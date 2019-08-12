Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn

We have been following the volatility in the energy space over the last year and have been diligently trading the long and short side of many names in the sector. One name that we have traded quite a bit and is looking like it is setting up for another long side entry in the $60 range is Exxon Mobil (XOM). Regardless of where energy prices are, there are bears persistently bashing this name. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, Exxon has survived every major downturn in energy and emerged stronger each time. All the while it continues to reward shareholders with a bountiful dividend. Make no mistake, the bears have been correct as a whole the last few years as shares have receded. Trading firms like ours have been able to play the swings, but we believe now is the time for long-term investors to step back in as oil and gas prices have receded. Exxon recently reported earnings and the Street did not find much to like and has been selling on the news, despite the headlines being strong. We like to look at the name from a long-term perspective, and that means that we must have a solid grasp on the fundamentals of the name, especially since this is the one blue-chip we use as a measure for the health of the oil sector.

We believe that XOM is compelling for a long-term entry point under the $70 mark. The stock is just about there right now and has been offering this entry point a few times in recent weeks. At $50 oil, we see a potential opportunity to get long the stock as oil prices are in our opinion low, but we need to keep an eye on the fundamentals. It is not just the top and bottom line which we need to watch either, but also the expenses of the company and the segment specific performance matters. In this column, we will discuss trends in several of the critical metrics you should watch for, in addition to our 2019 expectations.

Top-line strong, though pricing leads to declines

We all know that oil and gas prices are what drives revenue for the company, in addition to volumes. Make no mistake, the higher the commodity price, the more money that can be made by Exxon or its competitors. With that said, revenues have begun to fall along with energy prices. Oil prices began rebounding in 2016 and remained solid until 2019 where they have been pressured again. While volumes matter, there is a direct correlation with revenues for the company and oil pricing. When examining trends in the top line over the last several second quarters, we see the rebound in the top line as oil prices began to rebound from 2016, only to start falling again:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The trend has begun to be positive after falling disastrously from 2015-2016, however weak prices of late remind us of the pain felt nearly 5 years ago. Revenues were down in from last year but were stronger than expected in the quarter. They fell significantly here in Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018. Revenues fell to $69.1 billion from $73.5 billion, dropping 26% from last year. But it was not all negative. We expected around $68-$68.5 billion based on fluctuations in pricing and happenings with segments in previous quarters, but the Street was more conservative than us. Exxon surpassed our expectations by $726 million but crushed consensus by $1.26 billion.

Why revenues were down

Why were revenues down? Well, oil and gas prices had been pretty strong in 2018 and were lower in 2019. Crude prices weakened in the second quarter versus a year ago, while natural gas prices were down substantially. That said crude prices were better than what was experienced in Q1 2019. Overall this price action hurt the company's upstream operations versus a year ago, contributing to the overall revenue decline. This comes despite an 8% increase in production upstream. Much of this was from growth in the Permian.

On the Downstream side of things, global refining margins strengthened from Q1 but remain under pressure. Planned maintenance continued in the quarter, and there were a number of unscheduled down times. That said, this contributed to a decline in revenues.

As for the Chemical side of the business, Exxon had strong sales with strong volumes in the U.S. That said, margins were down in paraxylene though there was a big increase in turnaround activity, which we expect is continuing into Q3.

With revenues taking a hit, earnings were also down, but the issue is that high expenses have weighed.

Earnings down on lower revenues and higher expenses

We saw a bit of a double whammy here. Expenses were up heavily since last year, while revenue was down. This was primarily a result of the increased investment into the company’s operations. Before 2019 oil prices were at a level where increase spending to generate higher revenues made sense. saw new operations come on line, more labor etc. Make no mistake the company continues to invest in long-term growth plans. But if energy prices retract further, we expect the company will take severe cost cutting measures like it did in 2015.

