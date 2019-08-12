Q2 Biotech Updates

That my view of these stocks ranges from average to bullish, despite the market as a whole appearing expensive, keeps me positive on the sector long term.

Introduction

I've only had time to do three Q2 articles on biotechs, including Edwards (EW) in that category. In this article, I'll therefore present some comments on stocks which I have not written about in a few months or longer, as well a brief update on my largest biotech holding, Merck (MRK), which I did write about recently:

Four larger holdings, which have positive sales trends and generally strong charts.

Three smaller holdings, all of which have a fundamental wart or two, but which I like for various reasons, despite iffy or weak charts.

A potpourri of well-followed names that I do not own.

First up, the names that have decent charts and growing operational results; all stocks have Friday's closing prices listed. All stocks have Q2 or H1 data that can easily be accessed either on Seeking Alpha or at the web sites of each company.

My favorite large caps

MRK; $85.52

MRK acts well. The stock shows good relative strength versus its pharma/biotech peers almost every day, and the chart shows no froth. Its current dividend yield of 2.6% is already competitive with high-quality 10-year bonds, and I expect worthwhile dividend hikes annually for years to come, if not indefinitely. At 23X GAAP TTM EPS, MRK is reasonably-valued for the market (SPY) we have, and sales and EPS growth appears baked in this cake due largely but not exclusively due to Keytruda.

Roche ADRs (OTCQX:RHHBY); $34.91

RHHBY also has begun to act well, though neither its one-year nor five-year charts impress me as much as MRK does. The company reported a strong H1 with good Q2 momentum, and raised pharma sales growth guidance this year to high single digits. The company continues to project that it will grow through its intense period of biosimilar competition to its three leading blockbusters, a process which has begun and will intensify over the next 12 months. RHHBY's market cap is $239 B, and I project all-in IFRS earnings of $17 B this year. That would put the stock at 14X current-year earnings. With about 19% of revenues spent on R&D and numerous mid-/late-stage R&D projects that could be first-/best-in-class, these are high-quality earnings in my view.

The Street is valuing RHHBY with skepticism due to patent cliffs; I find the stock a good relative value now, and the chart pattern has improved, suggesting my view has been gaining some adherents.

Novo Nordisk ADRs (NVO); $50.27

Friday, NVO reported strong operational results and upped its forward guidance. Forex hedging losses led to a negative H12019 comparison versus H12018, however. NVO is expecting approval of oral semaglutide (Ozempic) by the PDUFA date of Sept. 20 and of the CV risk reduction indications for both oral sema and Ozempic by their PDUFA dates of Jan. 20. The company is launching multiple large-scale clinical trials of Ozempic as well as a large CV outcomes study of oral sema. NVO's marketed growth drivers mostly have patent expirations of 2028 or later. Given its focus on the secular trend toward more diabetes and more obesity, and with oral sema having large though unproven revenue potential, and with a better-looking pipeline than NVO appeared to have 1-2 years ago, NVO may finally be poised to return to its old stock price uptrend. Note, NVO has been hurt by ongoing deflationary forces on insulin pricing in the US. I have no insights into whether that trend will intensify, stabilize or reverse to allow price increases once more. Clearly this is a risk to NVO and to the industry as a whole.

Vertex (VRTX); $182.98

VRTX had a beat-and-raise Q2. Unlike what we saw with both Gilead (GILD) and Celgene (CELG) a few years ago, it announced an organized CEO transition, which will occur next year. I like the incoming CEO, who is an M.D., as is the current CEO, Jeff Leiden. VRTX has a road map to extend and defend its CF franchise for many years; its efforts in gene therapy may well also be geared toward an eventual gene therapy cure for CF. VRTX has several R&D arrows in its quiver, including a decision on which non-opioid pain candidate to take into Phase 3, probably next year. VRTX spends a very large percentage of revenues on R&D. Adjusting for this, for the potential growth and durability of its CF franchise, and for pipeline potential, VRTX is my favorite growth stock. The stock did not act well lately until earnings were released, but has improved; the five-year chart is strong.

Next up, in alphabetical order, three names I am long lesser amounts of, but I think could prove to be trading too cheaply right now.

Large caps with a blemish or two

Alexion (ALXN); $109.98

ALXN had a beat-and-raise Q2, but the stock has acted poorly both before and after earnings. I'm a bit surprised about the valuation of this name. The transition from Soliris to Ultomiris is going well. ALXN's pipeline efforts are tightly focused on this autoimmune disease franchise and metabolic franchise, all within a rare or ultra-rare disease framework. Morningstar carries a $169 fair value for ALXN, and I cannot disagree. The chart is the major wart so far as I can see. Fundamental concerns could include reimbursement levels, the pipeline, patent issues, and competition.

