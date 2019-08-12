Katanga Mining Looks Like A Better Value Again

Risk remains very high with huge debt and numerous DRC concerns, however reward is there should copper and cobalt prices improve.

Katanga Mining (OTCPK:KATFF; TSXV:KAT; GR:31Z)

Price: CAD 0.355, USD $0.27

I first wrote on Katanga Mining on January 1, 2017, when the stock was just CAD 0.13 in my article "Katanga Mining Is A Potential Turnaround Story." The market cap was CAD 248m.

The cobalt price then more than tripled from USD 13/lb to above USD 40/lb, Katanga re-started production and the stock rallied 22 fold to reach CAD 2.90, at which point I recommended to Trend Investing members to reduce.

Since that peak the stock has drifted lower due to weaker copper prices (USD 2.66/lb) due to the US-China trade war, cobalt prices falling back to USD ~13/lb today, DRC cobalt royalties increasing to 10% (copper is 3.5%) and the punitive DRC 50% profits tax, the problems with uranium levels in the cobalt ore temporarily halting cobalt sales, illegal artisanal miners at their KCC mine, and a generally depressed sentiment towards the base metals and EV metals sector not helped by the US-China trade war. We could also throw in the political instability in the DRC.

As a result of all this it looks like Katanga Mining is looking like a better value again, so I thought it was time for a follow-up article.

A brief background on Katanga Mining

Katanga Mining is a Canadian mining company with very large high grade copper and cobalt reserves in the Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC]. In fact Katanga Mining has the world's largest reserves of cobalt. Their Kamoto Copper Project is 75% owned by Katanga Mining and 25% owned by DRC state miner Gécamines.

As of December 31, 2018 Proven & Probable reserves are 132.7 Mt at 3.18% copper and 0.52% cobalt. The Measured & Indicated resource is 275.6Mt at 3.63% copper and 0.54% cobalt. Those grades are among the best in the world.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] owns around ~86% of the Katanga Mining share float, after increasing their stake in early 2017. A good sign of confidence in Katanga Mining at the time, noting this was before the cobalt price rise and all the DRC issues I described above.

Katanga's Mine in the DRC

Latest News on Katanga Mining

On April 15 2019, Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining announces limited resumption of cobalt exports. Katanga Mining Limited today announces that its 75%-owned DRC subsidiary Kamoto Copper Company (“KCC”) has resumed the export and sale of a limited quantity of cobalt that complies with both international and local Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”) transport regulations with respect to the levels of uranium (the “Applicable Regulations”). Through interim operational solutions, KCC has produced approximately 930 tonnes of contained cobalt that complies with Applicable Regulations since January 2019. This represents approximately 22.5 percent of the total production of contained cobalt since January 2019. As confirmed by the competent DRC authorities, KCC will resume the export of its cobalt hydroxide complying with the Applicable Regulations with immediate effect. Such resumption of exports remains subject to the regular DRC export procedures, which include the continued monitoring by CGEA and by the relevant mining authorities. KCC will continue to focus on implementing the interim operational solutions while it processes the Ion Exchange Plant.

On April 17 Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining announces change in CEO position. Katanga Mining Limited today announces the resignation of Mr. Danny Callow as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The board of directors has approved Mr. Jeff Gerard’s appointment to the CEO position by Glencore International AG (“Glencore”), effective May 2, 2019.

On April 29, Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining announces 2019 first quarter production results. Q1 2019 Cobalt projects update. The cobalt debottlenecking projects (the “Cobalt Projects”) are expected to be completed during Q2 2019. Dry commissioning of two of the three filter presses has completed. The third filter press commissioning is awaiting arrival of the supplier commissioning team during the next planned maintenance shut-down, scheduled for May 2019. The MgO plant commissioning is complete. Commissioning of the first and second cobalt dryers has commenced, with expected completion during Q2 2019. Cobalt contained in hydroxide decreased to 3,511 tonnes in Q1 2019 from 4,646 tonnes in Q4 2018.

On May 15, Katanga Mining announced:

"Katanga Mining announces 2019 first quarter financial results." The report discusses cash flows, and issues around their debt owed to Glencore. Q1 2019 was a loss making quarter for the company not helped by weak copper prices and no cobalt sales.

On June 27 2019, Katanga Mining announced:

Announcement regarding fatalities of illegal artisanal miners at KCC. Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") today announced that its 75%-owned subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), has observed a growing presence of illegal artisanal miners throughout its industrial mining concessions in the Kolwezi area. This has led to daily intrusions onto its concession by on average 2,000 illegal artisanal miners per day. This has presented a significant risk to its employees, operating equipment and the illegal artisanal miners themselves.

On July 4 2019 Katanga Mining announced:

Announcement regarding FARDC in area around Kamoto Copper Company. ("Katanga" or the "Company") received confirmation today from its 75%-owned subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company (“KCC”) that the armed forces of the DRC (FARDC) are in the area around the operations of KCC. This follows a growing presence of illegal artisanal miners throughout industrial mining concessions in the Kolwezi area, which led to the tragic incident at KCC on June 27, 2019.

Valuation

Katanga Mining has a market cap is CAD 677m.

My price target 'estimate' for end 2020 is CAD 0.75, based on a copper price of USD 3.00. At the current copper price of ~USD 2.70 my PT is CAD 0.38, so clearly higher copper (and cobalt prices are needed). There would be some further upside if cobalt prices were to increase from current levels ~USD13/lb.

Note: I have used a copper price of USD 3.00 in my base case scenario assuming the US-China trade war is resolved and China's economy continue to do well.

Note: Due to several complexities with Katanga Mining my model has a degree of uncertainty (~+/-20%). My model takes into account all issues such as royalties, taxes, interest expense etc.

Investors can view Katanga Mining's Q1 2019 financials here. They show a Q1 2019 loss of $0.09 per diluted share, not helped by no cobalt sales and weak pricing for copper. Debt levels are quite scary.

I was unable to find any analyst's target prices.

Risks

Sovereign risk - The DRC has been known for extreme corruption, mining licenses and contracts have been changed or cancelled, and royalties or taxes imposed unfairly. War, terrorism, electricity or water disruption, and poor infrastructure. Congo is the 161 least corrupt nation out of 175 countries, according to the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index. Or put another way it is the 14th most corrupt country in the world. Artisanal miners have been moving into Katanga's tenements, but hopefully the recent arrival of the Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo [FARDC] will help.

The usual mining risks, except magnified being in the DRC. The recent processing improvements should remove the uranium contamination issue.

Management risk, currency risk, stock dilution, financing risks. Katanga Mining does have a massive debt owed to Glencore.

Copper and cobalt price risks. Katanga's stock is very sensitive to copper (and cobalt) price changes.

Liquidity risk - Best to buy on local exchanges.

Conclusion

Katanga Mining has been a wild ride for investors the past 5 years. To date I was lucky enough to have successfully navigated the extreme stock price volatility. Risk remains very high with huge debt and numerous DRC concerns. The fact that Glencore backs Katanga Mining is somewhat comforting.

At the current stock price the risk/reward balance looks to be worthwhile to again take a small position in Katanga Mining ONLY if you are positive on the outlook of copper (& cobalt) prices. The asset quality remains world class, and recent mine improvements have lowered production costs.

Should copper and/or cobalt prices start to recover, Katanga Mining should also recover nicely.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

