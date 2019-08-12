Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/6/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/6/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue! Form 4 filings will surge over the next two weeks and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE);

Peabody Energy (BTU);

Anterix Inc. (ATEX), and;

Align Technology (ALGN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);

Occidental Petroleum (OXY);

Dow Inc. (DOW);

BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA);

TriNet Group (TNET);

OSI Systems (OSIS);

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR);

Markel Corp. (MKL);

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);

Garmin (GRMN);

Equinix (EQIX), and;

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Mastercard (MA);

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) and;

Beyond Meat (BYND).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix Inc. ATEX B $3,346,890 2 Oaktree Capital BO Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE B $2,374,000 3 Walt David R DIR Exicure XCUR JB* $2,000,000 4 Perelman Ronald O BO vTv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $2,000,000 5 Fettig Jeff M DIR Dow Inc. DOW JB* $1,379,955 6 Stertzer Simon H DIR, BO BioCardia BCDA JB* $999,996 7 Hogan Joseph M CEO, DIR Align Technology ALGN B $998,169 8 Harrison William B Jr DIR Cadence Bancorporation CADE B $996,529 9 Shearer Bob DIR Occidental Petroleum OXY B $753,258 10 Elliott International BO Peabody Energy BTU B $718,988

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers Xiv BO Beyond Meat BYND JS* $111,474,752 2 Kao Min H CB, DIR, BO Garmin GRMN AS $32,478,728 3 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $4,218,375 4 Chopra Deepak CEO, DIR OSI Systems OSIS AS $3,728,800 5 Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014 BO Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $2,386,031 6 Babinec Martin DIR TriNet Group TNET AS $1,673,447 7 Morandi Brandi Galvin LO, HR Equinix EQIX AS $1,528,661 8 Markel Steven A VCB, DIR Markel Corp. MKL S $1,524,831 9 Ryan Daniel J FO Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE S $1,447,600 10 Hsing Michael CEO, DIR Monolithic Power Systems MPWR S $1,419,635

Source: InsiderInsights.com |Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.