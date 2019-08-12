Aerojet Rocketdyne - A Little-Followed Stock With Hypersonic Potential

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

A Brief History

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) can trace its roots back to before the original Space Race. Established in 1955 as part of North American Aviation (which has a line you can trace through a winding path to United Technologies Corp (UTX) today), its rocket motors have played a part in powering pretty much every US space mission you can think of. Most famously its F-1 engines, five of them, blasted the Saturn V rocket out of Earth's grasp and set the Apollo moon missions on their way.

Rocketdyne has been through a great many owners and configurations and we don't need to work through that here. Of late, it has been independently listed since GenCorp acquired it from Pratt & Whitney in 2015, merged it with its own Aerojet division, and renamed the group Aerojet Rocketdyne. Perhaps the greatest company name in corporate history.

GenCorp and its successor corporation AJRD have an activist investor as the key shareholder. Steel Partners is a Manhattan based activist which has been instrumental in the recent development of AJRD from division of large corporate to standalone business. One of the key moves that Steel Partners made was to install Eileen Drake as COO and then, quickly, promoted her to CEO, a position she has held since mid 2015. This looks to have been a good hire.

2015-2018 - Fixing The Roof

Between Drake and her management team, and Steel Partners' efforts at board and shareholder level, the company has worked through a classic performance-improvement playbook. TTM EBITDA grew from $165m at the end of Q2 2015, to $295m at the end of Q4 2018. Net debt reduced over the same period from $464m to a net cash position of $110m. The consequent deleverage is remarkable - net debt of 6x TTM EBITDA to net cash in only three and a half years is highly unusual.

This deleverage has been achieved with limited revenue growth. Taking TTM revenues at quarter end as the measure:

TTM revenue at the end of Q4 2015 was $1.7bn; at the end of Q4 2018, TTM revenue was $1.9bn, a CAGR of just 3.5%. Backlog at the end of Q4 2018 stood at $4.1bn, a material reduction from the Q4 2017 figure of $4.5bn. So the company headed into 2019 with the distinct probability of very little revenue growth, but continued focus on profitability and cash generation.

Despite this solid, predictable progress in the last three years, the stock has been highly volatile. Since January 2016 it has outpaced the S&P almost every week, but the stock's progress has not been without drama.

The combination of stable, predictable business and volatile stock has presented many compelling short-term trading opportunities, as we've highlighted on many occasions including here and here.

2019 - A Growth Year?

Coming into 2019, the company reported Q1 results which were strong on EPS, generating a short-term pop in the stock price, but the slide in backlog continued. At the end of Q1, backlog was down to $3.8bn, from $4.1bn at Q4 2018. This did not look encouraging. In defense & space companies such as AJRD, contracts take a very long time to win and a long time to deliver. They are slow-burn businesses. "Funded Backlog" tells you how much of the total backlog the company expects to recognize as revenue in the coming twelve months. AJRD doesn't give guidance (and nor does it hold earnings calls) but the measure of 'funded backlog' isn't a bad guide to the coming year.

So, 2019 looked set for lackluster revenue growth but probably continued deleverage and EBITDA growth. You can read our earnings report for Q1 here.

Q2 2019 changed all that. The single most important thing that happened was that backlog jumped up to $4.6bn, of which fully $2.1bn is expected to be recognized in the coming twelve months. That means that if the company wins no new orders whatsoever, but delivers on its expected orders in the next twelve months, TTM recognized revenues should be approx. $2.0bn as of end Q2 2020; if so that would represent revenue growth of around 5% for the year, since TTM revenue at Q2 2019 was $1.9bn. And again, that's without winning any new orders.

5% revenue growth may not sound much, but what really matters is that the growth in backlog is telling us is that the company just turned upwards for the first time in a year. In other words, this restructuring play looks like it might turn into a growth play. And it already de-levered and trimmed costs. So that should mean that as revenues grow, earnings and cashflow grow faster. And that should drive the stock upwards.

The Market Believed Last Week - Will It Keep On Believing?

You've seen from our notes linked above that AJRD tends to be very volatile around earnings reports. Meaning, it can go up, it can go down. Well, following Q2 numbers, it pretty much just went up. And kept going up.

The stock chart doesn't tell you a great deal because the dislocation of Q2 results has put the stock well above its recent trendlines; but with good reason, such reason being the growth.

