Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Aug. 12

This week, another four All-Stars should reward investors with their annual dividend bump.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

August is one of the busiest month for Canadian Dividend All-Stars. This week, four companies are expected to announce a dividend raise. Last week was a good one as well, as there were no disappointments and a couple of surprises. Of note all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week – Results

Last week, Keyera Corp (OTC:KEYUF)[TSX:KEY], Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)[TSX:RBA] and Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF)[TSX:SAP] all delivered annual dividend increases. Exchange Income Fund (OTCPK:EIFZF)[TSX:EIF] also announced a raise, after 15 months of stagnation and Logistec (OTC:LTKBF)(TSX:LGT.B)announced its raise along with second quarter results.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Keyera Corp 6.67% $0.01 $0.01 6.67% $0.16 Ritchie Bros 5.56% $0.01 $0.02 11.11% $0.20 Saputo 3.03% $0.005 $0.005 3.03% $0.005 Exchange Income Fund N/A N/A $0.0725 4.11% $0.19 Logistec NA NA $0.0031 3.08% $0.1029

*Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out its dividend in $US

It was steady as it goes for Saputo and Keyera. Both raised in line with expectations as they each beat on earnings but missed on revenue. Keyera raised dividends by a penny for a new quarterly rate of $0.16 per share. Saputo’s dividend growth rate continues to trend downward and its 3.03% raise is the lowest rate since its streak began.

For its part, Ritchie Bros. not only raised dividends, but did so at a rate that was double expectations. As mentioned last week, Ritchie was expected to have negative earnings growth and had almost lost its All-Star status last year.

It was therefore a pleasant surprise that not only did it raise, but it did so by double digits. The company’s new quarterly rate is now $0.20 per share.

Exchange Income Fund was overdue for a raise and shareholders were surely happy the company delivered. It increased its annual divided to $2.28 per share for a monthly payout of $0.19 per share.

It did so on the back of strong second quarter results in which it posted record revenue, EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

As for Logistec, I had it on my radar for this week as all the major sources had it announcing second quarter results on Aug 14th. However, the company announced a week early (on Wed, August 7th).

Although Logistec did raise dividends (+3.03%) it did so at a rate much lower than its historical average (apprx 10%). Despite the lower than average raise, it achieved 10consecutive years of dividend growth.

Expected Increases

Emera Inc (OTCPK:EMRAF)[TSX:EMA]

Current Streak: 12 years

12 years Current Yield: 4.21%

4.21% Earnings: Monday, Aug 12

What can investors expect: Emera is one of the most popular mid-sized utilities on the Canadian market. Unfortunately, it has no discernible pattern with respect to the timing of its dividend raise.

What we do know however, is that the company has a reliable 12-year streak. It has also telegraphed what investors can expect over the next three years. Along with last year’s 4% raise, it also announced a revision to its dividend growth targets.

It now expects to grow dividends by 4-5% through 2021. Expect no more or no less.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4-5% $0.0235-$0.03 $0.611-$0.6175

Hardwoods Distributions Inc (OTC:HDIUF)[TSX:HDI]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 2.57%

2.57% Earnings: Monday, Aug 12

What can investors expect: Hardwoods Distributions is a distributor of sheet goods, lumber, mill work and building products. Before 2017, the company had no discernible dividend raise pattern. However, its past couple of raise announcements have come along with second quarter results.

The company’s growth rate is trending downwards. Last year’s 10.11% raise was lower than its historical growth rate of 15%. Hardwoods still has a respectable payout ratio (23%) and is expected to grow earnings in the low teens. A such, a raise similar to last year’s is likely.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 10.00% $0.008 $0.088

Fiera Capital Corp (OTC:FRRPF)[TSX:FSZ]

Current Streak: 6 years

6 years Current Yield: 7.77%

7.77% Earnings: Wednesday, Aug 14

What can investors expect: Fiera Capital is a wealth management and investment company. The company has a reliable history of raising twice-yearly. Once in the spring and again in late summer.

In April, the company raised dividends by a penny which is consistent with every raise over the past five years. Although this has led to a declining growth rate, it has still averaged double-digit growth over its dividend streak.

If one combine’s its raise from earlier this year, a penny raise would be exactly 10%. This is the likely scenario. It currently yield’s a hefty 7.77% and with a yield that high, there is no reason to expedite dividend growth.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.76% $0.01 $0.22

CAE Inc. (CAE)[TSX:CAE]

Current Streak: 11 years

11 years Current Yield: 1.12%

1.12% Earnings: Wednesday, Aug 14

What can investors expect: CAE is a dual-listed company that designs and provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The company has a history of raising dividends along with first quarter results.

CAE’s 1.12% yield isn’t going to attract many income invests. It does however, have a decent dividend growth rate which has hovered in the low-teens. It has a low payout ratio (42.66%) which looks even more impressive when compared against forward earnings (28.69%).

As such, investors can expect double digit dividend growth to continue. The last two raises were exactly a penny and investors can expect this to be the floor. This would result in a 10% bump and at the low-end of historical averages.

If anything, its possible the company comes in with a raise of $0.015.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 10-15% $0.01-$0.015 $0.11-$0.115

