Don't Buy Caterpillar For The Yield
About: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)
by: Global Dividends
Summary
Caterpillar's shares have seen a 10% decline on the back of heightened trade tensions.
The escalation to more tariffs creates an incremental headwind for the company in terms of higher operating costs and lower demand.
While the dividend at 3.5% looks attractive, it's not enough to justify buying this stock.
Caterpillar (CAT) has seen its shares rattled by the recent rising global trade tensions, dropping over 10%. In the midst of Q2 earnings, is this a stock investors should avoid or is this