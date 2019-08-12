Turtle Beach: Don't Give Up Yet

There are risks, but at this valuation, HEAR has much more upside than downside.

The market was disappointed in Turtle Beach's (HEAR) Q2 results, selling off the company by over 10%. However, we believe investors shouldn't give up on HEAR, as overall fundamentals continue to be very strong and the long-term growth story remains intact.

A "disappointing" Q2

One of the reasons why we don't pay much attention to analyst estimates is because analysts often are thinking short term. HEAR is just one example - despite a large beat in EPS, the stock plummeted 10% because HEAR missed revenue estimates by just 1.6%. This quarter isn't even HEAR's most important quarter - most of HEAR's sales occur in Q4, and revenues were at the midpoint of management's projections, yet the stock sold off nevertheless.

"Revenues were right in the middle of our guidance range and earnings slightly higher, resulting in best Q2 financials outside of last year." Q2 earnings call

Management gave more clarity on the revenue miss in the earnings call, citing a delayed closure of the ROCCAT acquisition as one of the main reasons, so the miss was clearly not due to poor operating results. Also, did we mention that management beat Q1 estimates by nearly $3 million?

"Since the ROCCAT deal closed later than we had planned, we anticipate ROCCAT to contribute approximately $16 million to $20 million to our full year revenues versus $20 million to $24 million prior. That difference is small relative to our overall business and to the overall dynamics in the console market, so it does not impact our guidance." Q2 earnings call

So far, management has managed to stay profitable in Q1, with $0.07 of non-GAAP EPS. Although this clearly is much lower than last year's level, it is still much, much better than 2017 levels, when the company lost over $0.30 per share.

We believe achieving Q1 profitability despite the fact that Fortnite is cooling off signals that HEAR is now a much more profitable and sustainable business than before, especially with the debt paydown and an improved balance sheet.

Long-term growth thesis remains intact

The most important thing we gleaned from Q2 results is that the long-term growth thesis is still intact.

Management has promised for a few quarters now a simple growth plan designed to restart revenue growth from 2020 onwards. This quarter, they have made decent progress on this growth plan. In the earnings call, they mentioned that they had finished the acquisition of ROCCAT and that they had gained share in the PC headset market, even before acquiring ROCCAT. Management also mentioned that they had taken key steps to expand into the Asian market by using ROCCAT's distribution.

These steps should help promote further growth for HEAR in both revenue and profitability from 2020 onwards, as management plans to expand into the broader gaming peripheral market and then into new geographies like Asia. Management believes these growth drivers should help drive 10-20% growth in revenues and 15-30% growth in adjusted EBITDA.

"And are reiterating our target - are very important target to achieve a 10% to 20%, revenue growth rate and a 15% to 20% - 15% to 30% EBITDA growth rate. And frankly, we feel as of now more comfortable with those targets then the last time I mentioned them on the prior call." Q2 earnings call

Driving shareholder returns

Management has also been very proactive about driving shareholder returns. Not only has management initiated a share buyback for $15 million of shares, they have also purchased shares themselves on the open market, which shows that they have confidence in the long-term future of the company. As you can see below, both the CEO and CFO, along with two directors, bought a significant amount of stock recently.

Insiderinsights

The share buybacks have also been doing well, and management has bought back over $1.5 million worth of stock at an average price slightly below $10.

Q2 earnings presentation

Do note that HEAR is doing these repurchases while at the same time reinvesting for their growth plan, which is quite impressive.

Risks

The main risk regarding HEAR is that growth opportunities don't pan out as expected. However, we don't think this is likely to happen considering management has a very realistic plan to drive growth going forward. Of course, execution is also a risk, but that's true for any company, and management's insider buying makes us more confident that they'll execute well.

Another risk concerns the trade war - if the trade war worsens, it may be hard for HEAR to get a stable supply of headsets, considering HEAR headsets are made in China. However, during the recent conference call, management mentioned that they had already started diversifying their suppliers. Over the long run, we believe management will be able to solve this sourcing problem.

Note that management believes that there is a possibility that these tariffs won't last as the tariffs directly target consumer goods, which is a more sensitive area to target.

"And I'll just note that this round of tariffs is very different. The reason why I keep saying, if they remain in effect, is that this round of tariffs, unlike the prior rounds that were largely components and things that didn't affect consumer purchases, this round of tariffs is directly impacting major consumer purchase items in the United States. And tariffs, by definition, increase the cost of goods and manufacturers and retailers are unlikely to swallow those costs. So they will be passed along through. And consumers - over time they see consumer prices go up. So it is a much more sensitive area to tariff than the prior rounds. So who knows if they're going to stay in place?" Q2 earnings call

Valuation

At its current price, HEAR trades at around 9x 2019E earnings, which is quite cheap even if revenues remain stagnant, but for a company expected to grow adjusted EBITDA by 15-30% in the long term and grow revenues by 10-20%, this valuation is patently ridiculous. Heads I win, tails I win less.

Q2 earnings presentation

Conclusion

Overall, for a company like HEAR, it is important to look beyond quarterly results and look at the long-term growth story. Although Q2 did not meet analyst expectations, it doesn't change the long-term growth story for HEAR, and the long-term growth story is what matters most.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.