So going forward you have two main concerns. To the downside, will it retest its sub-45 lows? And, to the upside, will it be able to win new orders to improve on that revenue growth.

We Believe There Is Upside

Actually you also have two more questions. Will it generate any upside from the real estate on its books that it has been cleaning up for some time? And, will the company itself be acquired?

The company said in its presentation at a conference this week that there could well be upside from real estate disposal. And in our opinion the company is ripe to be acquired, should anyone want to buy it. The turnaround is largely complete, revenue growth about to start, and real estate disposals on the horizon. That makes for an easy company to acquire, particularly at the current unchallenging enterprise valuation of 2.0x TTM revenue / 11.2x TTM EBITDA. Total EV is $3.8bn so this is an acquisition perfectly digestible by a number of companies - Boeing, Lockheed, United Technologies, General Dynamics, etc.

Since the 2018 acquisition of Orbital ATK by Northrop Grumman (NOC) (see our note here), AJRD has been something of a minnow and an orphan in the solid rocket motor market. (Orbital is the other half of the almost-duopoly US solid rocket motor market - it's now called the Innovation Systems division of NOC).

Given the strategic importance of AJRD's products to the federal government, we would imagine that an acquisition by a larger company would be preferred by the US governmental agencies that are Aerojet's direct and indirect customers. Particularly because its importance is likely to rise in the next 2-3 years.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Could Go Hypersonic

When we started covering AJRD in 2017 we had just commenced our space-sector theme. Our motivation for coming into the space business was simple. Tech and telecom investors all our lives, we noted the move of the top tech entrepreneurs into the space sector, and we said that Main Street investment capital would soon follow - no longer would space be the preserve of VCs and high net worths. We came across AJRD through our research into the sector. At the time, we felt the key driver for the space market was the cost-down impact being had by entrepreneurial companies such as SpaceX, with the consequent rise in volumes that you would expect.

As it turns out we were only half right. Civilian space is a big market, and growing. But it doesn't much benefit AJRD, because the civilian launch companies (SpaceX, BlueOrigin, Rocket Lab) are all vertically integrated and use their own rocket engines.

But since 2016, international tensions have risen, with the US and China tussling for global leadership, India becoming emboldened as regards Pakistan and the Kashmir, and Russia displaying the fruits of considerable weapons investment in recent years. Taken together, this means that the US government is in a position where it *has* to build out its military might in order to match or beat the show of force from China and Russia. And the next big step in military might is - hypersonic missiles. These are rocket-powered missiles capable of speeds in excess of Mach 5. It is thought that the US is behind China and maybe Russia in its development of hypersonics - although by its nature this is difficult to verify. The perception of being behind has led the US government to start spending on hypersonic developments. The value chain that results from this is worthy of coverage by itself - we'll try to do so soon. What we do know is that there aren't many companies that can produce rocket motors for this type of weapon. In the US, AJRD is one, NOC another and the local division of the Norwegian company Nammo is a distant third. The US will actively avoid buying motors from just one corporation so whatever the market split between AJRD and their competitors, some new business ought to arrive at AJRD's door. We suspect that is not in backlog right now, so it would be an uplift to revenue growth vs. what is expected.

Finally, there is a fraught situation playing out as regards the renewal of the US' Minuteman nuclear missile arsenal. The prime contractor bidders were until recently BA and NOC. BA has threatened to withdraw, claiming the rules of the bidding process favor NOC unfairly. But even if NOC wins, it will likely have to include some AJRD rocket motors just to give the impression of not harming competition by its vertical integration of Orbital ATK. Using only Orbital rocket motors won't help NOC's cause in Washington.

So - in short - the current backlog should grow the topline; there is upside from hypersonics and nuclear; and beyond that there are disposals of the real estate, and a possible sale of the entire company.

So We Believe. But With A Small Position Size for Now.

We think that AJRD is set to climb.

On the positive side, the company has a solid backlog to drive core growth, a management team that is unlikely to let costs get carried away, multiple shots on goal for new projects not already in the backlog, potential upside from asset disposals, and the possibility that the company itself is acquired.

To the downside - if that backlog declines and revenue growth falls back to flat - the stock will take a beating. Plus, we don't feel that the stock's volatility has come to an end - we think that will rear its head at some point. If Q3 is a miss for instance.

So we commend AJRD and we hold a small position on a personal account basis. We intend to add judiciously. If you're just entering into the stock, you may want to take it stepwise rather than go all-in right away.

