick chart below, I use volume profile analysis to find well-traded levels and thinly-traded levels.

The chart above includes the red and green lines, which indicate the "value area", where the most trading volumes (measured by tick volumes) have taken place over recent history.

As you can see, EUR/USD has been fighting to stay within this value area. However, it has been met with fierce resistance. Adding horizontal black lines to the chart above highlight the following levels, described in sequence:

To the upside, we see 1.12780 as one level where price could travel. This would fill a "gap" between the current price of 1.11979 and 1.12780, which appears to have been less well-traded than the surrounding levels. The market often tests and consolidates around lower-volume areas, to hunt liquidity and gain a firmer footing.

Beyond 1.12780, we see 1.13225 and 1.13600. These I view as low-probability potentials. In fact, you will notice the current price is already struggling to break a fairly well-traded region (from 1.12000 to approximately 1.12200).

On the downside, several gaps appear at 1.11550, 1.11080 and finally the recent low of 1.10269.

On balance, I view the upside for EUR/USD in the short term as very limited, probably to no more than 1.12780 (the first level identified above, to the upside). The recent high wicks observable on the chart's daily candlesticks above indicate selling pressure, with each day's closing price being safely lower than each trading day's high. Also notice that the daily highs have been lower each day.

Recent trading days have also seen higher lows though, so the pair appears to be simply consolidating at the 1.12 level. Upside should not be ruled out, but considering the struggle (to safely rise beyond 1.12) that EUR/USD has demonstrated recently, the bias here for the market would appear to remain to the downside.

Therefore, in the short term, prices are likely to move in the region of 1.10600 and 1.11600. While spreads have improved in favor of EUR/USD upside, most recently they have begun to tail off (you can see this at the far-right of the yield spread chart which was presented earlier in this article). If this downside trajectory continues, further EUR/USD downside should be imminent.

Also important to watch will be U.S. equities. While the correlation between EUR/USD and equities fluctuates a lot, the market might favor further EUR/USD upside if euro short positioning shifts away in a risk-off manner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.