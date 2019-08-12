Trupanion: $8 Price Target, Adverse Selection Exposed In Filings

It appears, as bears have long suggested, that selling insurance in the emergency room posses serious risk for adverse selection and that Trupanion is trying to pivot its offerings because of that risk.

Trupanion claims that its "trupanion express" software - that allows veterinarian assistants to send insurance offerings to customers at check out - is a key differentiator.

Although I have repeatedly commented on the non-competitive nature of the Trupanion offering, and the lack of growth that is causing, the company has maintained that it's "business as usual".

Trupanion is launching a more cost competitive product in Florida with the dramatic change of including up to a 50% co-insurance (meaning TRUP would only pay 50% of the claim).

I have written extensively about Trupanion (TRUP). Most recently I published a large piece questioning the health of the company by detailing the deterioration of the internal financial metrics (HERE). Totally unrelated to my post a previously enthusiastic holder (Ensemble Capital) posted a blog as to the reasons they chose to sell their position in TRUP (HERE).

Although our analysis differs on many levels, the single most important commonality that we each highlight is the fact that TRUP offers the most expensive pet insurance on the market. I proposed that this was because the company had under-priced their insurance offering and was forced to raise price to cover the losses of legacy policies, Ensemble Capital proposed that TRUP had the most extensive coverage available and therefore was fighting against inferior products. Either way we agree that the company is growing slower than the market and that the non-competitive pricing dynamic is a significant driver of that market share loss.

There are two basic ways that an insurance company gets itself into a rate spiral that forces them to raise the price of the new policies - well above the market rate - to make up for the losses they previously underwrote.

A company might under-price their insurance offering to gain market share, risking the long term viability of the insurance book for the benefit of short term market share. A company could run into an adverse selection issue when building their business. In this case the insurer is unaware that they are under-pricing their business as they have made incorrect assumptions about the health of the population they are insuring.

In TRUP's case both may be playing a role in the current issue of unsustainable pricing disparity between players in the pet insurance market.

According to the Ensemble letter: "A major part of our thesis was Trupanion’s advantage having “active” referral relationships with nearly 10,000 North American veterinary hospitals and its success at installing its automated claims software, Trupanion Express, at 4,000 hospitals."

Selling insurance inside a hospital - veterinarian or otherwise - generates significant risk for adverse selection. Especially when the company offers rich payouts. According to Ensemble: "The reason Trupanion is pricey, however, is it has more generous payouts – Trupanion’s loss ratio is 70% versus the industry average of 50%."

Veterinarians are paid based on visits and procedures, if they are your sales lead team you can run into problems quickly.

According to TRUP - This Dynamic Has Become An Issue

In a document filed with the state of Florida TRUP has requested an important change to their insurance offering, they want to be able to offer a product that has a co-insurance toggle. Currently TRUP pricing is based off of a series of inputs like age and breed but most significantly the size of the deductible you choose. Now TRUP would like to offer a separate toggle that allows you to degrade the payouts that TRUP will be responsible for over time.

This new product, described as "Trupanion Agreement" in the Florida filings received some push-back from the Florida insurance regulators. In a file named "Response to Objection 1" TRUP states:

We believe that, in our existing Trupanion product, we experience adverse selection and not enough insight in areas with low penetration.

Figure 1: "Response to Objection 1" Page 1

Source: Florida Office of Insurance Regulation

Figure 2: "Response to Objection 1" Page 2

Source: Florida Office of Insurance Regulation

Adverse selection is a serious issue for an insurance company, the basic premise is that your policy holders are sicker (and therefore will draw more capital from you over time) than you anticipated when the policy was originally priced and written. The result is that the book of polices one has underwritten generates more capital draw than cash profits. Remember an insurance company is just a stack of contracts, if those contracts don't make money... the business is worthless.

Conclusion

In my previous reports I have detailed my rationale for shorting TRUP and how I derive an $8 price target. This document is supportive of some of the major concerns for the business.

Additional observations about this disclosure are warranted:

Changing the co-insurance rate is antithetical to the company's claim that they provide the best coverage in the business. This moat, it seems, is dead. A key aspect of the bull thesis is that Trupanion (via Trupanion Express) has a significant advantage over the competition due to the proprietary data generated at the point of sale. However the document above lays this argument bare as the company admits that in the geographies that offer expansion opportunity they have no silver bullet. This moat, it seems, is dead. Co-insurance does not solve adverse selection, it doesn't even address the underlying problem with whatever sales channel is causing the adverse selection issue. All that has been highlighted here is that selling insurance via a network of Veterinarians causes adverse selection in your insurance pool. This moat, it seems, is dead.

What I find surprising here is that TRUP has said nothing about altering its program to investors. For a company that sells itself as the highest payout to veterinarians to alter its co-insurance is a significant and meaningful change in strategy. Investors should demand more transparency from a company that is priced this far form the competition, I shouldn't have to dig up obscure filings to discover the fact that TRUP's sole product offering is having adverse selection issues. Invest at your own risk, I remain short.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

