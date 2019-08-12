Sector ETF Week In Review For August 5-9

Let's start with the performance tables, beginning with last week's:

The first thing to notice is that overall performance wasn't nearly as bad as news headlines would have you believe: Six of 10 industries were higher. Real estate and utilities led the pack, followed by basic materials and health care. You'll note the clear defensive orientation to the top performers. Consumer discretionary was up fractionally. At the bottom (once again) is energy, which dropped with the oil market. Financials were lower due to lower interest rate margins. And technology still has to contend with the global trade situation.

The one-month table - like the one-week table above -- has some good news in that only six of 10 industries were lower. The top performers were once again populated by defensive sectors: real estate, staples, and utilities occupy the 1, 2, and 4 slots. Energy and financials are at the bottom for the same reasons as the one-week table. Also, note that half the losses are mild for a one-month period: they range from 1.42% to 1.87%.

The three-month chart is still pretty good: Eight of 10 industries are higher. The top performers are still defensive: utilities, real estate, and staples are the 1st, 3rd, and 4th best performers. Financials and energy are still at the bottom; the former is up fractionally while the latter is still down. Technology and discretionary are up modestly (for the three-month time frame).

Here are the conclusions from the above tables:

Defensive sectors are still leading the market: utilities and real estate are in the top three spots on all three tables. The XLP (staples) was in the top four spots on two tables. Energy and financials are clearly out of favor, the former due to oil prices and the latter due to declining interest rate spreads. Industrials are down modestly due to continued trade war friction; basic materials have been the primary beneficiary of positive trade talks news Technology - the largest sector in the SPY and QQQ - is holding up fairly well: it's up over the last three months and down modestly in the one-week and one-month time frames. Discretionary - which tells us how traders are viewing the consumer - is also in fair shape: While it was down over the last month, it was up modestly in the one-week and three-month time frames.

The overall tenor of the sector movement is defensive. The defensive sectors are in the top slots in all time frames. Technology and discretionary are preforming modestly well; business sectors (XLI, XLB) are weaker. Overall, the bulls are clearly on the defensive.

More importantly, the weekly defensive sector charts are very strong. Let's take a look starting with the utilities sector.

Utilities are in the middle of a strong two-year rally. There is only one major sell-off (which occurred in late 2018). All the EMAs are moving higher. The only negative feature is the MACD is at its highest level in the last three years.

Real estate has been in an uptrend for the last five months. With the Fed in a rate-cutting mood, the sector should continue to see support.

Consumer staples have been in a rally since the very end of last year. The sector moved through resistance in the mid-50s several months ago and continued to trend higher, hitting a three-year high over the last few weeks. Note the volume spike over the last few weeks (which also occurred with the XLU and VNQ) indicating a clear bid for the sector.

Even though it's been a somewhat weaker performer, the XLV is still in an uptrend - see the red line connecting lows from early and late 2019. There is also a rising wedge pattern that's been forming in the 1H19, although, should it break, it has clear support at the red trend line. Like the other three sectors, the volume has increased in the last two weeks, indicating higher demand.

Remember that all the charts above are weekly, which means it takes the various trends longer to develop and unwind. That makes the above charts that much more important and impressive as we enter the 2H19 trading year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.