We think the company was very successful through the low points of 2015 where, though spending was much higher than we expected in Q2. Why? Well Exxon funded the Liza Phase 2 development offshore Guyana after it received government and regulatory approvals. Phase 2 startup is expected in mid-2022, producing up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day, while Phase 1 remains on track for first oil by the first quarter of 2020. ExxonMobil estimates it will achieve gross production of over 750,000 barrels per day from the Stabroek Block by 2025, so this is a key part of the long-term growth plan. It also is doing a multi-billion dollar expansion of its integrated manufacturing complex in Singapore, while proceeding with a new chemical plants in Texas. Expect capex to remain high unless the company is forced to cutback due to collapsing energy prices. Capital and exploration expenditures worldwide were $8.08 billion, up 22% from the Q2 2018 levels, and the highest in 5 years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

What is more, this was also up from the $6.9 billion just last quarter in Q1 2019. We were expecting growth here, but this was far and above what we thought the company would really register and that weighed overall on results. These expenditures are investments for the future, but now the company has to show us it can deliver with these investments made. Yes it needs help from pricing, but we believe $50 oil is below equilibrium. When considering the revenues and all sources of expenses, earnings per share fell from last year, and more than we thought:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

There is no doubt that we were disappointed as we were expecting closer to $3.5 billion in earnings, or around $0.80 per diluted share in earnings. As such performance missed our expectations because of the much higher than expected expenses. Of course, compared with last year the company saw a a big decline. The company's Q2 earnings last year were $3.95 billion or $0.92 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis EPS missed consensus estimates by $0.10 hitting $0.61. Let us turn to looking at each segment to get a little more color on earnings strength.

Segment-specific earnings

So, we saw earnings at $3.1 billion, but what we think investors have to be mindful of are the trends in each segment. Looking at the performance of each segment can inform investors where issues may lie.

Until 2019 there had been strong improvement in the Upstream segment earnings and they rose mostly due to higher prices for oil. This quarter, they rose on the back of much higher volume, but were offset by pricing. There were high expenses and lower margins in both Downstream and Chemical earnings versus last year. The higher expenses more than offset strong volume, though volume was down slightly from last year. The decline in Downstream earnings to $451 million from $724 million was a bit driven by a lot more downtime than expected, as well as pricing issues.

Looking ahead, we expect substantial improvement in all segments as oil prices rebound, and believe the ramp-up in spending will be a benefit, but that it will be disastrous if we see $30-$40 oil for an extended period of a few quarters. As such, oil and gas bears should pass on this name, but we still believe this is a solid name for traders to consider, as well as dividend yield hunters. Based on oil around $55 a barrel we have a 2019 outlook that is strong, though recognizing a decline from 2018.

2019 projections

Given that we are now halfway through 2019, we are taking into account the present energy price environment, volumes, and year-to-date performance to hone in on expectations. With the present trajectory of the company, we expect substantial improvement if oil prices regain the $60-70 range. However in the mid $50 range, we still see a very profitable 2019. Based on our assumptions and the performance of the company this quarter, we are targeting 2019 revenues for $269 billion to $280 billion. As for earnings, we are looking for $3.15 to $3.35

Our take

It is all about energy pricing. If you see $40 oil coming, then avoid the name. We do not think that supply and demand justify that level of pricing. OPEC is likely to curb production to get prices back on track if that occurs like we saw in 2015-2016. Exxon survived major crashes in energy prices several times in the last decade and we know it is prepared to cut down to the bare bones if necessary to preserve profitability, protect its dividend, and protect its interests. It sells off projects that it does not need, and invests where it sees opportunity. The long-term investor should consider buying stock in the $60 range while traders can look to step in and scalp a trade back over $70. We are not thrilled with the action, but the company remains incredibly shareholder-friendly between raising its dividend and buying back stock. With the longstanding global presence of the company and the investments made for the future, you should consider this stock.

We welcome your comments.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow," and if you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts "under "Follow."

This is the last chance for our half-off discount: Join a community of traders Our 46% annual discount period will end soon. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What we do for you: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.