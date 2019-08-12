Surna: Profitability For This Overlooked Marijuana Stock

With a number of structural issues behind it, it seems the tide is finally shifting for what has seemed the most hated marijuana stock in the market.

In the nearly four-and-a-half years since my first article about Surna (OTCQB:SRNA) and two-and-a-half years since my most recent article, long-term investors such as myself have had to hold our noses and simply watch the stock fall lower and lower despite a stubborn sense that this company has a tremendous future ahead of it, bolstered by a string of recent news and structural changes which have laid a foundation for stability.

Chances are that you either haven't heard of this small Colorado-based pick-and-shovel marijuana play or that - like me - you've been following along as an investor for a few agonizing years waiting for a day like Wednesday to ignite the rally. Indeed, I have seen a few spikes from this stock (a few such spikes are illustrated in the chart below) however Thursday and Friday felt different. This felt like the major shift in the company's fundamentals that will finally change market sentiment.

Of course, we're talking about a micro-cap stock (risky) that has lost a tremendous amount of value over the past few years (risky) which has yet to show sustained profitability (risky) and which plays in the relative wild west of the marijuana industry (risky). A discussion of Surna is not complete without a special caveat that this stock is not for the faint of heart.

Surna designs and manufactures systems used in "controlled environment cultivation," essentially the systems used to maintain the ultra-specific lighting conditions, temperatures, humidity, and other environmental factors that are critical to maximizing marijuana production. As the company itself notes in its financial releases, "Although our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis."

I've had a chance to lay hands on some of Surna's patent-pending technology and it doesn't take an advanced degree to understand how incredible the company's hardware is or how important these highly-efficient systems are in becoming the low-cost producer in what is quickly becoming a commodity market.

Data by YCharts

Since spiking higher along with a massive influx of capital in the marijuana industry and a wave of legalization at the start of 2018, Surna's returns have been dreadful. Meanwhile the company has changed out much of its board including the Chairman in early 2017 and its CEO, most recently appointing HVAC/controlled environment industry veteran Tony McDonald to the role in September 2018. The company also exited - sometimes expensively - a number of agreements with previous executives and financiers that has left it relatively unencumbered by the structural issues of its past.

Though CEO Tony McDonald noted in the 2018 Annual Report that the company is in the midst of a "top-to-bottom reset" this is article isn't about the company's historical issues or its recent success in moving past them. It has been a while since I was on SeekingAlpha to share analysis of Surna and I'm here to talk about these most recent developments. With that said I will be back here in the coming weeks to talk through some of these topics.

Indeed, this article is about the reason we saw shares of Surna shoot higher by an incredible 79% Thursday and another 45% on Friday for a two-day gain of 140%, Surna's early release of Q2 earnings - a report that brought news of record revenue as well as the first profitable quarter in Surna's history.

Below are selected highlights from Surna's Q2 2019 earnings release (bolded emphasis is mine) with my thoughts beneath:

Q2 2019 revenue was $4.2 million-a record, and surpassing our previous high quarterly revenue of $3.6 million. Our Q2 2019 revenue represents an increase of 110% compared to Q2 2018 and 138% compared to Q1 2019. During Q2 2019, our revenue reflects $2.4 million recognized from retrofit and expansion project contracts we signed with a single multi-facility operator in the first half of 2019.

Finally, we are seeing Surna sustain large revenue. More than doubling revenue YoY and in sequential quarters is a great sign. I'm also quite pleased to see Surna recognizing two-thirds of this quarter's revenue from contracts signed earlier this year. Lead times have been an issue, as has the amount of time revenue sits as "deferred revenue" as the company works to finish and deliver its projects. This brave new world of industrialized marijuana production is quickly becoming dominated by a small number of large and professional enterprises. That we see clear evidence of one such "multi-facility operator" turning to Surna for a number of large projects and - more importantly - Surna's ability to execute on these opportunities quickly is extremely promising. That single customer's projects accounted for two-thirds of the company's revenue this quarter, and all of those projects were expansion or retrofit projects.

Bonus: We also see Surna's backlog continuing to grow, up nearly 50% from this time last year even as the company is demonstrating its ability to complete more work and recognize more revenue than ever before. Surna's backlog currently sits at $13 million compared to $8.8 million at this point last year.

Even more exciting, only 48% of Surna's newly signed contract value comes from new build projects. Another 42% comes from customers looking to expand existing facilities and 10% comes from retrofit projects. Indeed, Surna's systems and capabilities are attracting the attention of customers at essentially every stage of marijuana production ranging from new market entrants to established players.

For Q2 2019, we generated net income of $140,000, a quarterly record for us and the first time we have ever achieved positive net income in a quarter. Moreover, we had adjusted operating income of $390,000.

Though we have seen big revenue figures (relative to the company's size and market capitalization, of course) from Surna before, this is the first time we have seen a profitable quarter. Elsewhere in the earnings release Surna mentions its success in controlling its expenses as well as "better absorption of fixed production costs due to our increased revenue." Both of these favorable metrics and the fact that we are finally seeing profitability demonstrate the success of Management's efforts to reign in expenses without compromising growth.

Of course, it is entirely possible that Surna won't be able to sustain profitability in every quarter from here on out, however the trend we're seeing with regard to revenue and expenses and corporate governance is clearly favorable.

Our cash position increased from $465,000 as of March 31, 2019 to $1,925,000 as of June 30, 2019. Disciplined cash management continues to be a priority for us as we attempt to grow the business without accessing the capital markets with equity offerings at our current stock price.

During the first six months of 2019 Surna increased its cash balance by $1.6 million while generating ZERO cash from financing activities such as equity sales. Contrast that with the first six months of 2018, when Surna burned through $800k and had to raise $2 million from equity/warrant sales and financing. Here we see Surna flipping cash burn into the generation of real cash flow over a very short period of time, as well as an acknowledgement from Management that success here is absolutely critical considering that raising cash at current valuations would be quite unfavorable for shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Wednesday's Q2 earnings release was a game changer for Surna. I'm assuming Management knows this, hence the reason why the company elected to release earnings a week earlier than expected.

Finally we're seeing the payoff from Surna's turnaround efforts over the past couple of years and starting to see evidence that Surna's attractive value proposition is attracting sustainable business and validating the core investment thesis I have written about a number of times here on SeekingAlpha.

What could this mean for the stock?

Well... consider that the company generated revenues of $4.210 million in the most recent quarter Q2 2019, $1.771 million in Q1 2019, $2.195 million in Q4 2018, and $3.325 million in Q3 2018.

With trailing twelve month revenue north of $11.5 million and a market capitalization - even after Thursday and Friday's monster gain of 140% - of $18.44 million, Surna trades at just 1.6x sales.

When I think of the many marijuana stocks available to investors today I can think of few with sustained revenue that trade at such a valuation. And I can think of none that are pick-and-shovel opportunities with essentially no direct competitor. Given the company's recent progress and Wednesday's news, the stock's Thursday/Friday reaction still feels somehow understated. Simply put, Surna looks absurdly cheap.

To say that I'm optimistic is an understatement. What do you think?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.