GSK ADRs (GSK); $40.47

Before the Great Recession, I read an analyst's note on GSK that at around $50, the stock was being valued at the present value of its marketed products, i.e. the pipeline was being given no value. As it turns out, 12-13 years later, this was over-optimistic; GSK was a value trap. Total return has been positive, but it has been below the discount rate an analyst would have used.

A new era could be underway, with a new head of R&D who is focused on all-in profitability. GSK is doing interesting things with majority-owned ViiV, and separately has increased its focus on OTC healthcare products. The latter is within the wheelhouse of the CEO. GSK stock lacks any buzz, but the stock is trading below a market multiple and has EPS growth potential. I believe that UK ADRs such as GSK have no dividends withheld when the stock is held in an IRA, so I think it's an interesting stock to hold in an IRA for income-oriented accounts.

Regeneron (REGN); $304.89

REGN continues to be under the same Eylea cloud that has dogged it for some time. I remain unsure that the downbeat Eylea consensus is correct, but as with the incorrect consensus on GILD's HIV patent cliff of 5-8 years ago, or the negative Humira patent cliff consensus that lingered to a degree until this year, only time will tell. Meanwhile, Dupixent is making up for the pathetic performance of Praluent, and Kevzara is meeting expectations in a crowded RA field. Besides a durable performance from Eylea or a next-generation product or products, REGN could rise again from its oncology portfolio. This portfolio includes certain drugs partnered with Sanofi (SNY) and others that are wholly-owned by REGN. While the rest of the pipeline is iffy, I like Alnylam (ALNY) as a drug developer, so I'm hopeful for the REGN-ALNY alliance. (So far, none of the small number of deals REGN has made with smaller companies has succeeded). REGN is a prolific discoverer of new drug candidates and may begin to gain greater focus.

Other names

Amgen (AMGN); $196.25

AMGN managed to turn yoy 3% revenue and 5% non-GAAP operating profit declines into a 4% non-GAAP EPS increase, due to rapid share count shrinkage - but it added $3.9 B of net debt (see slides 6-7). Enbrel sales were up slightly yoy, but unit sales were down 3%. A patent win over Sandoz re a biosimilar to Enbrel sent AMGN up sharply Friday. I expect Enbrel to lose relevance steadily; a further challenge will arise in January 2023, when Humira is expected to gain its first biosimilar challenger (from AMGN itself), with many more biosimilars expected beginning in mid-2023. Thus I give profits from Enbrel a very low P/E.

AMGN's only other major growth engine, Prolia/XGEVA is seeing lower growth; it remains to be seen if the launch of Evenity will cannibalize some of Prolia's sales. It's too soon to establish a growth trajectory for Aimovig, which is shared with Novartis (NVS). I continue to lack enough faith in AMGN's R&D efforts to do other than watch the company and the stock.

Biogen (BIIB); $235.80

The story is similar to that which I described in March, i.e. uncertainty about competition to Spinraza as well as to Tecfidera; pipeline with limited visibility. Even a good Q2 has done little for BIIB's shares. Before the bad news on the Alzheimer's trial for aducanumab, I had assiduously avoided BIIB on valuation concerns due to what I thought were inflated hopes for this drug. However, BIIB's valuation has to a large degree been de-risked now. Nonetheless, as I indicated in my last BIIB article, I'm treating this stock as dead money - but not especially dangerous - until there is a clear reason to change that view and go long again.

BMS (BMY); $47.32

This is a tough stock to even comment on, due to the focus on the CELG deal and complications relating to completing it. Personally, I did very well going long CELG, but when the trade into BMY started going bad, and other healthcare names such as MRK, RHHBY, VRTX and EW began looking better, I cut my modest losses in BMY, thus making sure that my unexpected foray into CELG/BMY was net profitable. I think the prudent thing to do is just watch it from the sidelines, but I also continue to think that the combined company (assuming the deal closes) has lots of upside potential, both short term and, more importantly, long term. But, since I'm not sure that BMY's management thought through all the ramifications of the CELG deal properly, and due to Opdivo's lagging prospects versus Keytruda, I'm basically neutral on BMY.

Eli Lilly (LLY); $113.77

This is a good name on which I have been valuation-sensitive, with good results from that strategy. Based on P:E and P:S, the challenge to Trulicity from NVO with Ozempic and presumably oral sema, as well as the uncertain results from the costly LOXO acquisition, I'm not interested in owning or trading LLY at this point. The Street is now fully aware of LLY's turnaround, in my opinion.

