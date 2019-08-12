CenturyLink: Time To Double Down

With a healthy long-term plan and the infrastructure to support it, peer valuation indicated that CenturyLink is undervalued by quite a bit and its yield is another investment deal sweetener.

In my first article on CenturyLink (CTL) back in January, I stated my bullish stance on the company on behalf of its renewed focus on core growing markets and the high yield which the company seemed eager to maintain.

Since then, the primary driver for the stock moving lower was a dividend cut in February (which was humorous timing for me) and some further revenue stream contractions which I've talked about in my first article. At the time of release, the company's yield was around 14.4%, but given their price plunge, they currently yield 9.3%, which isn't all that lower when you compare it to the expected total return from the overall market for the next 12 months.

The company's refocusing on its fiber optics infrastructure in anticipation of the 5G rollout and the need for faster communications networks will no doubt drive the company's revenues and income moving forward as they expect revenues to continue and decline in the next ~24 months but profits are set to improve as their focus shifts.

Industry Outlook

The fiber optic network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% and reach $18.5 billion by 2024, according to the latest market research. This is driven by the need for faster communications networks with the 5G rollout and the emergence of the Internet of Things as a next generation technology as well as the constant demand for faster financial engineering capabilities.

Currently, only 25% of the US has fiber optic network coverage and CenturyLink is growing at one of the fastest rates as it spends billion to deploy these networks across the US. There is a major advantage to installing new fiber optic infrastructure given the low lifespan (compared to fiber optics) of traditional copper and other communications network cables, meaning that when the time comes to replace these aging network cables, companies are and will prefer to install new fiber optic cables.

With the recent political rhetoric about prioritizing expansion of broadband into the rural areas of the country, something which will aid economic growth in these hard-hit areas, talk of coupling a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with broadband internet expansion can prove fruitful for the industry's long-term prospects. If it passes, that is.

Business: Keeping What Works, Ditching What Doesn't

CenturyLink's core revenue streams remain saturated with most experiencing a modest decline from the year-ago period. The company's broadband network, however, saw a 1.8% growth in the most recent quarter, a sign of optimism for the company's future. This growth is driven by the company's vast network of fiber optic cables around the US and the world, allowing its 2,000+ enterprise customers to enjoy some of the fastest connectivity there is.

(Source: CenturyLink quarterly slides)

The company's business segments are primarily in the IP and data services segments, which make up over 40% of revenues followed by transport and infrastructure, voice and collaboration and IT and managed services. In an era where faster and more reliable connectivity is the key for long-term success, the company certainly has the long-term plan and infrastructure to capitalize off this and seems to have a tight yet sustainable financial standing to back it.

Dividend is Sustainable

Even after the company slashed its dividend in half, the yield stands at around 9.3%, which is sky-high compared to other telecommunications companies like Verizon's (VZ) 4.4% and AT&T's (T) 6%. CenturyLink spends $1.075 billion on paying dividend, but maintains its guidance for over $3.1 billion in free cash flow which will help them continue to handle their mountain of debt without further slashing their dividend.

The company's $34.8 billion in long-term debt hinders the balance sheet, as they pay over $1 billion annually in interest expense, but they have put an emphasis on using a combination of their cash and debt restructuring to level that playing field. The telecom industry as a whole is highly leveraged and the company's debt to equity ratio of 277% is not all that higher than Verizon's 233% but is higher than AT&T's 95%. The company reduced its net debt by about $700 million in their most recent quarter and expects to see about the same change in the quarters to come.

Peer Valuation Points to Upside

Both Verizon and AT&T are gearing up for the communications revolution which is anticipated with the release of the 5G networks in the coming months and years, and although revenue growth is stronger with the former, CenturyLink is expected to report a steady yet slow increase in profitability as they work to improve profit margins (up to 40% from 36% in the most recent quarter), something which points to comparability between the companies.

CenturyLink is expected to report EPS of $1.35 in 2019 and $1.36 in 2020, based off the aggregate of analyst estimates, or a 2-year growth rate of ~1.5% after a challenging few years. Verizon, on the other hand, is expected to report a growth rate of 1.88% for the same time period and AT&T is expected at 2.25%. That being said, both companies are expected to grow revenue by about the same rate whilst CenturyLink's revenue is set to decrease slightly. This points to margin improvements being the primary cause for growth, meaning that once the company regains its sales momentum, growth will easily outpace the others.

Given these factors, I believe an earnings multiple similar to those of Verizon and AT&T is appropriate. Verizon currently trades at 11.5x its 2019 earnings and AT&T at a 9.6x multiple to the same years, meaning a 9.5x earnings multiple presents a fair value of $12.82 per share for 2019, about two bucks higher than its current price.

A Notable Factor

CenturyLink beat its 2018 EPS expectations by $0.08 and did the same thing for its first quarter of 2019 alone (and an additional $0.03 in the most recent quarter). Given the history of the company's outperformance (excluding the transition period in 2017), it's notable to consider this high potential for an EPS beat as a further factor to claim that a 9.5x multiple will likely be the lower end of the company's indicated market valuation.

Investment Conclusion

The telecom industry is indeed saturated, and even with new technologies emerging every day and the need for faster and more reliable and sustainable connectivity driving heavy investments in the area, there are a multitude of players and they all want a piece of the pie.

CenturyLink, however, has been focusing on the deploying relevant infrastructure which includes replacing old networks with fiber optic ones, which has drawn in more enterprise customers who want a better bang for their buck. This has dampened the company's financial standing as expenses remain on the high end (as it is across the entire telecom industry), but the future prospects of the company remain healthy with the demand for faster and cheaper means of communications.

Beyond a peer comparison which points to the company being undervalued, its yield is a further enticement for investors looking to book a per-share gain even if market takes a turn for the worse. I believe that these two factors will help CenturyLink outperform the overall market in the coming 12 to 24 months and that the company's long-term prospects remain strong, even if the past 2 years and the next quarter or two have the potential to be challenging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.