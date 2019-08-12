Rational AG: Superior Product, Solid Business, Attractive Market - But An Unreasonable Price

The share appears a bit expensive to me, so I would wait patiently.

Source: Company website.

Overview

Rational AG (RATIY) (RTLLF) is a candidate for a wonderful business, thanks to its superior products and solid market leadership in an attractive industry growing globally. The German company currently ranks the second (only below Hermes International (OTCPK:HESAY) (OTCPK:HESAF)) among all Euro-zone companies, per my factor-based business ranking model. Hence, the stock is worth a seat on the watch list for those who buy and hold equities for the long run.

Rational AG provides products and solutions for thermal food preparation to large and industrial kitchens worldwide. Around 74% of sales revenues are generated through the sale of cooking appliances. The remaining 26%, which has been gaining revenue shares, comes from the recurring after-sales-business, including extensive accessories, care products, service parts, consulting services.

With a market cap of approximately EUR 7 billion, the stock of the company is primarily listed on Xetra under ticker RAA. US-based investors may have access to the share through OTC under tickers RATIY and RTLLF. For the sake of liquidity, trading with the primarily-listed ticker (RAA in this case) is always recommended.

Product

Rational is well-known for its two market-leading products below that just cannot stop winning customers:

SelfCookingCenter: a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes offering benefits including outstanding food quality, easiness to operate, and minimum running costs;

VarioCookingCenter: a "younger" product that complements the combi-steamer technology with benefits, including perfect cooking results, kitchen space-saving, and energy-saving.

Since the establishment of the company, over 1 million combi-steamers and over 35,000 VarioCookingCenter have been produced. From multiple dimensions (e.g., cost-saving, quality enhancement), Rational's products maximize performances at businesses that prepare at least 20 hot meals a day (see the breakdown below).

Source: IR Presentation, HY 2019.

Thanks to the superior quality and innovative technology, the products achieved an over 90% recommendation rate with ultra-high customer satisfaction (i.e., 74% Apostles vs. 49% industry average) among its customers.

[x]: the average of the manufacturing industry worldwide;

Source: IR Presentation, HY 2019.

Economic Moat

A strategic focus, high brand awareness, innovation capability, and global scale of distribution, build the economic moat at Rational, which faces over 100 competitors worldwide in this segment, including Welbilt's (WBT) Convotherm and Middleby's (MIDD) Blodgett.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/8/2019.

Being always above 20% for almost two decades now, the annual return on tangible assets indicates the existence of economic moat to fend off competitions over time.

Rational only focus on the area that it does the best - thermal food preparation at professional kitchens. The company itself employs more than 400 chefs, making it "the company of chefs and for chefs."

The company has its local presence in over 120 countries with over 4,000 partners globally.

Financial Performance

Rational AG delivers strong financial performances currently and historically.

Earlier this month, the company reported its 2019 half-year results as detailed below:

Sales up 9%;

Gross profit up 10%;

EBIT up 8%;

Net income up 10%;

FCF up 108%.

high-single-digit to low-double-digit growths does not look quite "sexy" to some investors but are quite healthy and sustainable.

According to the map below, the business is experiencing high growth especially in the ex-European markets, such as North America, Asia (see below).

Source: IR Presentation, HY 2019.

Over the long-term history, free cash flow per share grew steadily at 10.3% per year (see below) - a great track record.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/8/2019.

As described below, there were always minimal debt and plenty of liquidity on Rational's balance sheet, demonstrating disciplined financial management and financial flexibility.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 8/10/2019.

Rational is also a consistent dividend grower, with more than 10 consecutive years in raising the annual payout. The current dividend is well protected, as you can notice below.

Source: 2018 Annual Report.

Long-term Prospect

The long-term prospect at Rational looks promising thanks to its customer-winning products in an industry driven by several tailwinds.

With the aim to substitute traditional equipment in professional kitchens, the company has been expanding its global sales, marketing, and service network organically in order to address the high untapped market potential (see the breakdown below).

Source: IR Presentation, HY 2019.

The management is particularly aware of the growing potential presented by emerging markets (due to increasing purchasing power in many developing countries) and allocating resources accordingly.

In addition to market penetration and international expansion, long-term growths can be fueled by the following positive megatrends -

More eating away from home thanks to a higher standard of living;

A trend towards healthier and more varied dishes;

Less attractiveness of the chef's profession;

Increasing energy and occupancy costs;

More varied catering locations (e.g. supermarkets, gas stations, football stadiums);

Increasing share of single households;

Worldwide growth of population and increase in life expectancy.

The management expects that sales volumes and sales revenues to rise by a high single-digit percentage in the near term as well as the medium to long term and an increase in EBIT similar to the rise in sales revenues.

According to SimplyWallSt below, analyst forecast, on average, a 7.8% CAGR in EPS for the next couple of years.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 8/8/2019.

For the long run, I would assume that any high-single-digit growth is reasonable for Rational.

Management & Ownership

Dr. Peter Stadelmann has been the CEO of the company as well as the Chairman of the Executive Board since 2014. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company. Before joining Rational in 2012, Dr. Stadelmann had more than 20 years of professional and managerial experience in various capacities at the Malik Management Centre.

The average tenure of the executive team is 5.6 years and the board (or "Supervisory Board") 2.3 years.

Mr. Siegfried Meister was the founder and also the majority shareholder of Rational AG. After his death in 2017, his shares were transferred to the community of his heirs. Per the most recent report, a little over 70% of the share capital is held in fixed ownership and a little less than 30% is in free float. Plus, there are no outstanding stock option schemes or convertible bonds that could dilute the shareholding.

Valuation

The share of RAA is not cheap at least. If comparing the current price multiples (e.g., P/E, P/S, P/CF) to their respective historical averages (see below), you may get a mixed picture regarding the valuation here.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 8/8/2019.

However, there is no way that a nearly 40x P/E, implying 2.5% earnings yield, can indicate a fair price on any stock with a 10% growth rate. Neither would it be the case for the below 2% FCF yield of the stock.

As you can see below, EV/EBIT trended up over the past decade, although off the recent high for the recent quarters.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/8/2019.

The two-stage FCF model at SimplyWallSt (see below) indicates a significant overvaluation on the share. But you may find the assumed discount rate overrated and perpetual growth rate underrated, considering solid business fundamentals and the long-term prospect discussed above.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 8/8/2019.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 8/8/2019.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 8/8/2019.

Summary

Rational AG has built its solid business around superior products that win customers in an attractive market driven by multiple megatrends. However, the current price of the share does not look appealing enough for a long-term buy-and-hold investor like me. I do think that Rational is a good bet on the restaurant industry (definitely better than restaurants themselves). So I would put the stock on my close watch list and pull the trigger when the price is right (e.g., a P/E below 30x, a free cash flow yield above 3%).

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAA ON XETRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.