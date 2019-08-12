Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/6/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue! Form 4 filings will surge over the next two weeks and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.
On Today's Tables
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Cadence Bancorporation (CADE);
- Peabody Energy (BTU);
- Anterix Inc. (ATEX), and;
- Align Technology (ALGN).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Exicure, Inc. (XCUR).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY);
- Dow Inc. (DOW);
- BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA);
- TriNet Group (TNET);
- OSI Systems (OSIS);
- Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR);
- Markel Corp. (MKL);
- Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);
- Garmin (GRMN);
- Equinix (EQIX), and;
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:
Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Owl Creek Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Anterix Inc.
|
ATEX
|
B
|
$3,346,890
|
2
|
Oaktree Capital
|
BO
|
Eagle Bulk Shipping
|
EGLE
|
B
|
$2,374,000
|
3
|
Walt David R
|
DIR
|
Exicure
|
XCUR
|
JB*
|
$2,000,000
|
4
|
Perelman Ronald O
|
BO
|
vTv Therapeutics
|
VTVT
|
JB*
|
$2,000,000
|
5
|
Fettig Jeff M
|
DIR
|
Dow Inc.
|
DOW
|
JB*
|
$1,379,955
|
6
|
Stertzer Simon H
|
DIR, BO
|
BioCardia
|
BCDA
|
JB*
|
$999,996
|
7
|
Hogan Joseph M
|
CEO, DIR
|
Align Technology
|
ALGN
|
B
|
$998,169
|
8
|
Harrison William B Jr
|
DIR
|
Cadence Bancorporation
|
CADE
|
B
|
$996,529
|
9
|
Shearer Bob
|
DIR
|
Occidental Petroleum
|
OXY
|
B
|
$753,258
|
10
|
Elliott International
|
BO
|
Peabody Energy
|
BTU
|
B
|
$718,988
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers Xiv
|
BO
|
Beyond Meat
|
BYND
|
JS*
|
$111,474,752
|
2
|
Kao Min H
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Garmin
|
GRMN
|
AS
|
$32,478,728
|
3
|
Mastercard Fdn
|
BO
|
Mastercard
|
MA
|
S
|
$4,218,375
|
4
|
Chopra Deepak
|
CEO, DIR
|
OSI Systems
|
OSIS
|
AS
|
$3,728,800
|
5
|
Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014
|
BO
|
Goosehead Insurance
|
GSHD
|
AS
|
$2,386,031
|
6
|
Babinec Martin
|
DIR
|
TriNet Group
|
TNET
|
AS
|
$1,673,447
|
7
|
Morandi Brandi Galvin
|
LO, HR
|
Equinix
|
EQIX
|
AS
|
$1,528,661
|
8
|
Markel Steven A
|
VCB, DIR
|
Markel Corp.
|
MKL
|
S
|
$1,524,831
|
9
|
Ryan Daniel J
|
FO
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|
ARE
|
S
|
$1,447,600
|
10
|
Hsing Michael
|
CEO, DIR
|
Monolithic Power Systems
|
MPWR
|
S
|
$1,419,635
Source: InsiderInsights.com |Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.