Gilead; $65.24

I'm not long, just neutral on the stock, and plan to comment on this in a separate article as time permits.

J&J (JNJ); $132.04

In July 2017, with JNJ also at $132, I said this in J&J: Some Good News, But Here's Why It's Dropped A Level Or Two:

Looking at the totality of JNJ, not just its strong biotech effort for which it deserves real praise, I see little growth orientation and much more of what Pfizer (PFE) has been doing for many years, perpetual "optimizing" of its product portfolio... This ends up often with a company basically spinning its wheels and getting outperformed by more energetic and creative competitors.

This assessment holds up well in my opinion. In a follow-up article in October 2017, with the stock higher, I said this in JNJ: Unattractive:

JNJ surged above $140 on a "beat" and raised non-GAAP EPS guidance after releasing Q3 earnings on Tuesday.

Lost in the "excitement" was the fact that actually, earnings were down yoy at a double-digit rate; JNJ is becoming an expert at creating positive EPS comparisons using non-GAAP numbers.

JNJ's after-tax earnings have trended down since reaching $16.3 B in 2014; they were $15.3 B last year. In Q2 2019, total revenues were down over $300 MM yoy. Even without worrying about the product liability suits, I continue to see JNJ as fully-valued. Since I am overweighted in bonds, I see no reason to own a bond substitute such as JNJ, especially given the product liability litigation that at least adds headline risk and may also add a certain amount of fundamental risk.

PFE; $36.35

As with JNJ, little in my view has changed with PFE from my prior commentary except a weaker price performance. On Nov. 1, 2018, with PFE at $43, I said in Evaluating Pfizer's Growth Plans And Valuation:

I would only buy PFE at a lower P:S [Price:Sales] ratio.

I also expressed a cautious view to the new CEO's plans to streamline PFE's operations, at least without disruption.

Re Q2, I'm not sure why the stock dived quite so badly. PFE has lost the equivalent of five years of current dividends since July began. (So much for bond substitutes?)

Going back to the 2001 recession period, I have flipped PFE for modest gains several times, but I've never believed that it had a strategy for renewed growth. All my purchases relied on the Street giving PFE the benefit of the doubt, given its immense success in prior decades. Right now, I'm standing clear as I cannot divine where the thinking of investors is, or is going, with this venerable name.

Concluding comments - going with strong fundamentals meeting up with positive technicals

With pharma and biotech stocks (IBB) under a pricing cloud, and with MRK actually expecting and preparing for deflation, this is a tough sector. So, rather than fight Mr. Market in what otherwise has been a strong year for SPY, I've adjusted as rapidly as I could to technical deterioration except for VRTX, where I rode out its latest sell-off and then bought more after-hours when it reported Q2. In other words, a certain degree of technically-based trading in this sector (and in others) has worked recently.

A second point is that I have been reinforced in being cautious of stalwarts such as JNJ and PFE when the fundamentals show they have not really been performing especially well from a sales and profit standpoint. I believe that institutions often get a bit lazy with these mega-caps.

Meanwhile, except for the very high P/E on the med-tech (not precisely biotech) EW (where I have taken partial profits due to valuation issues), I'm comfortable with the valuations, dividend yields and technical trends of MRK and RHHBY, despite the challenging environment for the industry. My thesis for NVO remains a bit more forward-looking that for MRK and RHHBY; it's a good deal smaller, and if oral sema (and possibly the next-generation pipeline version) hits in a big way, I will really like the odds here. More aggressive, of course, is VRTX. Part of my bullish thesis here is that some valuation models may overlook the very high R&D spending, which depresses current profits. But VRTX has had a productive R&D engine; I'm hopeful that it can replicate its CF success in pain and other diseases. If so, much higher prices should loom; patience may be a virtue here. Finally, I see GSK as a low-risk, large-cap turnaround story with a commitment to its 5% dividend yield, and both REGN and ALXN could be under a cloud that could give way to bright sunshine under reasonably possible scenarios.

US drug prices are disproportionately high to those in other wealthy countries, and this leads to price pressures on the companies and therefore to the stocks. Long term, however, I see biotechnology as a sunrise industry and thus want to be invested in the sector while it works through its various issues, which include but are not limited to affordability.

Please note that investing in any company discussed above has many risks and uncertainties; please see each name's SEC disclosures regarding them before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN, EW, GSK, MRK, NVO, REGN, RHHBY, VRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.