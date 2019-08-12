Dorian LPG: Q3 Set To Soar Plus Repurchases Active

Rates remain highly elevated, after averaging $55-$60k over the past few months. Q2 was lower due to April-May, but Q3 is set to soar.

Dorian reported their results on Wednesday (7 August). Their CFO, Ted Young, and Ship Pool CEO, John Lycouris, joined us at Value Investor's Edge to discuss the markets and prospects.

Note: This report reviews the official Dorian LPG (LPG) Q2-19 earnings results, a few supplemental slides, and the conference call transcript. Note that Dorian refers to this as their "Q1-20" for tax and reporting purposes. Readers can also reference their full 10-Q document here.

Image Credit: Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Overview

Dorian LPG (LPG) is a Very Large Gas Carrier ("VLGC") pure-play with an ultramodern fleet of 22 vessels, 19 of which were built within the past 3-4 years. Dorian transports LPG across the world including on the surging US-Asia routes. The majority of Dorian's fleet is exposed to the spot market, this is great news since rates began surging about 3 months ago, placing Dorian in perfect position to capitalize. I've covered privately for years, but recently brought the research public in a handful of reports this year:

They trade in a very profitable market environment due to the large spreads between US and Asian LPG rates (US futures, Asian futures, 521 gal/metric ton conversion). VLGC rates have historically averaged about $25-$30k/day, but they spent the past couple years in weak territory between $0-$15k/day, which is what led to the steep discount for many of these names.

The supply/demand balance of ships finally turned healthy in Spring 2019, and rates surged as high as $70k/day. They now sit at a very strong mid-$50k/day range and these rates are supported by arbitrage spreads through at least mid-2020. Dorian reported average rates of $30k/day for Q2-19 because a lot of those vessel fixtures occurred in weaker April-May timeframes (ships are usually employed about a month before and the voyages can last up to two months, so there is a lag between reported rates in the news and reported rates from the shipping companies).

For Q3-19, based on current market indications, I am expecting Dorian to achieve about $55k/day in the spot markets, leading to an EPS range of around $0.70-$0.75/sh, and operating cash flow of nearly $60M (over $1/sh). The rest of this report will focus on Dorian's Q2-19 results along with highlights from our Live Interview/Discussion with management, which we conducted on the morning of 8 August. Dorian has 55M shares outstanding, for a current market capitalization of about $510M.

Q3-19 Results

Dorian LPG reported an adjusted profit of $0.22 against a TCE of $29,671/day, which compared to my private expectations for a 30-35 cent profit and a TCE of $35k/day. This was a 'slight miss' of expectations, explained by a weaker TCE result, which was due to Dorian heavily fixing ships from late-March to early-May before the levels really started to soar.

This is sort of a mixed blessing, because it means that Q2 came in a tad weaker, but it also means that Q3-19 is set to soar. Based on current indications, I'm looking for EPS in the range of $0.70-$0.75. Dorian's handful of charters were a wash for this quarter, but will be a bit of a drag going forward.

Although Dorian doesn't give direct vessel fixtures guidance, on their conference call, they said they fixed their June vessels in the $60s and July vessels around the $50s. The CFO confirmed that they are currently seeing rates in the mid-$50s, which aligns with what our other market sources have been reporting, including the Fearnley's Weekly.

I estimate that we are already more than two-thirds fixed for Q3, likely trending around $55k/day. They will have 4 ships offhire for scrubbers this quarter, down for around 30 days. During Q4, they will have 6 ships offhire.

We can expect utilization of around 92-93% for Q3 as compared to a stellar 98.4% utilization for Q2! If they average around $55k/day for spot, and assuming $30k/day for the rest of the charters, then we should see earnings in the range of $0.70-$0.75/sh for Q3-19.

Dorian is looking very good, but this hasn't yet been reflected in their share price. Even including full scrubber capex with cash and full debt amortization schedules, management reported they only need $28k/day to breakeven on free cash through the end of the year. With rates at $55k/day, they are generating about $500k/day in free cash flow. This leaves significant room to exercise their repurchase program.

$50M Repurchase Program, NAV Discount Arbitrage

Management clearly agrees their stock is wildly underpriced. According to the latest VesselsValue data and the Q2-19 financial statements, I estimate their NAV as high as the $18/sh range.

It is an important caveat that VesselsValue does hold higher valuations for Dorian's ships than other ship brokers. This is because they operate off an advanced algorithm that includes spot and time-charter earnings expectations, which gives Dorian credit for their perfect market positioning. Since the VLGC market is very niche, brokers are 'frozen' in the past and are still quoting the same ship values they were using a year ago when rates were around $10k/day. I've included their latest data below. Dorian has 16 directly owned vessels ($1.2B valuation) along with 6 lease-financed vessels ($360M).

Source: VesselsValue, Dorian LPG Fleet Page

Even the most pessimistic broker reports, which are using vessel data that has been frozen in time and who aren't including working capital, restricted cash, and other aspects, still value LPG in the $12-$14/sh range. The discount is considerable and every share that LPG repurchases drives significant shareholder value.

Earnings Focus Question Review

At Value Investor's Edge, we provide comprehensive earnings coverage for over 50 firms in the maritime sector. Part of this coverage includes focus questions before earnings along with review commentary thereafter. I've included our notes below. The text in italics represents the original question, followed by the findings from the quarter.

Finally time for a repurchase?! I’ve always been a fan of Dorian repurchasing considering their huge discount to NAV, but it made sense that they were more cautious when rates were weaker. Now they are drowning in cash flow, but a clear discount still persists. Will Dorian announce a share repurchase and/or tender initiative?

