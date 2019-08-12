Earnings Set To Climb Over The Coming Year For Sprott

Investment Thesis

Sprott Inc (OTCPK:SPOXF) reported for the second quarter result of 2019 during Friday the 9th of August. While the quarterly result wasn't particularly impressive, there are several factors which should fuel increasing earning going forward. I will focus on those factors in this article.

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

Quick Recap

About 2 years ago Sprott acquired the Central Fund of Canada which added assets to the exchange listed products segment and total assets under management. This can be seen during the first quarter of 2018 when the deal closed. During 2017, the Canadian Diversified Assets was also divested, which decreased AUM to some extent but allowed the company to focus more on the core resource segment.

Figure 2 - Source: Quarterly Reports

After the acquisition of the Central Fund of Canada, we saw an uptick in AUM, Adjusted base EBITDA which the company uses for comparison over the time, and the stock price broke above C$ 3.0 as can be seen in figure 1.

Over the last year and a half, we have seen Adjusted base EBITDA stagnate. The lending segment has grown considerably which has offset some of the redemptions from the exchange listed products segment and muted performance from the other smaller segments. Note that Sprott changed the segments in 2019 which makes it difficult to track the long-term performance of the smaller segments. As the below graph indicates, the exchange listed products and lending segments account for the vast majority of Adjusted base EBITDA.

Figure 3 - Source: Quarterly Reports

The quarterly Adjusted base EBITDA is presently around C$10M per quarter and C$40M per year, but that is set to climb significantly even if we don't see further price increases in metal prices. So, I am very bullish on Sprott despite the recent price increase in the stock price.

Tocqueville Gold Strategies Acquisition

During last week Sprott announced the acquisition of Tocqueville Gold Strategies for U.S.$50M, set to close in January of 2020 given regulatory and exchange approvals. The sum will be paid in cash and stock. Given the expected synergies, I view this as a very good acquisition.

Figure 4 - Source: Q2 2019 Conference Call Slides

The Managed Equities segment presently has about C$1B in assets under management and over the last 3 months, the segments has contributed about C$1M to Adjusted base EBITDA and over the last 6 months the contribution has been C$2M.

If we extrapolate those numbers, this acquisition will increase Adjusted base EBITDA by C$2.5M per quarter or 25%.

Lending Growth

During the last quarter we saw a decline in the lending AUM for the first time in a while. This was due to early repayments as some companies have after the recent increase in metal prices been able to borrow at more attractive rates elsewhere.

Figure 5 - Source: Quarterly Reports

In the most recent outlook, Sprott indicated lending capital deployed this year will be at the lower end of the U.S.$200M-U.S.$400M guidance range. However, long-term the company expects to deploy more than U.S.$957M which is already committed. This is roughly doubling the current AUM.

Looking one year out into the future, I would conservatively estimate AUM to increase by C$300M and Adjusted base EBITDA by C$2M per quarter, which translate into a 20% increase from total Adjusted base EBITDA today.

Uptick from ETFs

The Exchange Listed Products segment contains several different funds, but the vast majority of the assets are the Gold & Silver Trust, Gold Trust and Silver Trust.

Figure 6 - Source: Q2 2019 Fiancial Report

The company has seen some redemptions over the last 18 months after the acquisition of the Central Fund of Canada. However, more recently with the uptick in metal prices, the flows have now reversed. Since the 20th of June, PHYS and PSLV have had C$84M of inflows.

While we have seen metal prices climb over the last 2 months specifically, very little of that increase will be reflected in the Q2 financials.

Figure 7 - Source: YCharts

The average price for gold during Q2 2019 was $1,309/oz and the average price of silver for the quarter was $14.90/oz. Both gold and silver prices are presently about 14% above Q2 2019 averages. Just assuming flat metal prices from today and some minor inflows which have already been confirmed, we are roughly looking at another C$1M in Adjusted base EBITDA per quarter or a 10% increase.

Figure 8 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Balance Sheet

The leverage for Sprott is very low. The company has C$22.5M in debt but as much as C$60M in cash. From the legacy balance sheet lending business, the better part is classified as current (C$29.2M) and is expected to be repaid within the coming year.

The company also has a significant portion of long-term investments held on the balance sheet, which will likely benefit the performance in the current environment.

Figure 9 - Source: Q2 2019 Fiancial Report

Conclusion

The stock price of Sprott has increased significantly YTD for good reason. We are looking at an increase in Adjusted base EBITDA of 55% over the coming year. I am long Sprott and will add on pullbacks, although investors should note that a large correction might never materialize.

Tocqueville Gold Strategies acquisitions +25%

Continued lending growth +20%

Higher metal prices contributing to Exchange Listed Products +10%

It is worth pointing out that the 55% increase in Adjusted base EBITDA has disregarded improvements from the other segments, which I think is likely. The 55% increase in Adjusted base EBITDA should consequently be the low end estimate.

Improvements in other segments, synergies from the announced acquisition, margin improvements, or even higher metal prices will boost Adjusted base EBITDA even more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.