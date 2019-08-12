Arcadia Rockets On USDA Approval Of Subsidiary's Soybeans Suitable For Climate Change

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) closed up 124% to $4.51 on Friday after announcing that its subsidiary Verdeca received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its HB4® drought tolerant soybeans. Along with the FDA approval in 2017, this clears the way for commercialization in the U.S. market. RKDA added about $15 million in market cap on Friday after this news, and I believe that it can increase a lot more in a fairly short time frame. RKDA's subsidiary may have found the solution for growing soybeans in a world of changing climate as the risk of drought across the U.S. Midwest increases. RKDA's rise was substantial on Friday but it is still trading lower than it was as recently as June due to a recent financing.

Verdeca is a joint venture that is equally held between RKDA and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX). In theory, the news would have impacted each company similarly. BIOX is the much larger and seldom traded company in this partnership and it rose 7.5% on Friday, adding about $17 million in market cap. That was a follow up to the 10% rise it saw on Thursday, when news of the USDA approval was reported on Reuters.

BIOX is less susceptible to the hype of short-term swing traders, so one could argue that its move represents the market's immediate valuation of the USDA approval for Verdeca. A concern that an investors should have when trading low floats that move a lot on news is if the news truly justifies the increase in price. Looking it at within the context of BIOX's move, RKDA's increase of $15 million is reasonable. If anything, it has underperformed compared to BIOX considering its total move from $6.09 to $7.20 last Thursday and Friday, adding a total of about $37 million in market cap.

I prefer to look at BIOX's plans for Verdeca for two reasons. First, because it is the more stable company, its side of the story will come with much less market noise. Second, BIOX is owned by 230 of Argentina's biggest farmers. It has a built-in customer base that has a personal interest in being a first adopter of HB4 and its opinion comes with authority on the operational side. RKDA will come along for the ride as the science partner in the Verdeca relationship. This is an important bullish thesis for RKDA because a company of RDKA's size would have challenges in getting widespread acceptance of HB4 on its own, even if it is a superior product. At a minimum, Verdeca should capture the Argentinian market relatively easily because of BIOX's influence.

BIOX has an aggressive plan for HB4 according to Reuters. Once China approves HB4 for import, which is expected in 2020, Verdeca plans to penetrate 15-25% of all soy acreage in Argentina in a period of three to five years. Imports into China will originate from South America so any decisions regarding the U.S. market will be independent of that and not subject to any trade wars that may still exist by that time.

While I think the Argentinian market represents the "low hanging fruit" for revenue opportunities, from a stock trading and public relations standpoint, RKDA benefits tremendously from this USDA news. The U.S. is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans, and it is one of the largest crop yields for the country. The average annual loss due to drought in the United States is estimated to be in the $10 to $14 billion range across all agriculture. That impact is expected to increase in magnitude in the future as droughts become more frequent and severe with the progression of climate change. There will be an immediate need for a soybean as robust as HB4 starting as soon as next year's growing season. The total impact of economic loss due to unfavorable growing conditions for this crop alone could be in the hundreds of millions or more if action is not taken.

While the Argentinian domestic and Chinese import market has a pretty solid plan of action led by BIOX, the next steps to be taken in the United States are a little more up in the air. The regulatory roadblocks from the FDA and USDA have been successfully surpassed, but now comes production and marketing challenges. The next logical step for Verdeca would be to garner a partner within the United States that has the distribution network to make HB4 a household name in the U.S. agricultural industry. Should RKDA and BIOX secure such a partnership, it will provide another huge boost to the valuation of Verdeca.

RKDA will need to finance but that might not make a difference to the long thesis

The top concern I have when investing in microcap companies is the threat of dilution. I would say the threat of dilution with RKDA is high. However, the stock "only" rose 124% on 56 million shares traded, more than ten times the float, on Friday. That would be an indication of dilution or at least an increase to the float. I believe that the stock price was actually held back a bit due to the recent financing of 1,489,575 shares at $4.91 plus the same amount of warrants at an exercise price of $5.00 and the S-1 filing of shareholders who plan to dump 1,564,054 shares onto the market. This does not include the threat of future dilution, which will certainly happen as the company disclosed in its Q1 financials that:

The Company believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will be insufficient to meet its anticipated cash requirements for at least through March 2020.

The $7.3 million raise at $4.91 certainly helps to ensure that RKDA has enough cash beyond March 2020. If the stock surpasses $5.00 for a period of time, the exercising of the warrants bring in up to $7.4 million in cash as well. The company has about a $4 million per quarter operating cash burn rate, though that may increase going forward in the form of increased cash commitments to Verdeca in efforts to commercialize HB4. Adding the recent raise to the $17 million in cash and short term equivalents RKDA had at the end of March 2019, it seems likely that its cash runway should run past Q1 of next year now.

I purchased RKDA shares on Friday with the expectation to at least hold them over the weekend. Given the size of RKDA and the material news involved, I have determined that it is worth holding even with the relatively high risk of dilution. The key here is the 56 million in volume on Friday. Whoever wanted to sell had more than ample opportunity to do so. The raise in June occurred at $4.91 which is still above Friday's close. So I think the stock will rise more before there is selling pressure from the threat of future secondaries and warrant exercises with multiple near-term positive catalysts to be had just from the Verdeca joint venture.