Q2-19 Results: Dorian announced a $50M repurchase program and based on the strong conference call commentary it seems clear they will utilize it soon. I was hoping for perhaps a $100M program just to turn heads a little more, but this one seems realistic and could theoretically be fully funded before Christmas. Will they buy that fast? I doubt it, but we'll see.

Shareholder returns program (i.e. dividends)? Now that market rates and general prospects are improving, will Dorian come out with a shareholder returns program or is it too premature? I would rather see them focus on direct repurchases and try to get down to about 40M shares before starting dividends, but we’ll see what they do here. Just talking about their dividend potential would be a very positive move.

Q2-19 Results: Dorian deferred on the dividend. I think this is super smart/accretive. If they truly want to repurchase a bundle first, then it makes sense to keep the 'dividend genie' in the bottle until both shares are reduced (40-45M would be perfect) and the balance sheet is cleaner.

Adding any charters up here? Dorian fixed a handful of their ships in the $30k/day range awhile back prior to the rate surge and although that looks unfortunate now, at the time it was a very rational risk reduction. I don’t blame them with hindsight. I’m curious to see if they have been able to sign any 6-24 month deals here with lofty rates? Adding a few ships in the $50k/day range would be a great risk-off move.

Q2-19 Results: They did add one small "Pool-TCO" deal via the "Challenger" to Q4-20, which simply seems to have replaced the "Cheyenne" which rolled off during Q2. During Q2 the average T/C deals were right at $30k/day. What are they at now? I'm still modeling $30k for now to keep it conservative.

Any LPG-fuel hype or all scrubber-focus? Dorian has previously discussed their interest in eventually converting some of their vessels to LPG fuel, but the price tag is quite high (around $8-$10M) and BW LPG does seem to have a bit of a lead here. It seems like scrubbers are a far more economic approach for this market. What is Dorian’s latest strategy here?

Q2-19 Results: This wasn't addressed on the call, but was a perfect discussion point for our chat on 8 August. Dorian management confirmed their scrubber program will be 12 vessels (just over half the fleet) and that they aren't looking into near-term LPG retrofit technology as the engines aren't yet ready for commercial use. Perhaps in a few years, but the focus is on cash flow generation for now.

Live Discussion: 8 August 2019

We had the pleasure of hosting Ted Young, CFO of Dorian LPG, and John Lycouris, CEO of Dorian LPG USA, live on Value Investor's Edge yesterday. This chat was part of a new company interview and Q&A podcast series we are developing in conjunction with Seeking Alpha. We also previously held a session with Robert Bugbee of Scorpio Group and we have several more management teams lined up.

These sessions allow for much greater investor dialogue with management teams and members of Value Investor's Edge can listen live to the discussion and post questions to the team. I'm working to fully edit the podcast and bring it public, but in the meantime, I wanted to share some of the highlights:

Why is the market strong? Is it sustainable? John explained the dynamics of the arbitrage between both the US-Asia and US-Europe lanes. Rates were held low the past couple years because the US was lacking in export capacity across the entire chain ranging from fractionization, to pipelines, to storage, and of course the docking facilities. These bottlenecks are finally easing and they expect US exports to grow well into 2021.

Is the US-China trade war impacting business? Tariffs? Much ado was made about the recent tariff threats from President Trump and potential Chinese responses, but Dorian pointed out that the Chinese have placed a 25% tariff on LPG for much of the past year and there have been effectively zero cargoes going between US-China, but rather to other Asian countries. Therefore there's not really any risk here unlike the market perceptions.

What sort of cash balance does Dorian want to have? Ted mentioned that Dorian is looking for a 'minimum' balance of $20-$30M (unrestricted), but they would be more comfortable with a $50-$70M balance while the rest could be used for repurchases or dividends or other needs. Including the spot pool payouts, hefty July earnings, and August run-rates, I expect Dorian is already well inside of that $50-$70M range today. Very good news!

Are there prospects for a dividend if rates continue strong? The team of course hedged on this one a little bit, but they are very interested in returning capital to shareholders in a responsible manner once they have built up a healthy cash reserve and the market has had a longer run. Likely some sort of variable payout to share profits with shareholders. Repurchases are far more accretive at this time, so I'm glad to see their focus here.

Dorian LPG G&A is a bit higher than peers, why? Asking the tough questions as needed, I pressed Ted on why their G&A costs are a bit higher than some of their European peers. They mentioned that the costs of running the spot pool (Helios pool includes 32 vessels from 4 firms) increase this level, but some of this is returned in revenues. Furthermore, Dorian is the only US-listed company of the bunch and they also do full 10-Q and 10-K audited filings as opposed to other firms which do the annual foreign 20-F. There might be some slight room for improvement, but this seems to be the cost of their business. I wish it was a tad lower and we'll keep tracking it.

Conclusion & Fair Value Estimate: Raising to $14.00

Dorian provided strong results for Q2-19 and we're set for an even better Q3-19 report. Under my fairly conservative assumptions of $55k/day for the residual spot ships, I expect Dorian is on track to report earnings of around $0.70-$0.75/sh for Q3-19.

I've recently increased my 'fair value estimate' further to $14.00/sh. This compares to my NAV estimates in the $18-range, but is still in-line with even the much more pessimistic reports out there. It should be noted that even my increased $14/sh value estimate is still more conservative than what Wells Fargo put out recently ($15/sh target).

Furthermore, I expect to see significant market repurchases if market dynamics remain strong. These repurchases will drive up NAV even higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.