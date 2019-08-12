Protection From Trade Wars With SPLV

As trade wars heat up and markets become more volatile, the Invesco S&P 500 low volatility ETF (SPLV) continues to steadily trade along. When trying to produce alpha in your portfolio, it is imperative to find an investment where you can simply find outperformance and explain why.

Introduction to The SPLV

The Invesco S&P 500® Low Volatility ETF is based on the S&P 500® Low Volatility Index. The SPLV will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index. The Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor's and consists of the 100 securities from the S&P 500® Index with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. Lets take a look at the top ten company holdings of the ETF index currently:

RSG Republic Services Inc 1.26 NEE NextEra Energy Inc 1.23 ECL Ecolab Inc 1.19 WEC WEC Energy Group Inc 1.18 ES Eversource Energy 1.18 AJG Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1.17 KO Coca-Cola Co/The 1.16 CCI Crown Castle International Corp 1.16 ETR Entergy Corp 1.16 SBAC SBA Communications Corp 1.15

(Source: Invesco)

As you can see from the top ten holdings, the SPLV has a large allocation to real estate, utilities, and financials. All of these current holdings are very sensitive to lower interest rates. They outperform as the ten year yield drops, and underperform as the ten year rises. However, one thing to note is the fund will re-balance itself by purchasing the next lowest volatile holdings. If the ten year were to spike and cause sudden volatility within the fund, the fund would sell these positions for holdings that would benefit from rising rates. This simply creates an effective strategy for outperformance.

The Recent SPLV Outperformance

Data by YCharts

After the recent trade war sell off, SPLV's outperformance is widening. Year-to-date, the SPLV has returned 700 basis points or 7% more than the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial ETF (DIA). The closely watched SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) ETF is underperforming the SPLV by 329 basis points, or 3.29%.

Data by YCharts

Over the past three months, you can see the SPLV is outperforming both market indices by roughly 5%. When aiming to produce alpha in your portfolio, this is significant for only paying a simple .25% management fee to do so.

SPLV Produces Alpha By Losing Less & Recovering Quicker

When looking at why the SPLV ETF is performing better than the market indices, its pretty clear. The SPLV is able to recover from the drawdown faster by losing less than the S&P 500. Lets take a look at the table below from Portfolio Visualizer that calculates this for us:

SPLV Risk Metrics Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 1.08% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 13.71% Geometric Mean (monthly) 1.04% Geometric Mean (annualized) 13.24% Volatility (monthly) 2.67% Volatility (annualized) 9.26% Downside Deviation (monthly) 1.44% Max. Drawdown -6.79% US Market Correlation 0.76 Beta(*) 0.61 Alpha (annualized) 4.40% R2 57.34% Sharpe Ratio 1.33 Sortino Ratio 2.45 Treynor Ratio (%) 20.17 Calmar Ratio 1.67 Active Return -0.84% Tracking Error 7.50% Information Ratio -0.11 Skewness -0.32 Excess Kurtosis 0.29 Historical Value-at-Risk (5%) -4.13% Analytical Value-at-Risk (5%) -3.32% Conditional Value-at-Risk (5%) -5.29% Upside Capture Ratio (%) 72.91 Downside Capture Ratio (%) 50.72 Positive Periods 60 out of 91 (65.93%) Gain/Loss Ratio 1.44

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The first ratio to prove this point with SPLV losing less than the S&P 500 index is the downside and upside capture ratios. These capture ratios show you whether a given fund has outperformed, gained more or lost less than a broad market benchmark during periods of market strength and weakness, and if they have, then quantifying how much. A downside capture ratio of less than 100 indicates that a fund has lost less than its benchmark in periods when the benchmark has been in the red. With a downside ratio of 50.72%, the SPLV is losing 50% less value then the SPY. This is a huge factor in the success of SPLV. The upside capture ratio over 100 indicates a fund which has generally outperformed the benchmark during periods of positive returns for the benchmark. The SPLV is capturing 73% of the upside of the S&P 500, while providing risk adjusted returns.

The next ratio we will take a look at is the Beta ratio of SPLV. The beta is a measure of a securities volatility in relation to the overall market. An investment which has a beta of over 1, is said to be more volatile then the equity markets. The SPLV reading is .61, which means that the SPLV is only reacting to the equity markets 61% of the time. When considering the downside of any fund, always take a look at the beta and see if it us coming in under 1.

Continued Outperformance For SPLV Going Forward

I strongly believe SPLV will continue to provide superior risk adjusted returns to the equity markets. As Wall Street comes to terms with lower interest rates and not higher rates, the SPLV will continue to offer outsize returns as it currently holds interest rate sensitive securities. Utilities and real estate will continue to benefit from borrowing at lower rates, and outperform highly cyclical sectors as the economy slows. One last thought on why SPLV outperforms the S&P 500 is the quarterly re-balance out of more volatile names. Recessions are usually caused by one segment of the economy, which causes ripple effects among the other parts of the economy. In 2008, the real estate market caused the collapse of the financials, which caused the collapse of the rest of the market. SPLV offers investors a simple way of protection from this. As a sector becomes volatile in price, the fund will reduce its holdings in that sector while purchasing the next lowest volatile sector. I like SPLV going forward from here, and the fund will continue to be a core holding of mine as the trade war worsens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients who own SPLV & SPY. Please consult your own professional on your risks, objectives, and time horizons. These are professional opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and not advice.