Global Net Lease's 11% Yield Isn't Worth The Risk

I was an investor in Global Net Lease (GNL) for almost two years. I started a position in my IMF portfolio in October 2017 and continued adding on various occasions during the stock's big decline in early 2018. That's come to an end; I sold my stake at $20.17/share for a 3% capital gain on cost basis plus a decent amount of accumulated dividends along the way.

At the time of the sale, it was almost 1% of my overall IMF portfolio and accounted for nearly 2.5% of the portfolio's annual income. What made me part ways with GNL stock and its admittedly very attractive dividend yield?

There are a few things that changed for the negative as opposed to when I made my initial thesis for purchasing GNL stock. Here are some key points to consider.

European Economy Isn't Improving

Source

One of the original things that I liked about Global Net Lease at the time I first purchased it was its exposure to Europe. At that point, cap rates looked significantly better than we saw in the US. It wasn't hard to see why – the US was doing relatively well and the European economy wasn't going anywhere quickly.

Fast forward a couple of years and, sadly, nothing has changed. The European economy is still in a major rut. It never hit escape velocity to the upside, and now is weakening again. 2018 brought a significant slowdown in GDP growth rates that were already unimpressive. With European interest rates already largely negative (and even some junk bonds now negative there) it's clear that the economy is sliding closer to the same deflationary morass that Japan has been trapped in for so long.

On top of that, there's been no resolution to the Brexit drama. Remember that the United Kingdom is GNL's second-largest market, only trailing the U.S. At the time I purchased GNL, I imagined that Britain would come to some resolution, be it staying, leaving, making some sort of negotiated deal. Instead, years later, they have an unpredictable new government with a tiny legislative majority and no clear sign of what will happen come the latest deadline at the end of October.

Ultimately, I'm not nearly as down on Boris Johnson as many people. I suspect the British Pound will rally from its precariously low current trading level. But again, compared to my starting thesis that Europe would pick up compared to the U.S., instead, the opposite has happened. Britain remains a mystery far longer than I had anticipated, meanwhile things on the continent are going from bad to worse.

Continued Share Issuances At Discount To NAV

One of the key concerns with GNL stock is that it has external management. Brad Thomas has described the risk to externally-managed REITs on various occasions, and rightfully so - it's a major concern. The issue comes from alignment of interests. The external manager wants to grow assets so that they earn more in fees. But this can cut contrary to the interests of the REIT stock holders, who are materially harmed when a REIT issues stock at a discount to its existing assets. Jussi Askola described this process as it is playing out specifically to GNL in January:

The main issue in the case of GNL is that the external manager has repeatedly issued shares at discounts to NAV to finance property acquisitions. If you sell shares at $0.80, and buy properties at $1.00, it does not take a genius to realize that the results will be disappointing. In the past 3 years, as the company kept on raising more assets, the stock performance has been plummeting due to dilutive share issuances. The negative correlation between total assets and stock price is flagrant.

He showed the difference between GNL's assets and its share price performance. I've updated the chart he presented to the current day:

Data by YCharts

That's certainly not great. GNL has gotten 38% larger over the past three years - great for the external manager - but the share price is down 23%, resulting in minimal shareholder returns, even counting dividends.

Askola continued, explaining what's going on:

When you issue shares at a cost of capital of around 10% to buy properties at 7-8% cap rates (in a late cycle economy by the way), you are not doing any favors to anyone investing with you. The poor historic share price performance (down ~30% in 3 years) is a direct result of this conflicted behavior and with no change in management, there is no reason to believe that this would improve anytime soon.

It's particularly painful to watch GNL issuing new stock at a crushing 10% dividend yield when interest rates are so abnormally low in Europe. We just saw GNL refinance 5-year debt in Europe at 1.4% percent. That's fantastic. They can get access to dirt cheap capital in Europe right now. And yet, they insist on issuing more of its brutally-expensive stock to raise capital as well.

Share Price Isn't Ever Going To Go Up Much

With the huge move in interest rates recently, it's been interesting watching how individual REITs react. Well-managed REITs with histories of generating significant value for shareholders are by and large moving to new all-time highs. Meanwhile, other REITs are basically just treading water. What separates the two?

In some cases, it is property type. Given the accelerating rate of retail bankruptcies over the past 12 months despite the strong economy, it's no surprise that people are concerned about malls and shopping centers. But that's not GNL's problem; retail was under 10% of their exposure even before the Family Dollar properties divestment.

No, with GNL, and other REITs with less robust historic performance, investors don't trust the management teams. As Askola noted, it's unlikely that GNL stock can ever really rip to the upside. That's because anytime shares go up, management is likely to issue more stock and buy more properties. But with their low starting lease spreads, these new purchases do little to enhance shareholder value and often detract from it outright.

Latest Quarterly Results Confirm GNL's Mediocre Outlook

Look at the results GNL put out this week, and there are two separate ways of seeing it. If you are impressed by straight operating numbers, everything looks good. And GNL's press release puts heavy emphasis on these numbers. Net operating income rose 10% year-over-year for example. Adjusted EBITDA rose more than $5 million to $58.6 million. Revenue from tenants also jumped by $5 million dollars. Lots of growth, right?

But when you look at things on a per share basis, it gets much less rosy. Core FFO of 45 cents not only slightly missed expectations but was way short of the 61 cents it earned in the same quarter last year. AFFO fell 10% to 47 cents per share.

The per share verbiage should tip you off to what happened here. GNL issued stock late last year, and the new properties it purchased were dilutive to the overall pie. GNL stock yields more than 10%, but the nine new properties they purchased this quarter had an average weighted cap rate of 7.7%. Thus, the dilution to per share numbers; if you issue stock that pays a higher dividend yield than you can buy properties for, bad things happen. Overall, NOI was up just 10%, while shares outstanding grew by significantly more. While the external managers get more fees, the stockholders are not benefiting from this type of growth activity.

We must also seriously consider the possibility of a dividend cut going forward. The company was already near a 100% payout ratio last year. With adjusted AFFO dropping by 6 cents a quarter, this suggests something like a 25 cent drop per year when annualized. The 47 cents of AFFO this quarter implies it will be difficult for GNL to bring in more than $2 per share per year. Yet the dividend is currently $2.13 per share. And what happens when tenants leave or other things come up with require substantial capital to address? I'd note the timing of GNL's switch from a monthly to quarterly dividend payout arrangement earlier this year; perhaps this move came to help shore up the dividend stability for the time being, given the low coverage ratio.

In any case, it's hard to see the case for holding onto GNL stock now. In a strong rally for REITs and other interest rate-sensitive vehicles, GNL stock has barely budged.

Data by YCharts

If it doesn't go up in this environment, when is it ever going to go up? Meanwhile, the improvement in the European economy I had been hoping for never materialized. Next time the economy slows even a bit, don't be surprised to see GNL trim its dividend, and see the share price go tumbling with it.

I'm happy to be out of GNL stock with a 3% capital gain along with several years of strong dividend income along the way. With coverage on the dividend fading and management continuing to issue shares, the investment case here is weakening. It's not hard to see how people holding on here could go from a more or less breakeven positions to sizable losses over the next year or two.

Data by YCharts

To be clear, I'm speaking only about the common stock here, I have no opinion on GNL's preferred shares.

Get many more reports like this in each edition of my Weekend Digest. Ian's Insider Corner membership also includes an active chat room, initiation reports for new stock purchases, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.