Natural Gas Front-Month Price At Risk Of Falling Below $2 With Weather, LNG Demand, And Production In Focus

Weather pattern expected to turn warmer next weekend across the central and eastern U.S., but warmth doesn't look to sustain and the most intense heat will remain to the Southwest U.S.

Thursday's EIA storage build of 55 BCF comes in less than expected, but still above the 5-year average.

Investment Thesis

Though temperatures will warm next weekend across the central and eastern U.S., any heat that develops will not last long and will not have the intensity necessary for natural gas bulls to stage a sustained rally. That said, the lack of sustained, strong weather adjusted demand, weak LNG demand, coupled with the prospects of increased production and injection, will likely add to the selling pressure of natural gas prices.

Natural gas market closes the last trading day of the week slightly lower on indications of unimpressive cooling demand over the next couple of weeks

On Friday, the natural gas prices finished lower, with the front-month September natural gas futures contract settling down 0.30%, or 0.9 cents ($0.009), to $2.119, the October contract lower 1.3 cents ($0.013) to $2.133, and the November contract 1.4 cents ($0.014) lower to $2.214. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month September contract over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.05% to $18.42.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower Friday 0.57% and 0.51% at $12.21 and $11.74, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 0.29% and 0.32% at $185.02 and $34.02, respectively.

Thursday's EIA Inventory build comes in less than consensus, but still well above average

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 55 BCF for the week ending August 2, which fell on the lower end of the trading range of 55 BCF to 63 BCF, and lower than consensus estimates of 59 BCF. The build of 55 BCF for the week ending August 2 is compared to the 46 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 43 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 2,689 BCF vs. 2,346 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 2,800 BCF. That's 343 BCF higher than last year but 111 BCF less than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of July 29-August 2.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Baker Hughes reports continued decline in drilling rigs; LNG market remains weak in the near term while production is expected to continue strong

The number of drilling rigs continue to decline which supports the bullish case. On Friday, Baker Hughes reported that the number of active drilling rigs fell to 934, a week/week decline of 8. The oil rig count dropped by 6 for the second week in a row to 764, marking its sixth straight weekly decline, while gas rigs declined by 2 to 169. Year over year, the rig count is down 123 from 1,057 to 934.

Additionally, on Friday, Kinder Morgan Inc.'s (KMI) affiliates requested authorization to place the first production unit at the Elba Liquefaction Terminal into service on Friday (August 16). This comes after KMI was approved to add liquefaction and export capability to Elba Island LNG Terminal near Savannah, Georgia.

To the bears case, right now, the global LNG market remains weak, especially in Asia. Demand, however, is expected to pick up later in the fall season going into the winter season.

Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan's Gulf Coast Express (GCX) is expected to enter service next month (late September) in the Permian Basin. The $1.75 billion GCX Project is designed to transport up to 2 Bcf/d of natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Agua Dulce, Texas, area. This will provide much-needed relief for the Permian Basin, and hence pricing in the region, which has been under pressure due to a lack of takeaway capacity. This news comes in support of the bears as it will allow for an increase in natural gas production to an oversupplied market that will support more downside risk for prices.

Additionally, a new wave of crude oil pipelines may lead producers to complete and turn in-line wells to strengthen production, which would carry gas totals higher.

Lastly, Appalachian producers are anticipating production to continue to grow in 2019.

Central and eastern U.S. expected to turn warmer in the medium range, but the most intense heat will largely stay confined to the Southwest U.S.

U.S. weather over the next week will be driven/influenced by several weather features: 1) the fetch/source of monsoonal moisture located on the west side of an anomalously strong upper level heat dome over the south-central U.S. that will transport northward from Mexico into the Four Corners, Rockies, and Plains, 2) the aforementioned strong upper level heat dome over the south-central U.S., 3) an upper level trough centered over northeastern Canada, and 4) another upper level trough area just off the West Coast that set to move inland over the next 24 hours. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-7 day (August 8-15) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Over the next 5 days, weather feature #4 will bring a reprieve from the recent warmth/heat across the West U.S. by bringing in cooler than normal temperatures (lower CDDs). Weather features #3 (associated with a large, sprawling Canadian surface high pressure system) and #4 will help to keep the heat away from the northern U.S. Meanwhile, weather feature #2 will keep the heat and humidity going across the southern U.S. (SPP/ERCOT/south MISO/Southeast U.S.). Overall, this will yield a hot South U.S. with mild temperatures (closer to seasonable levels to cooler than normal) across the West U.S., North-central, and Northeast U.S. Figure 4 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (August 10-15) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Over the next 5 days, we will see the jet stream pattern become less amplified or flatter that will also aid in keeping the northern U.S. mild (heat-free). However, during the beginning parts of the 6-11 day time period, the jet stream pattern becomes more amplified with anomalously strong upper ridging developing over the Bering Sea followed by a pronounced downstream upper level trough over western Canada extending into the western U.S. that will allow for downstream upper ridging to develop over the central and eastern U.S. with the core heat dome over the Southwest U.S. Overall, this will allow for warmth/heat to expand, albeit brief, northeastward to include the southern 2/3rds of the country (e.g. Plains/Midwest into the Mid-Atlantic). The expansion of this warmth/heat will only last Days 7-9 or next Saturday through Monday. The greatest warm anomalies will be located over the central U.S. (e.g. Plains to Great Lakes) with the excessive heat mostly confined to the Southwest U.S. In all, this expansion of warmth/heat will encompass the Desert Southwest, SPP, west ERCOT/west Texas, MISO, and PJM. Cooler/milder temperatures will be located over the western U.S. and the Northeast U.S. with the influence of upper level troughing overhead and a nearby jet stream, respectively. Figure 5 below is a map from the 0z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 7-8 day (August 17-18) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-8 day (August 17-18) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The 10-16 day time period will see the heat really taking aim primarily over the interior West U.S. with an upper level ridge axis developing over the Rockies/Plains and associated heat dome/core sub-tropical high over the Southwest U.S. Additionally, the jet stream pattern is expected to flatten again amid upper troughing influence from Canada. This will confine the bulk of the heat to the Southwest U.S. ultimately yielding a hot Southwest U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. Figure 7 below is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (August 21-26) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Warmer temperatures will expand northeastward in the 6-11 day period allowing for the Plains, Midwest into the Mid-Atlantic and for that matter the southern 2/3rds of the country to range from warm to hot. Despite turning warmer in these regions, the excessive heat type that's needed to trigger a sustained rally in natural gas is not expected. Rather, the most intense heat or excessive heat will remain confined to the Southwestern U.S. during the 6-11 day period and for that matter during much of the two-week time frame. Additionally, the warm to hot conditions will be short lived just lasting a few days across the Midwest and East U.S. starting next weekend.

In addition to the weather, news regarding the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, new crude oil pipelines spurring associated gas, and growing Appalachian volumes are likely to carry gas production higher, adding to mounting downward pressure on prices.

My price range will be $1.95-2.20 over the next week for the front-month September futures contract, with UNG trading between $16.50 and $19.00.

Figure 8 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 9 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 10 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 10: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.