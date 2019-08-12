Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/6/19

|
Includes: ALGN, ATEX, BTU, CADE, XCUR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/6/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue! Form 4 filings will surge over the next two weeks and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Cadence Bancorporation (CADE);
  • Peabody Energy (BTU);
  • Anterix Inc. (ATEX), and;
  • Align Technology (ALGN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Exicure, Inc. (XCUR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY);
  • Dow Inc. (DOW);
  • BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA);
  • TriNet Group (TNET);
  • OSI Systems (OSIS);
  • Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR);
  • Markel Corp. (MKL);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Equinix (EQIX), and;
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Mastercard (MA);
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) and;
  • Beyond Meat (BYND).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix Inc.

ATEX

B

$3,346,890

2

Oaktree Capital

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$2,374,000

3

Walt David R

DIR

Exicure

XCUR

JB*

$2,000,000

4

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

5

Fettig Jeff M

DIR

Dow Inc.

DOW

JB*

$1,379,955

6

Stertzer Simon H

DIR, BO

BioCardia

BCDA

JB*

$999,996

7

Hogan Joseph M

CEO, DIR

Align Technology

ALGN

B

$998,169

8

Harrison William B Jr

DIR

Cadence Bancorporation

CADE

B

$996,529

9

Shearer Bob

DIR

Occidental Petroleum

OXY

B

$753,258

10

Elliott International

BO

Peabody Energy

BTU

B

$718,988

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers Xiv

BO

Beyond Meat

BYND

JS*

$111,474,752

2

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$32,478,728

3

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$4,218,375

4

Chopra Deepak

CEO, DIR

OSI Systems

OSIS

AS

$3,728,800

5

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014

BO

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$2,386,031

6

Babinec Martin

DIR

TriNet Group

TNET

AS

$1,673,447

7

Morandi Brandi Galvin

LO, HR

Equinix

EQIX

AS

$1,528,661

8

Markel Steven A

VCB, DIR

Markel Corp.

MKL

S

$1,524,831

9

Ryan Daniel J

FO

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

ARE

S

$1,447,600

10

Hsing Michael

CEO, DIR

Monolithic Power Systems

MPWR

S

$1,419,635

Source: InsiderInsights.com |Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.