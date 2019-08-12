It's A Great Day To Hold OILK

The last week was quite volatile for the ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) with shares initially falling off in the first few days of the week followed by a strong rally on Friday. As seen in the following momentum table provided by Seeking Alpha, returns in 2019 have been strong with the overall fund delivering nearly 15% to shareholders.

While these returns have been generally responsive to the underlying holdings of the ETF (crude futures contracts), the specific construction of OILK gives unique exposure to the market. Specifically, I believe that OILK's methodology is giving it a leg up based on futures structure seen in the WTI markets, which will be a strong benefit to holders of the fund throughout the rest of the year.

The Instrument

If you read the fine print of the methodology for OILK, you'll see some interesting facets which separate it from the other plethora of oil-based ETFs. First and foremost, OILK has a "K" in its name because it's a K-1 free investment. For most investors who discover the ETF, I'd imagine this is one of the primary pulls for the fund. I don't intend to make this article a discussion of tax strategies, but if you're interested in learning more about the benefits of K-1 free investing, I'd suggest this piece - the benefits are real.

The other interesting facet of OILK is contained in this little phrase on its methodology: OILK "seeks to provide total return through actively managed exposure to the West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures markets." The key concept here is "actively managed". To understand why this is really important, we need to carefully think through exactly what they are actively managing and the potential implications of active management.

When it comes to active management, OILK is currently employing a strategy in which it manages which contracts it rolls between. This may seem like a very trivial thing to an outsider of the commodity ETF space, but the implications and timing of how you roll your exposure across futures months can cause dramatic effects on the underlying return of the instrument.

To get an idea as per the impacts of roll, look no further than the most popular oil ETF - USO. USO is kind of like the McDonald's of oil ETFs: everyone knows them, but there are better alternatives in certain situations. USO follows a predictably boring method of rolling exposure across commodity months in that in a two-week window before expiry, it shifts exposure from the front month contract to the next month contract. This method of exposure is decisively not "actively managed," and the impacts of roll yield can be seen when you take a look at its returns versus the underlying return of WTI.

OILK is attempting to avoid and mitigate this situation through its active management of the roll process and in the process become a strong competitor to the major oil ETFs like USO. The basic appeal of OILK's active management approach is that it allows the fund managers to either seek to maximize a positive roll or minimize a negative roll at their discretion (as seen in the prospectus).

Put simply, roll yield is one of the largest determinants of long-term returns in oil funds and through active management of the rolling process, OILK stands to outperform. If you're unfamiliar with roll yield, it is the gain or loss that occurs through time which arises from holding a position in months further back in the forward curve than the prompt month.

There is a basic tendency of futures markets for the contracts in later months to trade towards the value of the front-month contract as time progresses. This means that if a market is in backwardation (back contracts under the front month contract), roll yield on a long position will be positive since the contracts held at the lower prices will increase in value as time progresses relative to the front-month contracts. Conversely, when the market is in contango, roll yield on a long position will be negative since the contracts held in later months will decrease in value as time progresses relative to the front month.

In the WTI markets, the front two contracts have been in backwardation in about 78% of all months over the last decade. This is why the "simple" ETFs and ETNs which only roll exposure in the front two months of WTI futures (like USO) have strongly underperformed the actual price of crude oil. However, even though the front two contracts have been in contango in the vast majority of months over the last 10 years, positive roll opportunities have existed through spreading exposure across later months. For example, almost every day this year has seen the front two contracts in contango; however, strong backwardation has been present in the 6-12 month out range of the curve throughout most of the price rise this year. This means that instruments like OILK have had opportunity to outperform through shifting roll exposure to later months to maximize returns.

As you can see in the following charts, the market has currently moved into backwardation fairly strongly over the last week, which means that roll yield is certainly positive and that OILK is currently outperforming the spot price of crude oil.

This in and of itself could be a buy signal for many traders and investors since this means that the odds favor price appreciation due to an ongoing source of positive yield, but I believe the fundamentals give another strong reason for buying OILK.

Crude Fundamentals

Put simply, the crude fundamentals are very bullish right now as seen by the historic erosion in inventories against the five-year average.

It is true that price has not immediately responded to the decrease in inventories, but observant market participants likely noticed the switch into backwardation seen at the beginning of this week. When the market switches into backwardation from contango, it is a statement that immediate fundamentals suggest tightness and undersupply in the market. In fact, switches into backwardation largely come at key inflection points in the market as seen in the past 10 years of market data (when the background bar-chart turns positive, the market is in backwardation).

Historically speaking, when the market switches into backwardation, price rallies followed almost all of the previous switches. In other words, market structure has fairly reliably called key inflection points and trend-continuation points in the past with only a few exceptions. When the market switches into backwardation, it signals that supply is unable to keep up with demand and therefore the market prices in such a way to discourage storage economics. In such an environment, the price of crude typically rises because higher prices are needed to bring on appropriate levels of production to satiate market demand.

The reason why crude inventories are collapsing and the market just switched into backwardation largely stems with OPEC. OPEC has announced that it will extend its cuts through March of 2020 which means that the strongest import deficit of crude oil seen in many decades is going to continue. Specifically, almost every week this year has seen imports below the five-year average and OPEC is the sole culprit since non-OPEC imports are actually increasing.

As long as OPEC cuts continue (and they will through March of next year), the market structure is likely to continue moving into backwardation and the price of crude oil is in all likelihood going to rise. Based on OILK's unique active management of the roll, excellent rolling opportunities will continue to present themselves over the course of the next seven months, which means that OILK is bound to shine. It's a great day to hold OILK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.